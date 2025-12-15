How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 74
LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing
Table of Contents
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
MetaTrader 4 Mobile Now Available for iPhone 5 and All iPad Models
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2013.07.10 09:53
The new version 501 of MetaTrader 4 for iOS devices is now available. The key feature that has been added is native support for all iPad models (including the iPad with Retina display) and iPhone 5.
In addition to native support for mobile devices, the new version of the application features an enhanced graphical system. It provides a better performance and improved functionality when working with charts. The new version also includes financial news and internal mailbox that allows traders to communicate with broker's representatives over a secure channel.
"When working on the new version, we were committed to providing compatibility with the new iPhone 5, - said Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. - But what is most important is support for all iPad models anticipated by many traders. Moreover, the terminal for iPad has greater features than that for iPhone".
Differences in features available in MetaTrader 4 for iPad and iPhone
In general, the mobile terminal for iPhone has become even more convenient due to the improved graphical system. At the same time, apart from native support for devices with all resolutions, MetaTrader 4 iPad offers more opportunities for Forex trading.
Download the new MetaTrader 4 for your iPhone or iPad to get the new trading opportunities!
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.31 07:18
And I am suggesting to look at the following indicator:
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Non Repainting SuperTrend is particularly stable and has a few advantages over older version of SuperTrend indicators:
I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5
Sergey Golubev, 2023.04.20 12:35
The people are buying on the following way:
1. go to showcase of the Market to select the product (free one or paid/commercial one) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market (use browser)
2. after that - go to the search on the top right corner of Metatrader and type the name of the product which was pre-selected in the browser (and click "search"):
3. the search tab will be opened, so click on "Products" and select the pre-selected product in this search results
4. after that - click on the link and install.
This is the thread (first page of the thread) as an example about how to install:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/341377
----------------------
Two blog posts with instruction about HowTo:
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
----------------------
market
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.01 06:58
--------How to buy a Trading Robot in MetaTrader Market?
Everything starts with the Activation in the Market. When you buy a product you do not actually get the product itself but the right to use it an unlimited number of times, but on a limited number of computers. This parameter is set for each paid product individually and it is disabled for free products.
After one activation you can use the product on a computer without any restrictions. You will not be able to download the copy of the product on another computer. If you installed the file manually, you will not open it either. Number of activations can be found on the page with a detailed description of the product in the column with its specifications (described above).
TIPS FOR PURCHASING A PRODUCT ON THE MARKET. STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
The correct way to choose an Expert Advisor from the Market
---------------
How to Post a Product in the Market
Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market
how to download utility tool from the market
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.28 07:29
If you are on Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so you are able to download (I hope) - just use the following steps -
-----------------
and finally - you will see this tool (it is the script) here -
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2013.02.20 09:00
Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
The most frequently asked questions related to the Signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. The list of questions will be updated from time to time. Soon we will try to give answers to all incoming questions. Please, feel free to write a comment, if you didn't find the answer to your question.
Before asking a question, please read the following featured articles:
Questions
What the Signals service is needed for?
Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?
When a free Signal will become available for subscription?
How to create a free signal?
How to subscribe to a Signal?
I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?
How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?
Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?
How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?
Can I cancel a paid subscription?
I want to copy trades with fixed volume of 1.0 lots. Is it possible?
On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Can I set my own rules of copying trades from a Provider's symbol to a Subscriber's one?
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
Why there should be no open positions and pending orders on my account in order to subscribe to a signal?
Why manual trading leads to problems with copying of signals (accounts out of sync)? Why I cannot simultaneously subscribe to a signal and trade on one account?
How to disable your own Signal? I do not want to broadcast it anymore.
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Can I unsubscribe from the Signal in the same way I subscribed to it?
How can I find out what Signal I am subscribed to in the terminal and how can I cancel the subscription?
How are transactions copied if the Provider has 4-digit quotes for a Symbol and the Subscriber has 5-digit quotes for the same Symbol or vice verse?
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Answers
What the Signals service is needed for?
The special "Signals" section at MQL5.community website allows all registered users to broadcast their own trading operations from their MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 trading accounts, as well as to subscribe to copy deals into their trading accounts from Signals of other traders. Each trading signal has its own page in the Signals section, where you can see a detailed trading statistics of deals history, charts of growth and balance, number of subscribers, etc.
Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?
To create a signal you only need to register at MQL5.com. You can create signals with free and paid subscription - in both cases, you don't need to pay anything to create a signal.
When a free Signal will become available for subscription?
Free signals become available to subscribers as soon as the signal server can connect to a trading account from which the signals will be broadcast.
How to create a free signal?
If you are registered at MQL5.com, in the upper right corner of the Signals section click "Create your own signal" to open the corresponding page where you can create your own Signal.
Enter the name of your future Signal, then select either MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform, set specify login and investor password of your account on selected trading platform. In the Broker field enter the name of trading server or broker (while typing, you can find the server you need in the appeared drop-down list).
After completing all these four fields, click “Add” and you will open the page of your newly created Signal. Enter description for your Signal and save it.
How to subscribe to a Signal?
You can subscribe to a trading signal in two ways. First - subscribe directly from the desired signal at the website:
Second - subscribe from the client terminal. To do this, you must enter your MQL5.com login and password in the Community tab of the client terminal settings dialog box. For a paid subscription you will also need the required sum of money on your account in MQL5.community payment system.
I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?
Go to the "My signals" section to view the status of your signal. There may be problems with its connection.
When you open your signal page you will see the error message. You can correct account number, password and the name of trading server using the "Edit" command.
How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?
Select the desired signal in the terminal and open it. Then click "Subscribe" and in the opened dialog box fill in all the required data: agree to the terms of use, confirm password of your MQL5.com account and then click "OK".
Then, after a second or two, the next dialog box will appear in which you must configure the setting of signal copying and click "OK".
No, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms have differences in order accounting and execution. Therefore, you should select signal from the same trading platform as your account to be able to copy trades. Or you can open an account on the same platform (and preferably at the same broker) as a Signal you want to subscribe.
We recommend you to read the MetaTrader 5 Trading System and Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5 articles if you are new to MetaTrader 5.
When subscribing to a paid signal, the required amount of money for the entire subscription period (week or month) freezes on Subscriber's account. But these money are not transferred immediately to Provider's account - provider receives money automatically when subscription is expired. If Provider cancels his Signal, frozen money are returned to subscribers.
If Provider decides to make a free Signal paid, then all existing subscriptions remain active and free until the end of subscription period. After subscription is expired, you will be offered to pay to renew this subscription, which you can accept or reject. Thus, converting free subscription to paid one will not charge your account if you have previously subscribed to free signal.
If Subscriber cancels his subscription, frozen money will be transferred to Provider. In this case, Subscriber will receive a clear warning:
No, the volumes of copied trades are calculated automatically by the client terminal on the basis of specified settings and balance ratio of Subscriber's and Provider's accounts. You can not specify fixed volume of deals.
All volumes are calculated automatically. Subscriber can copy trades with volume larger than on Provider's account only in one case - if Subscriber's account balance reserved for signals copying is greater than Provider's account balance (Subscriber_Balance * Load > Provider_Balance).
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, trades are copied for this symbol. If the symbol is not found, the search for a suitable symbol is performed according to the following algorithm:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
Provider's and Subscriber's symbols are mapped automatically when copying trades. No custom rules can be set.
The following step-by-step algorithm is used for percentage rounding:
You can see an example of calculations in the General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article.
Open positions and pending orders do not allow Subscriber's account to correctly copy Provider's signals.
Manual intervention in trading on account subscribed to a signal, prevents correct copying of Provider's signals and complicates the analysis of signal copying results.
Should the synchronization reveal any inconsistencies, i.e. positions different from those of the Provider or any pending orders set, a standard pop-up window will appear to prompt you for permission to synchronize.
In the "My Signals" section open the signal you want to delete
and click "Edit".
Turn off the "Enabled" option and click "Save".
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Trades are copied directly in the Subscriber's terminal which must be running and connected to the relevant account.
You can cancel the Signal subscription in My Subscriptions on https://www.mql5.com/en/signals or directly in the terminal: see MetaTrader 5 Help → User Interface → Toolbox → Signals: Unsubscribe from Signal. If you unsubscribe from a fee-based Signal, the amount blocked in your account for payment of the subscription fee will be deducted from your account upon canceling the subscription.
First, when establishing a connection to the account, the terminal connects to the signal server and checks for any available subscriptions. If the account is subscribed to a Signal, a relevant message will be written to the Journal. In addition, the name of the Signal to which the account is subscribed is displayed in blue in the first line of the Signals section of the terminal settings.
Second, there is an alternative simple way that allows you to instantly view all your current and expired subscriptions on the Signals page of My Subscriptions. To be able to use this option you should be logged in to your MQL5.com account.
All transactions copied to the Subscriber's account are executed at current market prices considering the deviation set in the terminal settings and contract specification of the given symbol. Thus when copying deals the number of digits doesn't matter.
The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided.
The entire trade history of an account is divided into periods between balance operations (deposits and withdrawals). First, the total growth coefficient (K) is calculated by multiplying the growth coefficients computed for each period between the balance operations (BO) and then the growth in percentage terms is calculated.
Growth in Percentage Terms = (К - 1) * 100%
On the chart below, the balance operations are marked with big red dots and the dashed lines indicate the periods of growth calculation:
In this case, the total growth for the account is calculated as follows:
Growth in Percentage Terms = (K-1) * 100% = (1.1 - 1) * 100 = 10%
Despite the current balance is about 50% higher than the initial deposit, the real growth due to trade operations is only 10%.
How is the year-to-date growth (YTD) calculated, if a sum of monthly growths differs from this value?
We use a compound rate when calculating YTD. This means that the YTD rate is calculated not by a simple addition of growth for several periods of time, but by their multiplication. Every period growth is superimposed on total cumulative growth of previous periods. This can be shown by an example.
In 2014 the signal had following monthly growth values:
The growth ratio for the period is calculated according to the formula: (Growth in percentage terms) / 100% + 1.0. The growth ratio in January = (14.71%/100%)+1.0 = 1.1471.
You have to multiply together growth ratios of January and February of 2014 and get the general growth ratio for these months to calculate the growth for the period.
Total growth ratio = 1.1471 * 1.2051 = 1.3823
The total growth ratio helps us get the ratio in percentage terms as (Total growth ratio - 1) * 100% = Growth for the period
Growth for January-February of 2013 in percentage terms = (1.3823 - 1.0) * 100% = 38.23%
As you can see, there was 38.23% growth in these two months. And it differs greatly from simple addition of percents for every month ( 38.23% != 14.71% + 20.15%)
So if you want to get a year growth ratio, you need to multiply together growth ratios for each month, then subtract 1.0 from the product and multiply the result by 100%. This will be the compound year-to-date rate (YTD).
You need to do the same with annual growth values to see the growth for all years of trading.
The signals copy ratio from the provider's account to the subscriber's account depends on 4 factors. The article "Calculator of signals" describes the calculation mechanism and provides an application to automatically calculate these parameters before subscribing to the selected signal.n
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Gold or Silver?
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:39
You may make it a poll
Can a broker download an adviser from the client terminal?
MetaQuotes , 05/20/08 21:09
It is not clear what exactly you are talking about and what exact numbers.
The question should be formulated as accurately and fully as possible with the provision of maximum information. Without hiding features and forgetfulness in one's direction.
Maybe you counted 100 kb - 500 kb of outgoing traffic as "almost equal to incoming". Outgoing traffic can be easily obtained by synchronizing thousands of blocks of historical data of charts and transaction history , when there is a massive block verification based on signatures. We very effectively support the correctness of large amounts of data by double-checking the signatures of data blocks and automatically pumping changed pieces into the background. In fact, this is some analogue of rsync.
This is not to mention the testing starts, where the outgoing traffic is local traffic to its agents. There you can get hundreds of megabytes and gigabytes are easy to get.
Any poorly formatted/formulated question is unconditionally ignored by our support. We do not address weak and unfounded questions.Our ignore should not be taken for the recognition of any positions or statements.
Service Desk request: Wrong signal flags
Rashid Umarov, 2018.10.25 09:16
I answered you here.Please note that Servicedesk now accept only payment related issues. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
-----------------------
Updated 09.09.2018
There is small thread opened today in rus part of the forum ... so - for information:
Forum on trade, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 12:43Servicedesk is going to work now with financial issues only.
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 12:56
Technical questions are now only through the forum.
The effect of the scale of user questions on all occasions hinders the work of our company. We turn to full automation MQL5.community
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
fxsaber , 2018.08.09 14:20The Service Desk remains for the users who are using financial services.
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 15:28
Create separate threads with a full description, please. Do not add everything to one topic.
First of all involve other forum participants to analyze the situation.
Try to describe the problem as fully as possible, attach logs, screenshots, sample code, and so on. The main thing is that there was no game of ping-pong, when only a 5-10 step of questions / answers is collected enough material to analyze the situation and play.
Any technical problem should have an answer to the question "can I reproduce". If there is no answer, then the probability of failure of the request is high.
Unfortunately, we can no longer engage in a massive and constantly growing volume of poorly qualified inquiries and frankly educational issues.
Our employees are not teachers in trading or programming.
The discussion about HowTo is going on this thread.
-----------------------
Updated 15.08.2018
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.08.15 13:56
That's just because of the number of people who suddenly felt that these are employees of our company should spend their time on questions about everything , we closed the public servicedesk. Servicedesk has turned into a complete madness on a world scale. Do not forget that we serve the whole world, not just the Russian-speaking part.
On this site a huge amount of information available for search. We have done our work, and in 7 languages. Now it's up to everyone to spend their time looking for answers on their questions.
Technical issues should be addressed at a public forum, so that each decision has a leverage effect. Working with technical questions with a 1: 1 leverage in a closed service desk is economically unprofitable for any company that has a scale effect (100-1000 customers is not scale).
Now we radically change the maintenance processes on the site and automate everything that is possible.
Unfortunately, for a while some of the old processes, previously provided manually, were stalled.
What we automate and rework:
Critics:
-----------------------
Updated 07.09.2018
Some important official information related to Freelance -
Automation of MQL5.com services
-----------
Updated 26.09.2018
The service desk link may be used on the following page: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact (read post #9 for details) -
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
LQDFX changed server names on 06/25 and now I can't register private signal
Marsel, 2023.06.26 07:34
Unfortunately www.mql5.com website cannot track server names changes. So you've must been ask Servicedesk (or ask your broker to do that) to update signals' details.
You weren't able to create a new signal because both new and old servers are actually the same.
Contacts and Requests is not just a KB. Just choose "Other questions" option to ask in free form
------------
Updated 07.06.2023
Auto Renew off on subscription but still renew
Marsel, 2023.06.07 10:28
Use the chat bot https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Locked funds in MQL5
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.01.12 23:42For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance >> Other question >> write your message
How to Write a Product Review in the Market
Can we write review on the market product?
Alexey, 2013.03.28 08:34You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.
How to Write a Product Review
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 03:04
don't forget to download the product first in order to see the "Add review" option on the right ;)
----------------
automated system that hides reviews
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346959
+
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.06.05 22:08
The review system has been changed recently in order to prevent fake reviews.
Now the stars are visible after a small period.
----------------
Updates in Rules to improve Market products - important updates in Rules, affected by July 1, 2021 (for the validated sellers in the Market)
----------------
Updated news from 27th of June 2023 -
This will help make the reviews more detailed and useful.