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S&P 500 - "On Wednesday, the FOMC raised rates by 25-bps as expected, and provided a glide path for rates and language in the policy statement which did little to breed a tremendous amount of volatility in equity markets. The net response by stocks was a mildly positive one, while the US dollar was punished in the absence of anything to boost expectations beyond what the market was already looking for. In the coming week, Yellen will speak on Thursday, but it is unlikely her words will be market-moving given the proximity to last week’s policy meeting. On Friday, Durable Goods Orders for February will be released."
FTSE 100 - "Looking to key events this coming week, the only ‘high’ impact piece of data the market may take interest in is the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. Continuing risk of ‘Brexit’ headlines remains, of course. he FTSE 100 closed to a new record high on Friday. Higher highs and higher lows have marked good trend-health since early February. A development we are not interested in fighting. That is not to say, though, the market is in the all-clear. Not far ahead lies top-side trend-lines extending over from peaks created back in 2015 and 2016; these could be problematic on a further advance. We’ll take note as to how the market responds should the FTSE continue to trade higher into those levels. It will require a hard price break to undermine the intermediate-term trend structure and warrant a defensive stance."
UK To Trigger Article 50 On March 29 (based on the article)
The primary bearish is the long-term trend tendency for the pair: monthly price broke Ichimoku cloud to below in augist 2014 for the bearish marklet condition. Fow now, the price is continuing with the bearish market condition with 1.1475 medium-term bearish target to re-enter for example.
Crude Oil and the correlation in trading: Crude Oil Pitfalls (based on the article)
Daily price is on secondary correction which was started in the beginning of March this year: price broke key support levels to below for 200-day SMA value at 50.8 to be testing to below for the daily bearish reversal. On the monthly basis - the price dropped by 8.06% to below (monthly) which is indicating the high volatility for example.
Crude Oil and the correlation in trading: Crude Oil and the Canadian Dollar (based on the article)
Daily USD/CAD price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: the price is testing 50% Fibo level at 1.3291 to below for the reversal of the price movement from the correctional bullish to the ranging bearish market condition.
Trading News Events: U.K. CPI (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: Headline Reading Exceeds 2% Target, Core Inflation Upticks in February
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. CPI Report Fails to Meet Market Expectations
We are having many threads opened by the members for the asking about forex brokers based in the US. So, I just found one article about those brokers:
Top U.S.-Regulated Forex BrokersUS Forex Brokers
As we are not allowed to discuss about the brokers in extensive way (especially their pros and cons for example) so, please, do not discuss about them (or about any brokers) on the forum. Just this one article only.
Dollar Index: support levels at 99.46/99.18 to be broken for the correction to be continuing (based on the article)
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and above 200-day SMA in the ranging bullish area of the chart. Price is testing descending triangle pattern together with support level at 99.46 and 99.18 to below for the secondary correction to be continuing.
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish ranging, daily bearish reversal
2017-03-22 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: ranging bearish. The price was ranging near and below 200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 200 SMA to below for 50.14 support level to be testing for the bearish trend to be resumed.
If the price breaks 50.52 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 50.14 support so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bearish reversal. The price is breaking 200-day SMA together with 50.23 to below for the reversal to the bearish market condition.
If daily price breaks 57.42 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 58.35 nearest bullish target.
If the price breaks 52.63 support level to below so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels waiting for direction.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and 42 pips range price movement
2017-03-22 20:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 42 pips range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event