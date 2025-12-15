How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 108
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
emails when my account takes a trade - read this small thread on mql5 forum about HowTo -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
emails when my account takes a trade
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.03.01 19:50
more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically
Alain Verleyen, 2016.11.18 09:27
...
1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.
2° Configure your MT4
And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time).
And just to summarize everything - -
============
1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
============
4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
============
5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
============
6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
============
7. Signals
============
8. Market
============
9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
============
10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
============
11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
============
12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
All Freelance links/information - this post.
============
13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
13.3. Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum: explanation of MQ is on the post #794 (in Russian)
============
14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
============
15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
============
16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
============
17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
============
18. Club of telepaths - the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread.
============
19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
============
20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
============
21. How to download free Indicator and install it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
============
22. Use MQL5.community channels and group chats
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/8586
============
23. Suggestions on learning MQL5
23.1. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224425 - forum thread
23.2. MQL5 Programming for Traders - the book
24. Programming tutorials
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447439
New article was published -
----------------
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Custom Stops, Breakeven and Trailing
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes sponsors the sMart-lab.ru Exchange Conference for traders and investors
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.10.04 12:23
On September 30, the Smart-lab.ru portal hosted the 24th conference of investors held with the support of Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The developer of the MetaTrader 5 multiasset platform MetaQuotes Software Corp. sponsored the event.
The main mission of the conference was to educate and inform participants about the Russian Financial Community. This year, the event was attended by more than 300 stock market professionals. Exchange investors and traders shared their experience with the event attendees.
The key topics of the conference were the fundamentals of algorithmic Russian stock trading, actual trends in the financial market, investment timing, robo-advisors and the global oil industry. Particular attention was given to the market of crypto-currencies and the appropriate market regulation questions. The following speakers presented further on the topic in a crypto-currency related session of the conference:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.24 11:53
MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with Unlimited Number of Parameters
The multi-currency Expert Advisor considered in the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach", can be very useful if the number of symbols and trading strategy parameters used is small. However, there is a restriction on the number of input parameters of an Expert Advisor in MQL5: they should be no more than 1024.
And even though this number will very often be sufficient, it is very inconvenient to use such a huge list of parameters. Every time a change or optimization of parameters for a given symbol is required, you have to search parameters for that specific symbol in the long parameter list.
In this article, we will create a pattern that uses a single set of parameters for optimization of a trading system, while allowing for unlimited number of parameters. The list of symbols will be created in a standard text file (*.txt). Input parameters for each symbol will also be stored in files.
It needs to be mentioned here that the Expert Advisor will work on one symbol in the normal operation mode but you will be able to test it in the Strategy Tester on a variety of selected symbols (on each symbol separately).
It would, in fact, be even more convenient to create the symbol list directly in the Market Watch window, considering that it even allows for saving ready made symbol sets. We could even make the Expert Advisor to get the symbol list in the Market Watch window directly from the Strategy Tester. But unfortunately, it is currently not possible to access the Market Watch window from the Strategy Tester, so we will have to create the symbol list manually in advance or using a script.
Freelance service with new webdesign -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Suggestions for Trading System
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.29 17:57
The design of Freelance is completely updated!
Read this announcement in rus part of the forum with in-built translation feature -
----------------
The new Freelance layout! - the announcement about new Freelance wendesign
----------------
What is Freelance service?
Read the following threads and articles -
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.27 08:00
Freelance
The forum
The articles
And there is some discussion about new design of Freelance on rus part of the forum with the MQ - this thread. Some posts -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
New design of Freelance!
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.10.05 13:17
Freelance has not been completed yet.
We began to roll out the changes in steps, as it is dangerous to wait a long time and make a big upgrade once.
...
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
New design of Freelance!
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.10.05 13:33
Style must be combed through. Now the main work is going on the reworking of ideology and the form of submission of data.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
New design of Freelance!
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.10.05 13:42
We have already implemented a new global georeferenced system of the messenger to be instead of the current one. Soon we will roll out.
There all this will be: the exchange of files, screenshots, sound, etc.
More to follow: there will be new MetaEditor with new group-work and with projects.
I'm really confused when i create a new order its nowhere near the actual market price its always about 5 pips away, when i click buy surely it should be right at the market price, so I'm guessing I'm doing something wrong?
I'm really confused when i create a new order its nowhere near the actual market price its always about 5 pips away, when i click buy surely it should be right at the market price, so I'm guessing I'm doing something wrong?
Are you talking about spread?
For forex pairs as 5 pips in 5 digit price? (50 points)?
Spread related to the brokers so if you do not like the spread in 50 points - change the broker.
In this examle (MT5, MetaQuotes-Demo server) the spread for EURUSD = 5 (not 50 as in your case):
For example - right mouse click on any symbol in Market Watch - Specification - to see the spread.
This is the spread for EURUSD on the other broker -
I'm really confused when i create a new order its nowhere near the actual market price its always about 5 pips away, when i click buy surely it should be right at the market price, so I'm guessing I'm doing something wrong?
But I think - you are talking about slippage, right?
From MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Executing Trades -
============
There is the script to measure this situation for example -
SlipPage - script for MetaTrader 5
During the execution, slippages induce non-system profit/loss.
This script outputs the values of these slippages in the account currency.