How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 109
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Freelance service with new webdesign -
----------------
...
What is Freelance service?
Read the following threads and articles -
----------------
And there is some discussion about new design of Freelance on rus part of the forum with the MQ - this thread. Some posts -
The Signal service with new webdesign.
But if someone does not like this new design so press this button to come back to old one:
Interesting comment from MQ -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
MetaTrader 5 Build 1640: creating and testing custom symbols
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.10.08 08:26
This is the same deployed cache for quick access.
If the data is constantly deployed on the fly, then there will be wildest brakes. Plus RAM will not be not enough.
When working with massive and detailed data, you need to put up with the needs of tens of gigabytes of disk. We are in 2017, where 10 GB SSD costs 10 dollars.
The terminal itself closely follows the unused symbols and erases their history, including the cleaning catalogs of the tester.
As I've said a hundred times already, here's the confirmation of why we made MQL5 incompatible with MQL4 on the data access model. MetaTrader 5 has huge amounts of data that can not be categorically addressed by a flat model of Close [x] type in the entire history space. Trivial memory will not be enough.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Leading MetaTrader 5 brokers launch cryptocurrency trading
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.10.13 10:37
Bitcoin trading gains popularity, and the impressive volatility of cryptocurrencies attracts more and more traders. To satisfy this trend, MetaTrader 5 brokers started to offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. Last month, several leading market players have launched Bitcoin, Dashcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple trading through the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The rapidly growing and highly volatile cryptocurrency market is seen as a promising alternative to traditional trading instruments. Over the past 9 months, Bitcoin price has risen more than three times. The dynamics of Ethereum is even more impressive, which started with 8 USD at the beginning of the year and has reached the current price of 298 USD. Naturally, such dramatic price changes attract both Forex professionals and beginners.
"Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology may be the future of payments, but MetaTrader 5 is already the future of trading platforms," says Jens Chrzanowski, Management Board Member of Admiral Markets. "The platform provides extensive features and is future-proofed for the coming years. Last, but not least, our Supreme Edition add-on package is also available for our new MetaTrader 5, boosting the platform with over 60 dynamic trading tools."
Jens Chrzanowski, Management Board Member of Admiral Markets Group AS
"Now, trading cryptocurrencies means keeping pace with the times. This opportunity has become available in MetaTrader 5, which is one of the most advanced and highly technological multi-asset trading platforms," comments Kirill Kirichenka, the RoboForex Product Manager. "Cryptocurrency trading is now available to our clients 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. It is the only asset that is traded without breaks and holidays, and passionate traders will definitely enjoy the possibility to trade on Saturdays and Sundays. The hype around cryptocurrencies is extremely high, because now it is the most volatile market, which gives traders a chance to earn high profits. Is it another dot-com inflated bubble or a new reality? The answer will become clear later, as soon as the cryptocurrency market is completely formed. In the meantime, the market is shaping up. However, no matter how the situation develops in the future, it is clear that the priceless technologies brought by cryptocurrencies will stay with us."
Alexander Kapustin, the head of Marketing in the BCS Forex Operations department, also commented the launch of new symbols, "The launch of Bitcoin trading on BCS Forex MetaTrader 5 accounts is more than just a desire to follow the trend. It is first of all the reaction to an overwhelming number of customer requests. Our specialists have chosen the most balanced and profitable conditions for BTCUSD and BTCEUR trading. Cryptocurrencies are new trading instruments, and now their movements can hardly be subject to technical and fundamental analysis. BCS Forex provides clients everything they need to successfully trade Bitcoin, while urging them to carefully follow proper risk management rules when trading cryptocurrencies."
Angus Walker, IC Markets Director
"We're extremely pleased to now be giving traders access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lite Coin, Dash Coin and Bitcoin Cash with flexible trading conditions," adds Angus Walker, IC Markets Director. "The Cryptocurrency market is unlike any other offered by IC Markets. Completely unregulated, incredibly volatile and driven primarily by the fear and greed of retail speculators. Over 2017 we have seen the market cap of many cryptos soar to record highs, and at the same time we've seen governments and regulators across the world beginning to embrace this digital currency. With this in mind it was an easy decision to add the largest and most popular cryptocurrencies to our growing multi-asset offering."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.10.17 13:14
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website. The updated version features a new designed and a more convenient display of information. The old-fashioned table with a large number of figures was replaced by a lightweight tile view displaying a collection of the most popular signal parameters.
The trader behavior analysis has revealed that traders only pay attention to from 3 to 5 most important values during their primary selection of signals. A universal measure of a signal's success is the number of subscribers, as well as its profitability, minimal risk and stability. The MetaTrader 5 Signals showcase now features these important metrics, while detailed statistics are available on the signal description page. Now, traders can easily choose signals from the showcase, and then thoroughly analyze and compare selected signals using detailed statistics.
A new reliability parameter has been added to the MetaTrader 5 Signals Showcase for a quick evaluation of a signal. This aggregate value measures multiple parameters to simplify the comparison of signals in terms of investment reliability.
For example, in case of a large load on the deposit (Max Load %) or a huge increase in the monthly growth, this value is reduced. Conversely, a moderate monthly growth and deposit load normally reduce investment risks, so reliability is higher in this case.
Thus, the new showcase of MetaTrader 5 Signals enables a much faster preliminary search and analysis of signal providers. The new design, as well as the filtering and sorting options allow you to quickly find the desired signal among thousands of available offers. In addition, we have preserved the previous table view, so conservative traders can switch to their preferred format.
The updated MetaTrader 5 Signals showcase is already available on MQL5.com and it will be added to trading platforms after a behavioral study and the analysis of traders' feedback.
We invite everyone to test the re-designed Signals service on the website, from where you can also subscribe to a selected signal.
Show me the new Signals >>
Good article was published -
Auto search for divergences and convergences
----------------Contents
All attached files:
New good article was published - A New Approach to Interpreting Classical and Hidden Divergence
Traders often use classical technical analysis methods. However, there are many different ways and approaches, which can also be useful. In this article, I suggest a non-standard method for searching and interpreting divergences. Based on this approach, we will create a trading strategy.
---------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
2017 Finance Magnates London Summit: MetaTrader awarded with the Best FX Trading Platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.11.16 13:47
The MetaTrader trading platforms received the Best FX Trading Platform award at the Finance Magnates Awards 2017. Last year, at the London Summit 2016, the MetaTrader 5 platform was named the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform. Also, MetaTrader was the winner in key categories at the Financial Magnates Awards 2015, including Best Platform and Best Mobile Product. MetaQuotes Software products have been the choice of major players of the financial industry for many years in a row.
This year the London Summit was also a success for integration companies who recently started offering solutions for MetaTrader 5. Leading financial technology providers say that it is the growing popularity of the new platform among brokers and traders that has boosted the development of new product lines for MetaTrader 5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes Software at Cyprus FinTech Expo 2017
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.11.23 12:45
The exhibition of financial technologies Cyprus FinTech Expo was held in Nicosia on November 8 bringing together about 500 industry professionals. MetaQuotes Software Corp. — the developer of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for arranging brokerage services in any financial market — took part in the event.
Cyprus FinTech Expo was a one day event that combined an educational conference with a comprehensive exposition of the various FinTech products disrupting the traditional financial services. Alongside the conference, attendees were offered a chance to discuss the impact and future of FinTech with like-minded professionals and keep up to date with all the rapid developments of the latest technology revolution. The key topics of the expo were mobile payments, offline transactions, crowdfunding, blockchain and cryptocurrencies. These are the subjects most expo speeches were devoted to:
"Our participation in the Cyprus FinTech Expo gave us the opportunity to meet and introduce the MetaTrader 5 offering to local Banks, Financial Institutions and other tech companies. The diversified audience showed interest in the Multi-Asset capabilities and the Cryptocurrency trading support of MetaTrader 5, demonstrating that tomorrow's FinTech needs are already available and accessible today", says Christoforos Theodoulou, representative of MetaQuotes Software.
Interesting article was published -
----------------
Triangular arbitrage
Topics devoted to the triangular arbitrage appear on forums with unfailing regularity. So, what is it exactly?
More common are the cases when we are able to buy one side cheaper but are not able to sell it with a profit right now. Then we wait for this imbalance to disappear. Being in a trade is safe for us, since our position is almost zero, meaning we are out of the market. Although, note the word "almost" here. For a perfect leveling of trade volumes, we need a precision that is not available to us. Trade volumes are most often rounded to two decimal places which is too rough for our strategy.
Now that we have considered the theory, it is time to write an EA. The EA is developed in a procedural style, so it is understandable for both novice programmers and those who for some reason do not like OOP.
and the following article -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.22 07:47
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
Introduction
1. Trading System Conditions
2. External Parameters
3. Parameter Optimization
3.1. First Set-Up Variant
3.1.1. General Parameters and Rules
3.1.2. Tester Settings
3.1.3. Analysis of the Obtained Results
3.1.4. BOOK REPORT Application for the Analysis of Optimization and Testing Results
3.1.5. Money Management System
3.2. Second Set-Up Variant
3.3. Possible Set-Up Variants
4. Testing in the Visualization Mode
5. Interface and Controls
6. Information Panels TRADE INFO and MONEY MANAGEMENT
7. Trade Information Panel on the Left Side of the Chart
7.1. PARAMETERS SYSTEM
7.2. CLOCKS OF TRADING SESSIONS
7.3. MANUAL TRADING
7.3.1. BUY/SELL/REVERSE Section
7.3.2. CLOSE POSITIONS Section
7.3.3. SET PENDING ORDERS Section
7.3.4. MODIFY ORDERS/POSITIONS Section
7.3.5. DELETE PENDING ORDERS Section
7.4. TRADING PERFORMANCE
7.5. ACCOUNT/SYMBOLS INFO
8. Additional Indicators to be Used by the EA
Conclusion