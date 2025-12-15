How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 107
Sergey,
Thanks. I have just tried the following process. (I noticed the Chart TimeFrame that my EA was running on was incorrect).
1/ Pressing the correct TF (on what I see on my PC) after *Migrating* doesn't change anything. (However, I notice I can close trades).
2/ I setup a new Chart with EA & correct TF setups. Deleted old Chart at VPS ---- then pressed *Sychronise* and my new chart & setup joined the VPS.
3/ I also right-clicked *Stop Server* on the nevigator tab ---- however, not sure that was required.
JG
You should set everything up in your Metatrader and press to synchronize ... that's all ... and any time you are making the changes (or you are not sure about) - synchronize your 'home Metatrader' with VPS.
New article was published -
============
Custom Walk Forward optimization in MetaTrader 5
Algorithmic trading consists not only of planning and development of trading robots but also (to a greater extent) testing and verifying the survivability of ideas and algorithms implemented in them. MetaTrader 5 provides the built-in tester for optimizing Expert Advisors on historical data. This tool is often indispensable in everyday activity. However, its main issue is the search for parameters that remain steadily profitable over time beyond the period the optimization was performed on. One of the possible solutions is forward testing. The tester features the appropriatebuilt-in mode. But is it enough to optimize the EA once and successfully check it on a subsequent period to ensure its reliability?
The EA's operation cycle implies that the optimization and trade stages are repeated from time to time with the chosen frequency, and traders expect positive (or at least loss-free) results over a long period of time. To ensure the system's efficiency, it is necessary to repeat the cycle stages many times in the tester launching optimization and forward testing with a constant shift of the current period from the past to the virtual future.
This is called thewalk forward optimizationand widely used by many traders. Unfortunately, the built-in MetaTrader tester does not allow launching it at the touch of a button. Instead, we have to automate the tester launch using external tools and stick forward test reports together. Therefore, there is a need to execute a walk forward analysis in a simpler way solely by means of MetaTrader and MQL with no routine operations.
As it tuns out, we are able to develop an MQL library that can be easily connected to any EA if necessary. You will need some programming skills since we are going to adapt the EA source code.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.04 10:08
Are you newbie to forex, to MT5/MT4 or to this mql5 portal?
This is the small thread about where to start:
----------------
Where Do I start from?
And the next ones - for newbies (the Signals and the Market).
Signals
Market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
It may be interesting for the coders especially if they are planning to place something to the Market for example:
#resource
---------------
MQL5 Reference MQL5 programs Resources
Including resources to executable files during compilation of mql5 programs
An mql5 program may need a lot of different downloadable resources in the form of image and sound files. In order to eliminate the need to transfer all these files when moving an executable file in MQL5, the compiler's directive #resource hould be used:
#resource path_to_resource_file
The #resource command tells the compiler that the resource at the specified pathpath_to_resource_fileshould be included into the executable EX5 file. Thus all the necessary images and sounds can be located directly in an EX5 file, so that there is no need to transfer separately the files used in it, if you want to run the program on a different terminal. Any EX5 file can contain resources, and any EX5 program can use resources from another EX5 program.
The files in format BMP and WAV are automatically compressed before including them to an EX5 file. This denotes that in addition to the creation of complete programs in MQL5, using resources also allows to reduce the total size of necessary files when using graphics and sounds, as compared to the usual way of MQL5 program writing.
The resource file size must not exceed 128 Mb.Search for specified resources by a compiler
A resource is inserted using the command #resource "<path to the resource file>"
The compiler searches for a resource at the specified path in the following order:The length of the constant string <path_to_resource_file> must not exceed 63 characters.
The resource path cannot contain the substrings "..\\" and ":\\".
Examples of resource inclusion:---------------
J'ai essayé de créer ce film pour m'aider à moi-même et à d'autres pour commencer avec Metatrader 5.
Je suis expérimenté en MT4 et en forex en général (j'espère :) mais nous, les commerçants, devons vraiment collecter Toutes les informations sur ce sujet en un seul endroit. Je ferai quelques publications sur «Commentaire je commence par MT5». :)
Mettez votre question sur Metatrader 5 et je vais essayer de votre réponse,
ou nous répondrons tous ensemble.
bjour comment creer un compte reel merci
Very useful links about where to start:
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
It may be useful information -
----------------
Setup push notification (go to your Profile - Settings - Notifications) and notifications of trade transactions.
HowTo instructions:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mobile or email notification when signal provider opens and closes position
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.06 09:29
First you go to MQL5.com Profile >> Settings >> Security and you set up your Metaquotes-ID through your smartphone or tablet:
and then you put your Metaquotes-ID back to your Tools >> Options >> Notifications tab in your MT4 platform and you're done:
New article was published -
============
Using cloud storage services for data exchange between terminals
Cloud technologies are becoming more popular in the modern world. We are able to use paid or free storage services of various sizes. But is it possible to use them in practical trading? This article proposes a technology for exchanging data between terminals using cloud storage services.
You may ask, why we need a cloud storage for this when we already have solutions for a direct connection between terminals. But I think, this approach has a number of advantages. First, a provider remains anonymous: users get access to a cloud server instead of the provider's PC. Thus, the provider's computer is protected from virus attacks, and it does not have to be permanently connected to the internet. It should connect only to send messages to the server. Second, a cloud may contain virtually unlimited number of providers. And third, as their number of users increases, providers do not have to improve their computing capacities.
Let's use the free cloud storage of 15 GB provided by Google as an example. This is more than enough for our objectives.