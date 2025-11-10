How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?

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How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4.

Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance.

Gus

 
augusdel:

How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4.

Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance.

Gus


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.




 

CodeBase

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The forum

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

---------------

And whole the results are here.

Various
Various
  • 2010.02.13
  • www.mql5.com
In case some of you have been wondering what was the "wonder" indicator picture posted a couple of times in the digital filters thread, and, since...
 
Sergey Golubev:

CodeBase

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The forum

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

---------------

And whole the results are here.

THANK YOU SERGEY, YOU ARE A HERO!!
 

Just one thread related to it - 

-------------

I'm tired

 
Sergey Golubev:


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.




thnx, giving not much related result... thnx, L. 

 

Maybe if you filter for codebase hmm.


 

Something with non-related ...
As many users did not agree to see their money on the top right corner all the time so the following decision was implemented -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to disable the display of the balance in the header?

Rashid Umarov , 02/20/2012 10:00 a.m.

They made the display optional - now you can hide the amount with a click, the setting will be remembered and will not be shown next time.

And also open



 
augusdel:

How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4.

Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance.

Gus

google :   MQL5   Hodrick_Prescott_Filter.mq4

 

How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts? - small thread about HowTo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts?

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.06 07:42

2. The second way is to search under your username.
Go to the Search, write your username and make a search.


How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts?
How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts?
  • 2020.10.06
  • www.mql5.com
Is there an advanced search somewhere? Is there a link in my profile that allows me to list all my own Posts...
 

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum


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