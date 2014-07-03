MetaTrader 5 / Trading systems
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)

MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)

MetaTrader 5Trading systems |
18 320 98
MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

Four years have passed since the launch of the MQL5 Freelance service. In June 2010, it was launched together with the Payments service allowing users to order and pay for the development of MQL applications without leaving the MQL5.com website. The service was then called Jobs, and nobody could imagine what the future had in store for it. 

On the occasion of the MQL5 Freelance Service fourth birthday, we have prepared an info-graphic demonstrating the service results for the entire time of its existence. The figures speak for themselves: more than 10 000 orders worth about $600,000 in total have been executed to date, while 3 000 customers and 300 developers have already used the service.

Check out the interesting data collected. These figures have never been published before. A similar info-graphic about the Market service results will be also provided soon.

MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1038

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (98)
[Deleted] | 3 Dec 2014 at 18:08
komposter:

The question is very simple - why did you come to this thread and leave a comment. Or more broadly - to this resource.

I thought that the goal was to share my experience, so I started asking - and where, in fact, is the experience (the profile is empty).

Who needs my experience here? Nobody. The owners of the resource don't need anything, traders are all dabbling in martingale, non-professional programmers don't ask difficult questions. I'm here to see what they do for a living, but I wanted to fulfil a few orders. But something sadness and laziness great visited me, because you need to fill out a profile, then two years to work for free, that would break through among the locals )
Alexandr Bryzgalov
Alexandr Bryzgalov | 3 Dec 2014 at 18:35
not at all
Andrey F. Zelinsky
Andrey F. Zelinsky | 3 Dec 2014 at 20:41
TheXpert:
No way. If Bolkonsky said, that's it, you'll be a blabbermouth and a braggart )). He said it like he said it.

That he's a blabbermouth and a braggart is a conclusion you've drawn yourself -- I only put his quotes from this thread together in one post. Basically, you're more in touch with each other -- you know him better.

By the way, TheXpert, you're a great agent of influence(https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Агент_влияния)-- I've noticed more than once that when I say something, you immediately pick it up and draw deep and accurate conclusions from it.

Alexey Yanzeev
Alexey Yanzeev | 5 Feb 2015 at 19:58
komposter:

No, I didn't fit in on the local resource from the start. And I didn't need it, I haven't been looking for customers for a long time.

If that was the original question, I wouldn't have commented.

Well, who knows, someone did not work out. It doesn't mean that the method doesn't work.

True, and I might not have been so categorical in my insistence on my "work hard and for free". It sounded pretty unapologetic, too.

If you work hard and for free, it's a hobby, not a job.)
Alexandr Gavrilin
Alexandr Gavrilin | 15 Mar 2015 at 19:30

the numbers made me smile. :-)

Johnpaul77 Signal Providers: "Our Strategy Remains Profitable for More Than Three Years Now. So Why Would We Change It?" Johnpaul77 Signal Providers: "Our Strategy Remains Profitable for More Than Three Years Now. So Why Would We Change It?"
Let us reveal a little secret: MQL5.com website visitors spend most of their time on Johnpaul77 signal's page. It is a leader of our signal rating having about 900 subscribers with the total funds of $5.7 million on real accounts. We have interviewed the signal's providers. As it turned out, there are four of them! How are duties distributed among the team members? What technical tools do they use? Why do they call themselves John Paul? And finally, how have common gamers from Indonesia become providers of the top signal on MQL5.com? Find out all that in the article.
Do Traders Need Services From Developers? Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
Algorithmic trading becomes more popular and needed, which naturally led to a demand for exotic algorithms and unusual tasks. To some extent, such complex applications are available in the Code Base or in the Market. Although traders have simple access to those apps in a couple of clicks, these apps may not satisfy all needs in full. In this case, traders look for developers who can write a desired application in the MQL5 Freelance section and assign an order.
Outline of MetaTrader Market (Infographics) Outline of MetaTrader Market (Infographics)
A few weeks ago we published the infographic on Freelance service. We also promised to reveal some statistics of the MetaTrader Market. Now, we invite you to examine the data we have gathered.
Building a Social Technology Startup, Part I: Tweet Your MetaTrader 5 Signals Building a Social Technology Startup, Part I: Tweet Your MetaTrader 5 Signals
Today we will learn how to link an MetaTrader 5 terminal with Twitter so that you can tweet your EAs' trading signals. We are developing a Social Decision Support System in PHP based on a RESTful web service. This idea comes from a particular conception of automatic trading called computer-assisted trading. We want the cognitive abilities of human traders to filter those trading signals which otherwise would be automatically placed on the market by the Expert Advisors.