How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 87
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys,
Most probably not. They need to be converted, while some could have been coded to work on both platforms.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alert system from MT4 or MT5 ?
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez, 2016.12.19 16:15
Currently, no need to send an email and configure complicated web services to resend your email as a sms, etc, etc.
You can configure Push Notifications directly on your MT4 / MT5 and all your Alerts will arrive directly to your mobile phone.
1. You would have to download MT4 / MT5 Mobile aplication (for Android or iOS), and inside that aplication, go to Menu\Settings and go down till you see "MetaQuotes ID" field. You have to remember number appear there.
2. Now, you would have to go inside your PC MT4 / MT5, and go to Tools\Options\Notifications, and there you have to check "Enable Push Notifications" and enter the number you previosly saw inside your mobile aplication (MetaQuotes ID), as I show in the picture:
3. Then, you would have to go to your "Terminal" window, "Alert" tab, right click, select "Create" and configure the alerts that you want, selecting "Notification" in "Action" Menu field, as I show in the picture:
That's all. I hope it help you.
Regards.
Most probably not. They need to be converted, while some could have been coded to work on both platforms.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.12.21 12:00
Recently, a number of major brokers, including ActivTrades, Just2Trade, NAS Broker and Halifax Investment Services, announced the launch of MetaTrader 5 with hedging. This trend was supported by other prominent market players: GLOBAL FX, Global Equity Brokers (GEB) and Forexer Limited. The number of such companies is growing on a weekly basis — totally, more than 100 brokers from over the world already offer the flagship platform for trading on financial markets to their clients.
"We, in NAS Broker, are glad to present our clients with MetaTrader 5 — a professional multi-asset next-generation trading platform," says Oleg Sergeev, Senior Analyst at NAS Broker. "Multiple exciting technological innovations allow professional traders to increase their trading efficiency right now: the advanced MQL5 programming language, the MQL5 Cloud network, the new timeframes and the main features – the depth of market and the new strategy tester. In NAS Broker, we support both netting and hedging accounts suiting the needs of various trading strategies".
"Just2Trade Online focuses on high-tech brokerage solutions for all major world markets," notes Evgeny Zhilin, Head of Operations at Just2Trade Online, explaining the company's choice of the platform. "While having such a powerful product as MetaTrader 5, we do our best to make maximum use of it. Currently, Just2Trade clients have direct access to over 9 000 tools on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, FSE, MOEX, CME, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX, as well as the Forex market from a single account on the MetaTrader 5 platform".
"Halifax Investment Services, an Australian and New Zealand licensed market maker, is proud to offer MetaTrader 5 to its clients and global White Label partners", says Jonathan Schneider, Head of Sales for Halifax. "We offer both exchange traded and OTC products via MetaTrader 5, thus fully revealing its true multi-asset nature. MetaTrader 5 allows Halifax and its White Label partners to compete on all fronts".
"The addition of hedging meets the aspirations of many traders, current MetaTrader 5 users as well as others," adds Ricardo Evangelista, International Desk Manager at ActivTrades. "We believe it will appeal to many, including those currently using MetaTrader 4. From the early days, following the launch of MetaTrader 5, the request for hedging has been a constant. It was something desired by traders interested in exploring the potential of the platform but put off by the restriction on hedging. Now that is available we expect to see an increase in the demand for MetaTrader 5".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.06.06 09:25
3 Steps to Trade Major News Events (based on dailyfx article)
Talking Points:
Major news releases can be stressful on traders. That stress can show up for a variety of trading styles.
- News releases can be stressful on traders
- Develop a plan before the event arrives
Perhaps you are already in a good position with a good entry and you are afraid the news release may take a bite out of your good entry.
Perhaps you want to enter into a new position as prices are near a technically sound entry point, but you are uncertain if the technical picture will hold up through the volatile release. Therefore, you agonize over the decision of whether to enter now or after the news event.
Maybe, you like to be in the action and initiating new positions during the release. The fast paced volatility during the news release still gets makes your palms sweat as you place trades.
As you can see, news events stress traders in a variety of ways.
Today, we are going to cover three steps to trade news events.
Step 1 - Have a Strategy
It sounds simple, yet the emotion of the release can easily draw us off course. We see prices moving quickly in a straight line and are afraid to miss out or afraid to lose the gains we have been sitting on. Therefore, we make an emotional decision and act.
Having a strategy doesn’t have to be complicated. Remember, staying out of the market during news and doing nothing is a strategy.
A strategy for the trader with a floating profit entering the news event could be as simple as “I am going to close off half my position and move my stop loss to better than break even.”
For the trader wanting to initiate a new position that is technically based, they may decide to wait until at least 15 minutes after the release, then decide if the set-up is still valid.
The active news trader may realize they need a plan of buy and sell rules because they trade based on what ‘feels good.’
Step 2 - Use Conservative Leverage
If you are in the market when the news is released, make sure you are implementing conservative amounts of leverage. We don’t know where the prices may go and during releases, prices tend to move fast. Therefore, de-emphasize the influence of each trade on your account equity by using low amounts of leverage.
Our Traits of Successful Traders research found that traders who implement less than ten times effective leverage tend to be more profitable on average.
3 - Don’t Deviate from the Strategy
If you have taken the time to think about a strategy from step number one and if you have realized the importance of being conservatively levered, then you are 90% of the way there! However, this last 10% can arguably be the most difficult. Whatever your plan is, stick to it!
If I put together a plan to lose 20 pounds of body weight that includes eating healthier and exercising, but I continue to eat high fat and sugar foods with limited exercise, then I am only setting myself up for frustration.
You don’t have to be stressed or frustrated through fundamental news releases.
LIMITLESS OPPORTUNITIES WITH METATRADER 5 AND MQL5
Introduction
1. Trading System Conditions
2. External Parameters
3. Parameter Optimization
3.1. First Set-Up Variant
3.1.1. General Parameters and Rules
3.1.2. Tester Settings
3.1.3. Analysis of the Obtained Results
3.1.4. BOOK REPORT Application for the Analysis of Optimization and Testing Results
3.1.5. Money Management System
3.2. Second Set-Up Variant
3.3. Possible Set-Up Variants
4. Testing in the Visualization Mode
5. Interface and Controls
6. Information Panels TRADE INFO and MONEY MANAGEMENT
7. Trade Information Panel on the Left Side of the Chart
7.1. PARAMETERS SYSTEM
7.2. CLOCKS OF TRADING SESSIONS
7.3. MANUAL TRADING
7.3.1. BUY/SELL/REVERSE Section
7.3.2. CLOSE POSITIONS Section
7.3.3. SET PENDING ORDERS Section
7.3.4. MODIFY ORDERS/POSITIONS Section
7.3.5. DELETE PENDING ORDERS Section
7.4. TRADING PERFORMANCE
7.5. ACCOUNT/SYMBOLS INFO
8. Additional Indicators to be Used by the EA
Conclusion
Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Weekly Data Not Loading On CFDs and Indices
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.16 07:29
For information -
-----------------
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
-----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
In English:
official announcement about it - the thread
details: post #114
In Russian:
official announcement about it - the thread
details: post #26
---------------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to search for low risk signal provider?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.19 07:38
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
Andthis is the preliminary information about how to become a signal provider:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Help with the signal selling
Sergey Golubev, 2023.07.20 12:55
Just some information about the Signal Service (for signal providers):
------------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
need help
MTalabay, 2018.11.14 03:56
I moved my signal to the wrong account, could yall move it to the right one?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
need help
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.14 07:54
One signal subscription move per week is allowed.
------------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Some question about Signals
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Rashid Umarov, 2018.02.15 14:05
Signals based on cent accounts can not have a paid subscription
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Some question about Signals
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
...
------------
From the rules -
============
How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
automated trading robot
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.04.19 11:43
1. Open your MT4 platform.
2. Open the chart of the instrument that you want to trade with (currency, stock, commodity or index).
3. Copy the .ex4 file of your expert advisor (I believe this is what you call automated trading robot) and paste it in the: File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder of your MT4 platform.
4. Right click on the Refresh option of your Experts Advisors folder in the MT4 Navigator window.
5. Click on the Experts Advisors folder, find the expert you've just inserted and drag it on the chart that you want to use it with.
6. A window with the Expert Advisor's setting will be opened and there you can fill all the parameters of your "robot".
7. Don't forget to tick the: Allow live trading in the Common tab of your Expert's settings.
8. Close the settings window and if you want to begin trading with your Expert Advisor, click the: Auto Trading button of your MT4 platform.
9. If you see a happy smiling face in the upper right corner of your chart, then you are OK.
10. If you want to avoid internet and power outages, it is strongly recommended to use a VPS service for your automated trading.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Select a Deal Volume
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.13 11:50
And this small thread as well (with answers) -signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Subscriber Lot Size Question
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.02 07:42
Besides, you can use Calculator of the Signals (to calculate everything 'automatically' based on any pre-selected signal for example).
PS. Calculator of the Signals was updated: We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error (look at the item 13 of the FAQ here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.
Trading signals for US citizens -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading Signals questions - US citizens
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.06.05 08:44
Only a few brokers accept US citizens and those who are, allow up to 1:50 leverage and apply the FIFO rule.
If you copy a signal with larger leverage you will open smaller trades than the signal provider (smaller leverage decreases copy ratio) and also only a handful of signals obbey the FIFO rule.
So all in all, yes you can copy MQL5 signals but you must choose carefully (as with all signals, I suppose).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 'Signal Tab' disappeared and Signals not being picked up from Provider
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.21 16:13
Did you subscribe to the signal?
If yes so - restart Metatrader, copy log file (the text) and place it here.
-------------
Example of log file - read this post in rus part of the forum here (log file will help because we can understand a lot of things reading this file).
-------------
Besides, there is one good thread where the forum users were trying to solve/to advice some issue (the issue was solved).
You can read this thread with in-built translator which is located on the every post on the forum.
The thread is here.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cancel Signal
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.20 12:48
Go to your signal page and click the delete option on the settings wheel on the far right side.
============
share this signal for free with just a few people - read this thread
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5
MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2019.07.26 16:01
The operation of FortFS servers in the signal service is prohibited.
There are no "non-optimized" programs.
How to subscribe to own signal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to subscribe my own signal to my other account
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.08.12 01:32
Publish your signal as a public one with a high price and then subscribe to it with the same MQL5 account free of charge.