MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach

Introduction

This article will describe an implementation of a simple approach suitable for a multi-currency Expert Advisor. This means that you will be able to set up the Expert Advisor for testing/trading under identical conditions but with different parameters for each symbol. As an example, we will create a pattern for two symbols but in such a way so as to be able to add additional symbols, if necessary, by making small changes to the code.

A multi-currency pattern can be implemented in MQL5 in a number of ways:

We can use a pattern where an Expert Advisor is guided by time, being capable of performing more accurate checks at the time intervals specified in the OnTimer() function.

Alternatively, as in all the Expert Advisors introduced in the previous articles of the series, the check can be done in the OnTick() function in which case the Expert Advisor will depend on ticks for the current symbol it works on. So if there is a completed bar on another symbol, whereas there is yet no tick for the current symbol, the Expert Advisor will only perform a check once there is a new tick for the current symbol.

There is yet another interesting option suggested by its author Konstantin Gruzdev (Lizar). It employs an event model: using the OnChartEvent() function, an Expert Advisor gets events that are reproduced by indicator agents located on the symbol charts involved in testing/trading. Indicator agents can reproduce new bar and tick events of the symbols they are attached to. This kind of indicator (EventsSpy.mq5) can be downloaded at the end of the article. We will need it for the operation of the Expert Advisor.





Expert Advisor Development

The Expert Advisor featured in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors" will serve as a template. I have already deleted from it everything that had to do with the info panel and also simplified the position opening condition as implemented in the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy". Since we intend to create an Expert Advisor for two symbols, each of them will need its own set of external parameters:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_01 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_01 = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "NZDUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_02 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_02 = 10 ;

The external parameters will be placed into arrays whose sizes will depend on the number of symbols used. The number of symbols used in the Expert Advisor will be determined by the value of the NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS constant that we need to create at the beginning of the file:

#define NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS 2 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

Let's create the arrays that will be required to store the external parameters:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int IndicatorPeriod[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncrease[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncreaseStep[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Array initialization functions will be placed in the include InitArrays.mqh file. To initialize the Symbols[] array, we will create the GetSymbol() function. It will get the symbol name from the external parameters and if such symbol is available in the symbol list on the server, it will be selected in the Market Watch window. Or else, if the required symbol cannot be found on the server, the function will return an empty string and the Journal of Expert Advisors will be updated accordingly.

Below is the GetSymbol() function code:

string GetSymbolByName( string symbol) { string symbol_name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return ( "" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s< SymbolsTotal ( false ); s++) { symbol_name= SymbolName (s, false ); if (symbol==symbol_name) { SymbolSelect (symbol, true ); return (symbol); } } Print ( "The " +symbol+ " symbol could not be found on the server!" ); return ( "" ); }

The Symbols[] array will be initialized in the GetSymbols() function:

void GetSymbols() { Symbols[ 0 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_01); Symbols[ 1 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_02); }

Additionally, we will implement it in such a way that an empty value in the external parameters of a certain symbol will indicate that the corresponding block will not be involved in testing/trading. This is necessary in order to be able to optimize parameters for each symbol separately, while completely excluding the rest.

All the other arrays of external parameters are initialized in the same way. In other words, we need to create a separate function for each array. The codes of all these functions are provided below:

void GetIndicatorPeriod() { IndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod_01; IndicatorPeriod[ 1 ]=IndicatorPeriod_02; } void GetTakeProfit() { TakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit_01; TakeProfit[ 1 ]=TakeProfit_02; } void GetStopLoss() { StopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss_01; StopLoss[ 1 ]=StopLoss_02; } void GetTrailingStop() { TrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop_01; TrailingStop[ 1 ]=TrailingStop_02; } void GetReverse() { Reverse[ 0 ]=Reverse_01; Reverse[ 1 ]=Reverse_02; } void GetLot() { Lot[ 0 ]=Lot_01; Lot[ 1 ]=Lot_02; } void GetVolumeIncrease() { VolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease_01; VolumeIncrease[ 1 ]=VolumeIncrease_02; } void GetVolumeIncreaseStep() { VolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_01; VolumeIncreaseStep[ 1 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_02; }

Let's now create a function that will help us to conveniently initialize all the external parameter arrays at once - the InitializeInputParameters() function:

void InitializeInputParameters() { GetSymbols(); GetIndicatorPeriod(); GetTakeProfit(); GetStopLoss(); GetTrailingStop(); GetReverse(); GetLot(); GetVolumeIncrease(); GetVolumeIncreaseStep(); }

Following the initialization of the external parameter arrays, we can proceed to the main part. Some procedures such as getting indicator handles, their values and price information, as well as checking for the new bar, etc. will be carried out in loops consecutively for each symbol. This is why external parameter values have been arranged in arrays. So it all will be done in the loops as follows:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { } }

But before we start modifying the existing functions and creating new ones, let's also create arrays that will be required in that pattern.

We will need two arrays for indicator handles:

int spy_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int signal_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

These two arrays will first be initialized to invalid values:

void InitializeArrayHandles() { ArrayInitialize (spy_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); ArrayInitialize (signal_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); }

Arrays of price data and indicator values will now be accessed using structures:

struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData high[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData low[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData close[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData indicator[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Now, if you need to get the indicator value on the last completed bar of the first symbol in the list, you should write something like that:

double indicator_value=indicator[ 0 ].value[ 1 ];

We also need to create arrays instead of the variables that were previously used in the CheckNewBar() function:

struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; datetime new_bar[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

So we have arranged the arrays. Now we need to modify a number of functions according to the changes made above. Let's start with the GetIndicatorHandles() function:

void GetIndicatorHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { signal_indicator_handles[s]= iMA (Symbols[s], _Period ,IndicatorPeriod[s], 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for the symbol " +Symbols[s]+ "!" ); } } } }

Now, regardless of the number of symbols used in testing/ trading, the code of the function will remain the same.

Similarly, we will create another function, GetSpyHandles(), for getting handles of indicator agents that will transmit ticks from other symbols. But before that, we will add one more enumeration of all events by symbol, ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL, arranged as flags in the Enums.mqh file:

enum ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL { CHARTEVENT_NO = 0 , CHARTEVENT_INIT = 0 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1 = 0x00000001 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M2 = 0x00000002 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M3 = 0x00000004 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M4 = 0x00000008 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M5 = 0x00000010 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M6 = 0x00000020 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M10 = 0x00000040 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M12 = 0x00000080 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M15 = 0x00000100 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M20 = 0x00000200 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M30 = 0x00000400 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1 = 0x00000800 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H2 = 0x00001000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H3 = 0x00002000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H4 = 0x00004000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H6 = 0x00008000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H8 = 0x00010000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H12 = 0x00020000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_D1 = 0x00040000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_W1 = 0x00080000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_MN1 = 0x00100000 , CHARTEVENT_TICK = 0x00200000 , CHARTEVENT_ALL = 0xFFFFFFFF };

This enumeration is necessary for working with the custom indicator EventsSpy.mq5 (the file is attached to the article) in the GetSpyHandles() function whose code is provided below:

void GetSpyHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { spy_indicator_handles[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_TICK); if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to install the agent on " +Symbols[s]+ "" ); } } } }

Please note the last parameter in the iCustom() function: in this case, the CHARTEVENT_TICK identifier has been used to get tick events. But if it is necessary, it can be modified to get the new bar events. For example, if you use the line as shown below, the Expert Advisor will get new bar events on a minute (M1) and an hour (H1) time frames:

handle_event_indicator[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1|CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1);

To get all events (tick and bar events on all time frames), you need to specify the CHARTEVENT_ALL identifier.

All arrays are initialized in the OnInit() function:

void OnInit () { InitializeInputParameters(); InitializeArrayHandles(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeArrayNewBar(); }

As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, events from the indicator agents are received in the OnChartEvent() function. Below is the code that will be used in this function:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

In the CheckSignalAndTrade() function (the highlighted line in the code above), we will have a loop where all the symbols will alternately be checked for the new bar event and trading signals as implemented before in the OnTick() function:

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!GetIndicatorsData(s)) continue ; GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); ModifyTrailingStop(s); } } } }

All the functions that used the external parameters, as well as symbol and indicator data, need to be modified in accordance with all the above changes. For this purpose, we should add the symbol number as the first parameter and replace all variables and arrays inside the function with the new arrays described above.

For illustration, the revised codes of the CheckNewBar(), TradingBlock() and OpenPosition() functions are provided below.

The CheckNewBar() function code:

bool CheckNewBar( int number_symbol) { if ( CopyTime ( Symbols[number_symbol] , Period (), 0 , 1 , lastbar_time[number_symbol].time )==- 1 ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error copying the opening time of the bar: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ()) ); if ( new_bar[number_symbol] == NULL ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ]; Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initialization [" +Symbols[number_symbol]+ "][TF: " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ "][" + TimeToString (lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "]" ); return ( false ); } if ( new_bar[number_symbol]!=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ; return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

The TradingBlock() function code:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect ( Symbols[symbol_number] ); signal=GetTradingSignal( symbol_number ); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=symb.ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=symb.bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss( symbol_number ,order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit( symbol_number ,order_type); if (!pos.exists) { lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); } else { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TYPE); if (pos.type==opposite_position_type && Reverse [symbol_number] ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_VOLUME); lot=pos.volume+CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); return ; } if (!(pos.type==opposite_position_type) && VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] > 0 ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_SL); GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TP); lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,pos.sl,pos.tp,comment); return ; } } }

The OpenPosition() function code:

void OpenPosition( int symbol_number , double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( Symbols[symbol_number] ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

So, each function now receives the symbol number (symbol_number). Please also note the change introduced in build 803:

Starting with build 803, Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set upon opening a position in the SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET mode.

The revised codes of the other functions can be found in the attached files. All we need to do now is to optimize the parameters and perform testing.





Optimizing Parameters and Testing Expert Advisor

We will first optimize the parameters for the first symbol and then for the second one. Let's start with EURUSD.

Below are the settings of the Strategy Tester:





Fig. 1. Strategy Tester settings.

The settings of the Expert Advisor need to be made as shown below (for convenience, the .set files containing settings for each symbol are attached to the article). To exclude a certain symbol from the optimization, you should simply leave the symbol name parameter field empty. Optimization of parameters performed for each symbol separately will also speed up the optimization process.





Fig. 2. Expert Advisor settings for parameter optimization: EURUSD.

The optimization will take about an hour on a dual-core processor. Maximum recovery factor test results are as shown below:





Fig. 3. Maximum recovery factor test results for EURUSD.

Now set NZDUSD as the second symbol. For the optimization, leave the line with the symbol name for the first parameter block empty.

Alternatively, you can simply add a dash at the end of the symbol name. The Expert Advisor will not find the symbol with such name in the symbol list and will initialize the array index to an empty string.

Results for NZDUSD have appeared to be as follows:





Fig. 4. Maximum recovery factor test results for NZDUSD.

Now we can test two symbols together. In the Strategy Tester settings, you can set any symbol on which the Expert Advisor is launched since the results will be identical. It can even be a symbol that is not involved in trading/testing.

Below are the results for two symbols tested together:





Fig. 5. Test results for two symbols: EURUSD and NZDUSD.





Conclusion

That's about it. The source codes are attached below and can be downloaded for a more detailed study of the above. For practice, try to select one or more symbols or change position opening conditions using other indicators.

After extracting files from the archive, place MultiSymbolExpert folder into MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts directory. Further, the EventsSpy.mq5 indicator must be placed into MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators directory.