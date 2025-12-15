How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 106
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And some more -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Freelance
The forum
The articles
As the members are asking about withdraw (there are some threads about it for example) so please find the information about:
MQL5.community Payment System
Warning: there is a set of conditions which might prevent withdrawal.
MQL5.community users can deposit to their accounts in several different ways. However, withdrawal is possible for quite a few of them! In addition, the fraud protection system does not allow to transfer funds from one payment system to another using the MQL5.community website as an intermediary.
Money can only be withdrawn via WebMoney, PayPal or ePayments and up to the amount of your earnings.
You can only spend funds deposited via other payment systems, withdrawal is not allowed. Please contact us via Service Desk in case of wrong deposit.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
170 global brokers from Australia to Brazil offer MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.09.05 14:01
The migration of brokers to MetaTrader 5 is ongoing — JFD Brokers, Alfa-Forex, FreshForex, IGM Forex and USGFX have recently announced the launch of the platform with support for hedge accounts. The Irish broker Squared Financial Services, Terra Investimentos from Brazil, Iraq-based Durian, as well as SDT Brokerage are also among the companies that started offering the multi-asset HFT platform to their traders in the summer of 2017.
The number of brokers switching to MetaTrader 5 grows weekly — over 170 industry participants currently offer the flagship platform to their clients. This dynamic is also due to active growth of the B2B market around MetaTrader 5 — more and more integrators become interested in developing institutional solutions for the new platform satisfying brokers' needs.
"I`ve been using MetaQuotes trading platforms since the early start of my FX career", says Wasim Zayed, Deputy General Manager at IGM Forex Ltd. "It has always gained my trust as an ultimate trading platform a reputable broker can offer to the traders. The rapid evolution of the forex business and the changes in the regulatory environment, all have been adopted and integrated in the MetaTrader 5 platform. This has become a substantial argument for us in favor of its launch. At the first phase, our clients will experience the basic MetaTrader 5 environment with hedging capability, at the second phase, they will be able to experience the market depth (Level II) trading environment with deep market liquidity, and at the third phase, our clients will be able to experience trading directly with the exchange".
“We chose to launch the MetaTrader 5 because its infrastructure is optimized to suit the needs of a fast-growing broker like JFD", states Mihail Kamburov, COO at JFD Brokers. "This advanced terminal adds extra flexibility while at the same time maintaining system security. We wanted to follow the next step of technology evolution in order to stay on top of innovations in our industry. MetaTrader 5 already comes with new, improved features such as an economic calendar, more order types and a wide range of time frames. To give traders that additional edge, we have created an exclusive version of the trading platform with a unique set of Add-Ons that features a lot of handy tools designed to further improve their trading.”
"MetaTrader 5 is a versatile platform equipped with all the necessary tools for successful trading in financial markets with the familiar MetaTrader 4-style interface", points out Alexander Goryachev, leading analyst at FreshForex. "The extended set of timeframes and technical analysis tools allow traders to conduct a detailed market analysis and detect price movements in time. Our clients have been looking forward to the MetaTrader 5 launch to evaluate the expanded and improved functionality of the next generation platform, and we are happy to offer them this opportunity!"
New article was published - Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Stops
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:40
Good thread was started in Russian part of the forum about a year ago: How to sell your products, services and signals (in Russian language). This thread is about to share the experiance concerning how to sell/promote your signals/market products/freelance services in internet and everywhere (I mean: this is HowTo thread).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:37As the users are asking om PM about how to promote their signals and market products so I am just re-posting this information about.
And just want to remind that the promotion of signals and market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
-----------
One way to promote your signal is to create any external blog and place a widget there:
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
This is the my personal example with my google blog:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 Widget
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.23 11:51
I installed widget (Top Signals) for my google blog in easy way using this link for example so everybody can do it (widget for some particular signal or signals, or widget for some broker). I did not place it on some other websites because I am not a signal provider and I am not market vendor. But I think that google blogs' promotion as a widget (together with simple promotion using facebook, twitter and google+) are fully enough to get some subscribers/clients.
But if some signal provider (or Market vendor) wants to get many subscribers/clients so it may be necessary to go to more quick way - go to the other Metatrader forums to promote your signal or product in direct way - just my experience.
Some changes in MetaEditor (for MT4 and MT5):
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Когда оживет форум? :)
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.09.10 13:13
By the way, in the next release we are releasing a new MetaEditor with projects, with new MQL5 Storage system and new project management system.
Step by step we go to ensure that our github will be included inside MetaEditor. Later there will be public projects, where you can connect with.
ok friend
Just to remind the information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
1. The general information: go to this post.
2. How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS? (about synchronization) -
read this small thread.
and some more related -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Running MT4 on Virtual Machine (cloud).
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.07.15 10:35
You upload and set everything in your local computer (load EA, put your settings and click Auto Trading button) and then you synchronize your MT4 environment with the VPS.
You don't get to see visually the computer environment of your VPS solution.
And the general reminder about How to subscribe to VPS:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.