How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 114
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.11 14:36
Well ... the key article about MT5 ias this one (my opinion sorry):
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Do not look at the title of this article - seems - the title is promotional one.
I am talking about content - content is really great and there are a lot of good links inside this article.
So, basicly - I started with this one.
Later on - I can describe about what I like, what I do not like, and what I do not understand sorry.
Just for example - I really like this feature - moving sl/tp by mouse on the chart
I am trading almost in every day so it is what I like: stop loss/take profit may be moved by mouse as the lines on the chart.
About programming - I personally was stucked with icustom ... you know that for MT4 - it may be really issue: if indicator was based on 3 other indicators and one of them is based on 2 others so ...
Good article found -
How to reduce trader's risks
Contents
Just some useful tools/information about scalping -
============Everything about DeMark
The forum
CodeBase
Articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.07 13:29
Just found good indicator on CodeBase - AFL Winner - it may be interesting to use this indicator in real trading.
I will try to use this indicator for scalping on M1 timeframe.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Subscriber Lot Size Question
Signal Subscriber Lot Size Question
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.02 07:42Besides, you can use Calculator of the Signals (to calculate everything 'automatically' based on any pre-selected signal for example).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
me too want to try mt5 platform. What make this different from mt4? is that mt5 more faster and allow EA and saclping?
You can read the following -
MT4 vs MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167691
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.05.04 09:35
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
On April 30, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update. This update affects configurations and encryption keys similar to the installation of a new Windows operating system.
In order to protect traders' information, the MetaTrader platform binds all data to the operating system and hardware of the computer, on which it is installed. This protection method ensures that even if platform files are stolen, hackers will not be able to connect to traders' accounts or use products purchased from the Market.
Unfortunately, after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update, all passwords of trading accounts stored on your computer will become invalid. We highly recommend that you prepare for the new Windows release and save your passwords in a safe place, in order to be able to connect to your accounts after the update.
Due to the change of encryption keys, applications purchased from the Market will lose one activation, because all products are bound to the operating system. We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update.
Activations of demo products will also be lost, so you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.