During the execution, slippages induce non-system profit/loss.

This script outputs the values of these slippages in the account currency.

It is possible to evaluate the order execution of the trading system — contribution of slippages in its expected payoff.

In the "real ticks" mode, the tester executes both limit and TP orders with unrealistically high positive slippage. Solving the problem if imaginary (inflated) backtest results, caused by this peculiarity of the MT5 tester, is possible by calling the following OnTester and/or OnDeinit