Help for beginners

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I am beginner and I was looking for broker. And I chose with the help of <website url was deleted>, there are much useful info about brokers. Do somebody use this website? I would to discuss it.
 
Creating the topic asking the members of the forum to post review of any externat website = the promotion of this website (which is prohibited on the forum sorry).
 

Please find some information for newbies below.

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As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

real account

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.09 10:51

MetaQuotes company is not a broker so you eed to select a broker for trading.

Some links which may help in this situation:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Getting Started

MetaTrader 5 Help - Getting Started - Open an Account 

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  • "Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment and, therefore, one cannot expect to profit from them."
  • "Live accounts, unlike demo, cannot be opened straight from the platform. They can only be opened by brokerage companies under certain terms and conditions. However, a real account request can be sent to a broker from the trading platform."

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How does MQL5.com balance interact with broker balance?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.25 23:03

You MQL5.com balance is only for buying services within the MQL5.com website, such as: market products, signal subscriptions, VPS hosting and so on.

It has nothing to do with your broker's account balance, which is the money you trade with. 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how do i get set up from here

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52

Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.



 

And some more usefull information:

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

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And this is the key article about Metatrader 5:

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Hello Traders,

Please how do I make MT5 Android display full chart instead of cutting out left part of my chart?

I appreciate your swift response.
 
FXNoob19:
Hello Traders,

Please how do I make MT5 Android display full chart instead of cutting out left part of my chart?

I appreciate your swift response.

Untick the quotes option on the left.



 
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