How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 115
This is one of the key changes -
------------
MetaTrader 5 Build 1700: Synthetic Instruments, Shared Projects and MQL5 Cloud Protector
MQL5: New online service MQL5 Cloud Protector has been added to provide additional protection for MQL5 programs. Protection is similar to the option used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code.
Now, this type of protection is available to all platform users. To protect your files, execute the following command in MetaEditor: Tools—MQL5 Cloud Protector. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. Protected via MQL5 Cloud Protector files can be run on any computers similar to common EX5 files.
MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. At the first step, a program is compiled to an EX5 file on the user's computer; after that the compiled file is sent over an encrypted channel to the service, where it is protected and returned to the user.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.05.04 09:35
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
On April 30, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update. This update affects configurations and encryption keys similar to the installation of a new Windows operating system.
In order to protect traders' information, the MetaTrader platform binds all data to the operating system and hardware of the computer, on which it is installed. This protection method ensures that even if platform files are stolen, hackers will not be able to connect to traders' accounts or use products purchased from the Market.
Unfortunately, after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update, all passwords of trading accounts stored on your computer will become invalid. We highly recommend that you prepare for the new Windows release and save your passwords in a safe place, in order to be able to connect to your accounts after the update.
Due to the change of encryption keys, applications purchased from the Market will lose one activation, because all products are bound to the operating system. We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update.
Activations of demo products will also be lost, so you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
-----------------
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
-----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How does MQL5.com balance interact with broker balance?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.25 23:03
You MQL5.com balance is only for buying services within the MQL5.com website, such as: market products, signal subscriptions, VPS hosting and so on.
It has nothing to do with your broker's account balance, which is the money you trade with.
MetaQuotes Official - MetaTrader 4/5 Platforms
New article was published -
----------------
Synchronizing several same-symbol charts on different timeframes
From Elder to the present day, traders make trading decisions analyzing charts at different timeframes. I think, many of you are familiar with the situation when objects that display global trends are applied to higher timeframe charts. After that, a price behavior is analyzed near objects on lower timeframes. During such an analysis, previously created objects may change. Existing MetaTrader 5 tools allow performing this work on a single chart by changing a timeframe while preserving applied objects. But what if you need to keep track of a price on several charts simultaneously?
You can use templates for that. However, changing even a single object requires that you re-save the template and re-apply it to all charts. In this article, I propose to automate this process and assign the function of synchronizing charts to an indicator.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 1845: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.08 19:02
New MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 1845: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
The new beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on June 8, 2018. We will update our public MetaQuotes-Demo server located at access.metatrader5.com:443. We invite all traders to join testing in order to evaluate updated platform features and help developers fix errors.
To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 1845, connect to access.metatrader5.com server:443.
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta testing.
This is the famous Firebird EA which was converted to MT5 -
--------------
Firebird v0.60 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter (defined in percents) Distance between "MA" and the price - the indicator indent from price. Before sending a trade order, it checks how much time has elapsed since opening the last position: If fewer than two periods (timeframes) have elapsed, then the position will not be opened.
--------------
Original EA's thread with many versions for MT4 is here: Firebird EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 06:17
MT4 vs MT5' - two threads on the forum with the explanation:
Summaries :
====