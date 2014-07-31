Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place

MetaTrader 5 / Trading systems
Developers of trading robots no longer need to market their services to traders that require Expert Advisors - as now they will find you. Already, thousands of traders place orders to MQL5 freelance developers, and pay for work in on MQL5.com.

The essence of the service is simple - it is a single place where developers of trading robots meet their clients. The Freelance service allows them to learn about each other and organize the development process so that both parties' interests are secured. As experience shows, both traders and developers have long needed such a mechanism of interaction. For 4 years, this service facilitated three thousand traders to pay for more than 10 000 jobs performed. And the activity of traders and developers is constantly growing!

Traders Place Orders to MQL5 Freelance Developers


The principle of this service is similar to an auction: trader places an order, and developers compete to win for its implementation, stating their conditions on time and cost. When a trader decides the developer of choice, the agreed fee amount is locked on the trader's account and selected developer begins to fulfill the order.


The entire job is split into stages. This way developers get a clear understanding of the job requested by traders, and traders have greater control of the process. It is important that every action is logged: being a developer, you accepted the Required Specifications - this fact is recorded, and you are obliged to create an application exactly as described; being a customer, you accepted the finished order - this fact is also recorded, and money are transferred to developer's account. This mechanism allows to increase the share of successfully completed jobs and reduce the number of disputes.

How Freelance Service Works

All the jobs in the service are performed this way, but this is only a part of the picture.

Infrastructure

The Freelance service was created with the goal to eliminate all the hurdles of developers: searching for clients, providing efficient interaction with customers and handling financial operations. All these tasks were successfully completed:

  • Searching for clients - the most important task for a freelance developer. MQL5.com initially was visited mainly by developers of trading robots who assisted in the development of a huge knowledge base. However, the development of the site and its integration with the MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms have significantly changed the situation.

    Today, most of the MQL5.com visitors are regular traders without programming skills. They visit the site not to learn how to program algorithmic trading, but to use all the advantages of such applications. Everyone can download, buy and, of course, order the development of a trading application. MQL5.com is no longer the site for the advanced programmers, as now it makes algorithmic trading accessible for everyone.


    Infographic with Freelance Service Statistics

    (Click the image to see the full version of the infographic)

    Integration of MQL5 Services with trading platforms further increases the audience of potential customers for freelancers. Now, any of the 7 million users can order an application at the Freelance section directly through the trading platform.

    Order Your Own Trading Robot From Trading Terminal

  • Efficient interaction with customers - it is very convenient to use comments that are bound to an order and are always available. Both parties can post comments - this is a great opportunity to log all the order related messages in one place. In addition, the Chat is always available for quick solving of simple questions.

  • Payment for services - financial challenges of such services are successfully handled using the MQL5.community payment system. For buyer, it doesn't matter what to use: credit card, PayPal or a national payment system. All MQL5.com users can deposit funds to their accounts using a variety of supported methods.

    MQL5.community Payment System

    Developers always receive payments to their MQL5.community accounts in U.S. dollars, which can be withdrawn to PayPal, WebMoney or bank account.

Therefore, all the non-production problems have been resolved, so developers do not need to worry about them. Instead, they can concentrate on the essentials - the implementation of an order and receipt of payment. Want to work as a Freelance Developer on the biggest market of traders? Then read the "How to Start Making Money in the Freelance at MQL5.com" article.

Welcome to the Freelance at MQL5.com - the best place for developers of trading robots!

