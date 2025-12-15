How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 87

pupys:
Hi guys,
I would like to know if is possible use mt4 indicators on mt5?
Thanks .
Most probably not. They need to be converted, while some could have been coded to work on both platforms.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Most probably not. They need to be converted, while some could have been coded to work on both platforms.
Thanks a lot ;)
 

LIMITLESS OPPORTUNITIES WITH METATRADER 5 AND MQL5

Table of Contents

  Introduction
  1. Trading System Conditions
  2. External Parameters
  3. Parameter Optimization
     3.1. First Set-Up Variant
        3.1.1. General Parameters and Rules
        3.1.2. Tester Settings
        3.1.3. Analysis of the Obtained Results
        3.1.4. BOOK REPORT Application for the Analysis of Optimization and Testing Results
        3.1.5. Money Management System
     3.2. Second Set-Up Variant
     3.3. Possible Set-Up Variants
  4. Testing in the Visualization Mode
  5. Interface and Controls
  6. Information Panels TRADE INFO and MONEY MANAGEMENT
  7. Trade Information Panel on the Left Side of the Chart
     7.1. PARAMETERS SYSTEM
     7.2. CLOCKS OF TRADING SESSIONS
     7.3. MANUAL TRADING
        7.3.1. BUY/SELL/REVERSE Section
        7.3.2. CLOSE POSITIONS Section
        7.3.3. SET PENDING ORDERS Section
        7.3.4. MODIFY ORDERS/POSITIONS Section
        7.3.5. DELETE PENDING ORDERS Section
     7.4. TRADING PERFORMANCE
     7.5. ACCOUNT/SYMBOLS INFO
 8. Additional Indicators to be Used by the EA
 Conclusion

 

  • PROFIT - Net profit at the end of testing;
  • TOTAL DEALS - The number of executed trades;
  • PROFIT FACTOR - The ratio of total winning to total losing trades;
  • EXPECTED PAYOFF - The mathematical expectation of winning;
  • EQUITY DD MAX REL% - Max. equity drawdown expressed as a percentage;
  • RECOVERY FACTOR - The ratio of net profit to max. balance drawdown expressed as a monetary value;
  • SHARPE RATIO -  The ratio of arithmetic mean return for the period of holding a position to standard deviation from it;
  • EQUITY DD -  Max. equity drawdown expressed as a monetary value;
  • EQUITY DD% - Equity drawdown expressed as a percentage recorded at the max. equity drawdown expressed as a monetary value;
  • EQUITY DD RELATIVE - Equity drawdown expressed as a monetary value recorded at the max. equity drawdown expressed as a percentage;
  • EQUITY MIN -  Min. equity;
  • BALANCE DD REL% - Max. balance drawdown expressed as a percentage;
  • BALANCE DD -  Max. balance drawdown expressed as a monetary value;
  • BALANCE DD% - Max. balance drawdown expressed as a percentage recorded at the max. balance drawdown expressed as a monetary value;
  • BALANCE RELATIVE - Balance drawdown expressed as a monetary value recorded at the max. balance drawdown expressed as a percentage;
  • BALANCE MIN -  Min. balance;
  • MIN MARGIN LEVEL - Min. margin level value reached;
  • GROSS LOSS -  Total loss, the sum of all loss (losing) trades;
  • GROSS PROFIT - Total profit, the sum of all profit (winning) trades;
  • CONLOSS MAX -  Max. loss in consecutive loss trades;
  • CONPROFIT MAX - Max. profit in consecutive profit trades;
  • MAX CONLOSSES - Total loss in the longest series of loss trades;
  • MAX CONWINS -  Total profit in the longest series of profit trades;
  • MAX LOSS TRADE - Max. loss - the greatest value among all loss trades;
  • MAX PROFIT TRADE - Max. profit - the greatest value among all profit trades;
  • TRADES -  The number of trades;
  • SHORT TRADES - Short trades;
  • LONG TRADES -  Long trades;
  • LOSS TRADES - Losing trades;
  • PROFIT TRADES - Winning trades;
  • PROFIT SHORT TRADES - Short profit trades;
  • PROFIT LONG TRADES - Long profit trades;
  • LOSS TRADES AVGCON - Average length of consecutive loss trades;
  • PROFIT TRADES AVGCON - Average length of consecutive profit trades;
  • CONLOSS MAX TRADES - The number of trades making the max. loss in consecutive loss trades;
  • CONPROFIT MAX TRADES - The number of trades making the max. profit in consecutive profit trades;
  • MAX CONLOSS TRADES - The number of trades in the longest series of loss trades;
  • MAX CONPROFIT TRADES - The number of trades in the longest series of profit trades;
    •  
    Good now mt5 also available for android isn't, whether all broker already using this platform and whether if account login for mt4 is different when login using mt5 I mean we can't using account for mt5 if we created based mt4
     

