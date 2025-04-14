What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
Just some usefull links -
Freelance
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
The articles
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
Let's see what other developers think about the freelance service.
Anyone have some experiences to share ?
For example a customer that wants to change everything after you completed the task and handed over the demo ?
You will have to rewrite the entire code, sometimes twice.
Or those jobs where you talk to a customer for two day's about what is possible and what not, and then the job disappears ?
Or something else ?
Maybe the fact that the customer get's angry and blames the developer for his strategy not being profitable ?
That one is quite common.
Let's hear it.
I hate the ridiculously small discussion window, do we need all the stuff on the left of the screen?
There should be a minimum time of 3 days for jobs. Delays in communications due to being in different time-zones can easily eat that up.
The process only needs 2 steps for each party, acceptance and completion. I don't see any need for all the other steps.
I hate the ridiculously small discussion window, do we need all the stuff on the left of the screen?
There should be a minimum time of 3 days for jobs. Delays in communications due to being in different time-zones can easily eat that up.
The process only needs 2 steps for each party, acceptance and completion. I don't see any need for all the other steps.
Let's see what other developers think about the freelance service.
Anyone have some experiences to share ?
For example a customer that wants to change everything after you completed the task and handed over the demo ?
You will have to rewrite the entire code, sometimes twice.
Or those jobs where you talk to a customer for two day's about what is possible and what not, and then the job disappears ?
Or something else ?
Maybe the fact that the customer get's angry and blames the developer for his strategy not being profitable ?
That one is quite common.
Let's hear it.
The annoying one is trying to explain to a customer that his losing strategy is not the fault of the developer especially after long hours of coding.
Yes that is a common one.
Most dev's can spot on forehand whether the strategy will lean towards profits or not.
Yes that is a common one.
Most dev's can spot on forehand whether the strategy will lean towards profits or not.
When I will retire I will write a book about you to deal with customers in a freelance service :-D (well one way to deal with them, of course there are more than one good way).
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Just over a year has passed since the launch of the Freelance service on mql5.com, and we can draw some conclusions. To date, over 600 jobs have been successfully completed, and new orders appear daily in the Russian and English sections. The freelance service of automated trading system development in MQL4/MQL5 has succeeded.
During this year, we have found and fixed some inconvenient parts of the services, have added the TOP of developers and improved the MQL5.community payment system. The ordering procedure has become more convenient and understandable at all stages - from posting a new job to acceptance of a ready solution.
We decided to find out the opinion of freelancers, MQL4 and MQL5 developers, about this service. For this purpose, we prepared a number of questions for the TOP 3 developers: Techno, abolk and avoitenko.
They all has started to work in the Freelance service almost from the first days of its launch. Ahdrey Voitenko (avoitenko):
I have opened my first real account in 2008. I started to trade manually, but not very successfully. Then I gradually switched to automated trading. The latter one suits me better from the point of view of psychology. I quickly learned the MQL4 language, and then with the beta release of the MetaTrader 5 terminal I started to learn MQL5. I've been participating in the Freelance service since its launch.
That's what Andrey Bolkonsky says:
I started to actively develop automated trading systems in August 2010. By the way, my first agreement (my debut) was concluded through the Freelance service. In the "Completed" list, my first job is on the 19th position. I had several reasons to start developing automated trading systems: first, it is an income; second, there is nothing complicated and I know how to do it; and third, it is a good training for my brain.
And the three developers say that participation on the Freelance service gives more than just a financial result. Nikolay Ivanov (Techno):
The Freelance service was originally a very good idea. This is a perfect chance to earn money and communicate with people from all over the world. Moreover, it is a strong incentive to study programming and trading. That is, it's an incentive to constantly improve. I an satisfied with this service.
We have discussed various aspects of their jobs - how they manage to perform so many orders, what is the most difficult thing in their relationship with customers, what are the most interesting or complicated orders they had, what they think about the Arbitration.You are welcome to read the full text of these interviews: