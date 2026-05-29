MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement.
A little improvement for MetaEditor first, about the List Names feature. If you type the first letters this functionality provides you a popup with available keywords, you then have only to choose in the list. The popup appears automatically after the third character or you can call it by CTRL+SPACE.
My problem is I often forget to type the first character in uppercase, and then the ListNames tool doesn't work.
So it would be great if ListNames feature works independently of the case.
Hi all.
Here is my list with improvement:
1e: A multi terminal solution for mt5. So you can run multiple EA's on the same instrument without the need for additional terminals.
2e: An easier approach to direct copy/use the data from a custom indicator in the EA without the need for the iCustom() function.
3e: Call the OnCalculate() function for a symbol when new tiks arrive from different (selected) symbols. This is needed to make a reliable multi currency robot.
4e: More trading instruments (index futures). DAX, S&P500, CAC40 or FTSE100.
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
Hi all.
Here is my list with improvement:
1e: A multi terminal solution for mt5. So you can run multiple EA's on the same instrument without the need for additional terminals.
2e: An easier approach to direct copy/use the data from a custom indicator in the EA without the need for the iCustom() function.
3e: Call the OnCalculate() function for a symbol when new tiks arrive from different (selected) symbols. This is needed to make a reliable multi currency robot.
4e: More trading instruments (index futures). DAX, S&P500, CAC40 or FTSE100.
1. ok
2. What'is the problem with iCustom ? Can you develop you idea, what is your proposal ?
3. ok
4. This is not a request for Metaquotes, it's to the broker to provide that. You have to find a broker who already provides what you need, or ask them.
Hi.
2: When the EA uses the iCustom() function, it is copying data to a new array. I think it's a waste of resources because the data is already calculated/available. My solution is that the EA "recognizes" the indicator buffer of the custom indicator and uses the data directly from it, without the need of creating new array's/variables.
4: Ok. I thought MT5 is not yet certified for trading index futures of euronext or other major index markets.
- www.mql5.com
Hi.
2: When the EA uses the iCustom() function, it is copying data to a new array. I think it's a waste of resources because the data is already calculated/available. My solution is that the EA "recognizes" the indicator buffer of the custom indicator and uses the data directly from it, without the need of creating new array's/variables.
4: Ok. I thought MT5 is not yet certified for trading index futures of euronext or other major index markets.
2. AFAIK this is already what is done, you have to use an array to map the values of the indicator. Not sure 100% though, i will check.
4. I have broker with index futures, you can PM if interested.
2. AFAIK this is already what is done, you have to use an array to map the values of the indicator. Not sure 100% though, i will check.
4. I have broker with index futures, you can PM if interested.
Oke.
I have sent you a PM.
I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only.
Already suggested via Service Desk
- make button Objects work in the Strategy Tester
an additional suggestion related to button Objects but really regarding OnChartEvent()
- call OnChartEvent() not just for the click release but also for the click press and then have a value returned by OnChartEvent() to return which click, the depress or release, happened.
Provide Moderators and Admin with the ability to prune and graft posts.
Add smilies to the Forum
...
I suggest you to use that topic for publicly reported bugs or create a new one, current topic is intended for new feature. I think it's better to separate bugs from improvements.
Only one of my points is a bug and it's not related to MT5 so it's not appropriate for that thread.
Edit: post above edited to remove Forum bug.
Only one of my points is a bug and it's not related to MT5 so it's not appropriate for that thread.
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I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only. If you want to report bugs you can use this topic : bugs & dysfunctions.
MT5
MQL5
mql5.com