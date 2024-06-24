Suggestions for Trading System - page 14
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============emails/sms from indicators/EAs (MT4)
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Hi..can you develop a scalper EA that always make a profit when it trade?
You are asking for the impossible.
You can always try your luck in Freelance.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
Freelance: How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
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