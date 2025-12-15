How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 111
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.28 17:07
Coming soon -
New communication system an analogue of the Telegram - read this post.
Good article was published -
Momentum Pinball trading strategy
The purpose of this article is to demonstrate to the programmers who have already mastered MQL5, one of the variants for realizing Momentum Pinball TS, in which simplified methods of object-oriented programming will be applied. From the full-fledged OOP, the code will differ by the absence of classes - they will be replaced by structures. As opposed to classes, design in the code and application of objects of this type differs minimally from the procedural programming familiar to most starting coders. On the other hand, features being provided by structures are more than enough to resolve such tasks.
The strategy (described on the article) is based on the following book -
Something Interesting to Read December 2016
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2016.12.22 10:55
Street Smarts: High Probability Short Term Trading Strategies : Laurence A. Connors, Linda Bradford Raschke
Published in 1996 and written by Larry Connors and "New Market Wizard" Linda Raschke. This 245 page manual is considered by many to be one of the best books written on trading futures. Twenty-five years of combined trading experience is divulged as you will learn 20 of their best strategies.
Among the methods you will be taught are:
* Swing Trading - The backbone of Linda's success. Not only will you learn exactly how to swing trade, you will also learn specific advanced techniques never before made public!
* News - Among the strategies revealed is an intra-day news strategy they use to exploit the herd when the 8:30am economic reports are released. This strategy will be especially appreciated by bond traders and currency traders.
* Pattern Recognition - You will learn some of the best short-term set-up patterns available. Larry and Linda will also teach you how they combine these patterns with other strategies to identify explosive moves.
* ADX - In our opinion, ADX is one of the most powerful and misunderstood indicators available to traders. Now, for the first time, they reveal a handful of short-term trading strategies they use in conjunction with this terrific indicator.
* Volatility - You will learn how to identify markets that are about to explode and how to trade these exciting situations.
* Also, included are chapters on trading volatility, trading Crabel, trading the smart money index, trading gap reversals, a special chapter on professional money management, and many other trading strategies!
Stater Global Markets Announces MetaTrader 5 Offering for Institutional Clients
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.11 12:20
London-based Prime of Prime brokerage Stater Global Markets has added MetaTrader 5 to its platform options for clients. The company is also launching a MetaTrader 5 White Label offering. According to Stater Global Markets, it will be in high demand from banks and brokers, particularly in Asia - a key growth region for Stater.
Stater Global Markets offers clients direct access to Tier 1 bank and non-bank liquidity, clearing and institutional grade technology. The prime broker's team has many years of experience in both financial and technology companies. This allows for a multi-faceted approach to client support and efficient problem solving.
Ramy Soliman, Stater Global Markets
Ramy Soliman, CEO of Stater Global Markets, believes that MetaTrader 5 is far superior to MetaTrader 4 and will become the dominant platform for retail clients.
"Brokers are increasingly wanting to offer multi-asset products to clients", says Mr. Soliman. "Meanwhile, MetaTrader 5 is ideally suited for our institutional client base and their multi-asset requirements. We are delighted to have added MetaTrader 5 to the Stater Global Markets portfolio of platforms to offer our clients access to Exchange Traded Futures, Precious Metals, FX and CFDs. In addition, we have plans to offer trading Cryptocurrencies using MetaTrader 5 in the near future".
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1745
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.11 13:58
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1745
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on January 12, 2018.
MetaTrader 5 build 1745 will be the last platform version supporting Microsoft Windows XP/2003/Vista
A few months ago, we announced end of support for older versions of operating systems. Windows 2003, Windows Vista and especially Microsoft Windows XP are outdated operating systems. Microsoft ended support for Windows XP three years ago, because potential hardware capabilities could no longer be realized on this system due to technical limitations.
MetaTrader 5 build 1745 and older versions will continue to work on the above operating systems, but will no longer receive updates. Platform installers will not run on these operating systems.
The minimum required operating system version for running MetaTrader 5 is Windows 7. However, we strongly recommend using the 64-bit version of Windows 10.
The new version features the following changes:
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
- Terminal: The /auto key has been added to the installer, allowing to install the program in automated mode without additional actions required from the user. When the installer is launched with this key, installation settings will not be shown to the user, and the terminal will be installed at the standard path, with the standard Start menu folder name for the program. Example of such launch:
C:\mt5setup.exe /auto
- Terminal: Fixed installer operation in cases when the user does not have appropriate operating system permissions.
- Terminal: Fixed excessive consumption of CPU resources when no actions are performed in the terminal (when there are no open charts and no actions are performed by the user).
- Terminal: The new version features automatic compression of *.log files at the file system level. The new functionality allows reducing the amount of disk space used by logs.
- Tester: The amount of cache during single test runs has been increased. This provides faster testing in 64-bit operating systems.
- Tester: Fixed optimization of trading robots using the MQL5 Cloud Network. Issues could arise with products purchased from the MetaTrader Market.
- Tester: Fixed calculation of spreads for bars generated in the "Every Tick" testing mode.
- Tester: Fixed selection of OpenCL devices in the strategy tester. Now, the visual tester is allowed to access all available OpenCL devices.
- Tester: The new version features automatic compression of *.log files at the file system level. The new functionality allows reducing the amount of disk space used by logs.
- MQL5: Fixed deletion of bars of a custom symbol using the CustomRatesDelete method.
- Fixes based on crash reports.
- Updated documentation.
Good article - it was already promoted but I think the article is very very interesting so I can promote it here once again sorry.
How to trade on an external cryptocurrency exchange via MetaTrader 5
Who might benefit from the article:
First, we need to choose a cryptocurrency exchange providing a web API.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Momentum Pinball trading strategy is very brilliant, if you trade manually using the strategy's idea that is the best hidden secrete :-)
Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads -
1. User Memo
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23
MQL5.COMMUNITY PAYMENT SYSTEM
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:
The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards (CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation (Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China (Netbanx).
Traders can also use MQL5 coupons to pay for products and services as well as to deposit funds to their accounts on the website. The coupons are distributed by some brokers among their clients for free.
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.7. Ichimoku
3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
7. Signals
8. Market
9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
