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The MT4 Community Forum had a feature where you could "Subscribe to topic" if you wanted an email notification of any additions to a forum thread that you wanted to follow.
Here in the MQL5 Community Forum I cannot seem to find the same functionality.
Could this functionality be implemented here please?
Regards,
John
 

Go to your "Profile - Settings - Notifications" and you will find something there.

But I think it is not related to new posts in selected topic sorry.

 

Just some news related to it: you/we may receive push notification on mobile device on the comments/posts of the topic.

This is the thread in rus part of the forum with the explanation about it. Just some translation of the imprtant information from there:

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Who noticed that push messages come to mobile now when someone replies on your comments?

Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.02 16:51

We have released a new feature: automatic updates when dealing in the forum.

To receive alerts, you must register your MetaQuotes ID in Profile -> Settings -> Security, and enable notifications by default:

Even easier to log in with your MQL5 account in the mobile and then MetaQuotes ID automatically will register on the website and you will start to receive notifications.


 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Who noticed that push messages come to mobile now when someone replies on your comments?

Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.03 14:28

Pay attention to long-standing, but feebly used @username function to refer to the person.

This method is to call the right people to the discussion thread and it is similar to other social networks. And a push notification will also be sent.


 

How to call a person to participate in the topic:

  1. write @ sign on the post;
  2. and type the first four characters of user login,
  3. and the system will display all possible variations of the user logins.


 

And this feature was upgraded for now:

When we are writing the post on the thread so if we click on the name/usename of the user so @username or @name will be inserted to refer this person to participate on the topic (and he will get the push notifications according to his settings - read previous posts).


 

So, this @username/name is not simple link, this is the feature to generate the push notification: this user will get push notification to participate in the topic.

 

Invitation the person onto the topic was simplified by using this new feature in MetaEditor, for example:



For information.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Invitation the person onto the topic was simplified by using this new feature in MetaEditor, for example:



For information.

Please note it is just an example, don't start all to invite me on all topics.
 
Sorry ... I tried to invite @John Townsend (the topic starter) but the system can not recognize him on this new feature ...

Everybody can invite me because I do not have phone.

:)

 

Decompillation is prohibited on the forum and the admins/moderators of Freelance service are banning the members from the service because of decompillation promotion/requirests/etc.

So I just want to remind about the following thread - 

============

Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days. 

============

So, be informed.

Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
  • 2017.06.04
  • www.mql5.com
I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service...
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