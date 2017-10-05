Subscribe to topic
- Why some great coders and trading system developers are ignoring Metatrader 5?
- why i cannot access all signals on MT5
- Missing Signals
Just some news related to it: you/we may receive push notification on mobile device on the comments/posts of the topic.
This is the thread in rus part of the forum with the explanation about it. Just some translation of the imprtant information from there:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Who noticed that push messages come to mobile now when someone replies on your comments?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.02 16:51
We have released a new feature: automatic updates when dealing in the forum.
To receive alerts, you must register your MetaQuotes ID in Profile -> Settings -> Security, and enable notifications by default:
Even easier to log in with your MQL5 account in the mobile and then MetaQuotes ID automatically will register on the website and you will start to receive notifications.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Who noticed that push messages come to mobile now when someone replies on your comments?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.03 14:28
Pay attention to long-standing, but feebly used @username function to refer to the person.
This method is to call the right people to the discussion thread and it is similar to other social networks. And a push notification will also be sent.
How to call a person to participate in the topic:
- write @ sign on the post;
- and type the first four characters of user login,
- and the system will display all possible variations of the user logins.
And this feature was upgraded for now:
When we are writing the post on the thread so if we click on the name/usename of the user so @username or @name will be inserted to refer this person to participate on the topic (and he will get the push notifications according to his settings - read previous posts).
So, this @username/name is not simple link, this is the feature to generate the push notification: this user will get push notification to participate in the topic.
Invitation the person onto the topic was simplified by using this new feature in MetaEditor, for example:
For information.
Invitation the person onto the topic was simplified by using this new feature in MetaEditor, for example:
For information.
Everybody can invite me because I do not have phone.
:)
Decompillation is prohibited on the forum and the admins/moderators of Freelance service are banning the members from the service because of decompillation promotion/requirests/etc.
So I just want to remind about the following thread -
============
Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
============
So, be informed.
- 2017.06.04
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use