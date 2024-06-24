Suggestions for Trading System - page 14

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The design of Freelance is completely updated!

Read this announcement in rus part of the forum with in-built translation feature - 



 
Exactly dont use any signal generator based on moving average. This will mislead you
 

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emails/sms from indicators/EAs (MT4)

  1. main thread
  2. Send HTTP-Post Request With Meta: the thread
  3. xpMail - Send email with attachment anywhere is on this thread

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Hello,

Can an MT4 EA be developed based only on price speed?

Like: How many Pips change in a second or milisecond?
 
Hi..can you develop a scalper EA that always make a profit when it trade?
 
anna.semera:
Hi..can you develop a scalper EA that always make a profit when it trade?

You are asking for the impossible.

You can always try your luck in Freelance.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 

Freelance


The forum

  1. What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service  
  2. Freelance arbitration - forum thread, and also the rules here (what will happen if the employer is not logging in his account for many days during arbitration)
  3. Use tips in the Freelance service! - good tread with the instruction about HowTo use Freelance
  4. Add translation of your Market product or order it in Freelance
  5. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  6. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
  7. Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
  8. Freelance service new webdesign - the post

The articles

  1. How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
  2. How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service
  3. How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
  4. Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place 
  5. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  6. Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
  7. A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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