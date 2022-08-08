DAX Symbol
i think the server is the problem i am now connected to metaquotesdemo and the symbol DE30 does not exist. The software can't find the other servers that was there 2 hours ago. What is the broker that has DAX? Thanks!
i think the server is the problem i am now connected to metaquotesdemo and the symbol DE30 does not exist. The software can't find the other servers that was there 2 hours ago. Any idea?
It may be connection problem ...
You can connect to the oter server - for example this one with Dax:
and this is the information about how to find the servers:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Next server with DAX:
It may be connection problem ...
You can connect to the oter server - for example this one with Dax:
and this is the information about how to find the servers:
i am sorry but i cant find that "GEBTrade-5" by his name. I was connected to a server called "impact demo" or something until it got lost. Any help please?
And the other server with DAX:
i am sorry but i cant find that "GEBTrade-5" by his name. I was connected to a server called "impact demo" or something until it got lost. Any help please?
Right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator, then - Open Account, write GEBTrade-5 here:
wait and you will see:
Same with other servers (there are a lot of servers).
----------------
I just hope we are talking about Metatrader 5 (not MT4)?
Because it may be the other servers in MT4 (GCI-Demo for example, and others).
Right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator, then - Open Account, write GEBTrade-5 here:
wait and you will see:
Same with other servers (there are a lot of servers).
----------------
I just hope we are talking about Metatrader 5 (not MT4)?
Because it may be the other servers in MT4 (GCI-Demo for example, and others).
thank u very very much!
I tried to login to my binary account through binary broker but has not been responding all day
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My DAX symbol (DE30) just disappeared. What is going on and how can i find it?
Thanks