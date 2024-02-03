Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
I think - you will need re-register new VPS for new/other account.
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And just for information (in case you will need it):
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How to migrate a signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.01.13 18:36
You have to cancel the old VPS service and then register a new VPS and migrate your signal subscription to that.
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your Metatrader platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
4. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
I have been testing using two demo accounts and two virtual servers at a cost of $10usd a month.
If i now want to run live trading, can i move one of these VPS to my real account? or do I have to cancel and re-register a new VPS at a cost of $10?
change MQL5 VPS server option is not available anymore; the users should contact with the service desk:
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2024.02.02 20:15
Yes, if you subscribe to MQL5 VPS, you can change the trading account is assigned onto, once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.06.30 00:48
First check the MQL5 VPS (right click on the Navigator window) >> Journals to see what the problem is, as Fernando suggested.
You can also try to move to another MQL5 VP server here and try to migrate again, after you restart your terminal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
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How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Pavel Kozlov , 2023.11.23 11:04
Hello!
You can change the Host Server for your subscription no more than once a day.
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.02.02 12:00
The once a week limit applies only to signal subscription moves.
MQL5 VPS can be changed at any time.
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Alexey Petrov, 2021.08.17 17:19
You can cancel the subscription for MT4, get the remaining time as free minutes and then use that minutes to rent a new hosting for MT5.
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How to stop the auto renewal of a Signal and a VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.09.20 09:14
There is auto renewal option now, its called auto prolongation:
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MQL5 VPS- can I disable temporarily already migrated EA's by using stop button on the vps page- or do i have to remigrate with EA's removed
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.07.24 22:00
Yes, you can use the stop/start option of your MQL5 VPS to pause your EAs temporarily.
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.01.05 12:56
Yes, the Stop option will remove your EAs and indicators from MQL5 VPS, resulting in pausing/suspending your trading with them.
The Start option that you will see afterwards will reload your EAs and indicators automatically, resuming your trading.
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Receiving and sending brokers are different
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.10.27 09:58
After you move your signal subscription to your new broker trading account, you need to login into your account and MT4/5 terminal and perform your signal subscription setup again.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
Thanks, I did not know that.
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.21 17:53
If you cancelled it, you can't re-activate it.
You can only subscribe again.
For future reference, you can pause or move your VPS subscription.
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.07.15 22:31
You can pause your MQL5 VPS server from working, but you can't pause the time in order to save on subscription fees.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi,
I did moove the VPS but the Host Server didn't so the ping is very bad.
My borker servers are in New York but my VPS server (afterbeing mooved) are still in Hong Kong. Any suggestion ?
Hi,
I did moove the VPS but the Host Server didn't so the ping is very bad.
My borker servers are in New York but my VPS server (afterbeing mooved) are still in Hong Kong. Any suggestion ?
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VPS migration worked but server location didn't :(
Tardi Grade, 2018.12.09 17:24
Hello,
I was testing an EA on demo account with broker's servers located in Hong Kong. When I did subscribe to metatrader VPS, the VPS was launched from Hong Kong. So I had a good ping (>5ms).
Now I'm using a live account with broker's servers located in New York. So I did moove the VPS but it stills located in Hong Kong with an horrible ping (207.17ms).
Is there a way to moove the VPS server to New York or do I have to rent a new one please ?
As far as I know - you can move your VPS from one broker's account to an other broker's account.
But we can not move one VPS server to the other VPS server - from Hong Kong VPS server to New York VPS server for example.
This feature (moving VPS server from one to an other one) is not yet ready (MQ told that it will be ready within few month only).
So, I think - you should rent a new one ...
As far as I know - you can move your VPS from one broker's account to an other broker's account.
But we can not move one VPS server to the other VPS server - from Hong Kong VPS server to New York VPS server for example.
This feature (moving VPS server from one to an other one) is not yet ready (MQ told that it will be ready within few month only).
So, I think - you should rent a new one ...
Hi,
I did moove the VPS but the Host Server didn't so the ping is very bad.
My borker servers are in New York but my VPS server (afterbeing mooved) are still in Hong Kong. Any suggestion ?
Yes, as Sergey very well pointed out, you can only move the specific VPS server that you already have to another trading account.
You cannot change the VPS server's location too.
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I have been testing using two demo accounts and two virtual servers at a cost of $10usd a month.
If i now want to run live trading, can i move one of these VPS to my real account? or do I have to cancel and re-register a new VPS at a cost of $10?