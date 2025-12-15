How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 131

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2690: MetaEditor improvements

MetaQuotes, 2020.11.11 17:02

The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: Fixed display of the synthetic Market Depth feature. Previously, this feature could be unavailable for some symbols.

    Synthetic Market Depth is used for the symbols, for which Level 2 prices are not provided. In this case, levels are built automatically, at distances equal to a price change step, starting from the best Bid and Ask prices. This is a convenient tool for placing, modifying and deleting orders, quickly and with maximum clarity.




  2. MQL5: Optimized and greatly accelerated access to Last prices from MQL5 programs, using the SymbolInfoTick function.
  3. MQL5: Fixed resetting of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator parameters from a dialog box.




  4. MQL5: Fixed freezing of Copy* functions when history is not available for a trading instrument.
  5. MQL5: More improvements within the total update of the code profiler. The following improvements have been implemented, in addition to the innovations presented in build 2650:

    • Improved data presentation
    • Shorter column names are now used in the report
    • Ability to save profiling reports to a file
    • Added display of a tooltip with a row number for functions in the report.




  6. MetaEditor: Added ability to disable clipboard tracking and to clear clipboard history.

    The clipboard tracking function improves the source code usability by providing quick access to recently used data. Press Alt+V in any source code position, select any of the earlier copied lines from the menu, and the line will be inserted in the selected position.

    Use the appropriate toolbar command or editor settings to enable/disable tracking.




  7. MetaEditor: Fixed calculation of some observed expressions during program debugging.
  8. MetaTester: Trading is now prohibited for Expert Advisors running in the Strategy Tester in the frame receiving mode.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed importing of optimization results in the Strategy Tester. An error could cause timeframe values to be imported incorrectly.
  10. Documentation has been updated.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
i am a beginner please help me how to trade
[Deleted]  
Lorna Oser:
i am a beginner please help me how to trade

@Lorna Oser Hey,

Welcome to the community of Traders.

Make sure to start and keep learning, it is only the beginning of the journey to become a professional trader.

1. Learn the basics of trading and terminologies.

2. Learn how to build a trading plan.

3. Apply this trading plan to a demo account.

4. Apply this trading plan to a real but small account.

5. Switch to live account.

Let's not forget, that during all the process you will keep learning and learning and learning.

 
Lorna Oser:
i am a beginner please help me how to trade
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the trading account (demo account for practising example) according to the  condition on the websites.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 10:30

Just to remind -

----------------


Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Custom symbols: Practical basics - the article 

A scientific approach to the development of trading algorithms - the article

A scientific approach to the development of trading algorithms

... Therefore, let us consider how to adhere to a scientific approach and avoid superstitions during the development of a trading algorithm. We will consider some ideas in this article using a simple trading system as an example.

A new version of the MQL5 debugger is being prepared

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.12.22 14:23

Here's what's already available in beta 2729:


This is still the initial version, you need to click the mouse to open the attachments.

The variable view window will be automatically supplemented with local variables. Viewing arrays will open in tabular form as a separate window.

But the main thing is that we are rewriting the internal debugger engine, making it faster, more functional and more informative.


 

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2755: Popup Prices window and Debugger improvements

MetaQuotes, 2021.01.13 16:49

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, January the 15th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: Revised Popup Prices window which allows viewing financial symbol prices on any screen size.

    The window now supports multi-column presentation, enabling the efficient utilization of screen space. To switch the display mode, use the window properties dialog.


    Support for multi-column display in the Popup Prices window

    Further improvements in this window are as follows:

    • Added column selection menu. The menu features the same symbol properties which are available in Market Watch.
    • Optimized operation with a large number of financial instruments. The window performance is now equally high for 10 and for 1000 instruments.
    • Added display of brief instrument information in a tooltip.
    • Fixed applying of color settings for displaying rising and falling prices.

  2. Terminal: Added display of deals on the tick chart of the synthetic Market Depth.

    Synthetic Market Depth is used for the symbols, for which Level 2 prices are not provided. In this case, levels are built automatically, at distances equal to a price change step, starting from the best Bid and Ask prices. Now, if the last deal price and volume data is provided for a symbol, the relevant data is displayed on the tick chart. The information is displayed as circles:

    • Red circles show Sell transactions.
    • Blue circles show Buy transactions.
    • Green circles appear when the direction of the transaction is undefined.

    The larger the circle, the greater the volume of the transaction.


    Synthetic Market Depth now shows information about the last deal price and volume


  3. Terminal: Fixed calculation of Greeks in the options board. An error could occur if the option's underlying asset had a zero last deal price.
  4. Terminal: We continue implementing the new "Subscriptions" service, which enables the provision of additional trading services. Recently, we have fixed the display of dependent subscriptions. Such subscriptions are used for bundled services.
  5. Terminal: Improved platform operation under Wine.
  6. MQL5: Added generation of ChartEvent events upon the release of the right and middle mouse buttons. This event can be utilized when creating graphical panels. To enable the events, disable the chart context menu via the CHART_CONTEXT_MENU property.
  7. MQL5: Fixed a bug causing a significant error in the Sleep function waiting time.
  8. MetaEditor: We have initiated the global update of the debugger. The window of observed expressions has been significantly improved. Now, it allows viewing the contents of arrays and objects as drop-down lists, as well as pointer values.


    View the contents of arrays and objects while debugging


    To view an array or object, double-click on it in the observation window.

  9. MetaEditor: Fixed freezing when opening some projects.
  10. Documentation has been updated.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 

How to make $1,000,000 off algorithmic trading? Use MQL5.com services!

Every novice trader dreams of steadily making a lot of money in the financial markets. How to do that without excessive risk and start-up budget? Where can a trader find the necessary information and get help from more experienced colleagues? MQL5 services provide unique profit opportunities for developers and traders from all over the globe, while beginners are able to find their own way in the world of algorithmic trading. These services are available to millions of traders directly from the MetaTrader trading terminal.

Market sellers won't tell you about their earnings, but TOP 10 Sellers make between $15,000 and $100,000 per month.


