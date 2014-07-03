MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)

Four years have passed since the launch of the MQL5 Freelance service. In June 2010, it was launched together with the Payments service allowing users to order and pay for the development of MQL applications without leaving the MQL5.com website. The service was then called Jobs, and nobody could imagine what the future had in store for it.

On the occasion of the MQL5 Freelance Service fourth birthday, we have prepared an info-graphic demonstrating the service results for the entire time of its existence. The figures speak for themselves: more than 10 000 orders worth about $600,000 in total have been executed to date, while 3 000 customers and 300 developers have already used the service.

Check out the interesting data collected. These figures have never been published before. A similar info-graphic about the Market service results will be also provided soon.



