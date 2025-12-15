How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 105
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android build 1642
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.08.03 14:17
The new version of MetaTrader 5 for Android provides the possibility to easily create preliminary brokerage accounts. When opening a new account, select "Open a real account" from the menu and find your broker in the list of servers. Specify your personal details and attach two documents, including your identity document and a bank account statement. You request will be forwarded to the broker, who will open a real account for you and request additional information if necessary.
MetaTrader 5 for Android provides access to 160 brokers offering Forex, stock, futures, CFD and cryptocurrency trading.
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo AccountMetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
The Market - Activation
(once again about activation)
============
How to buy a Trading Robot in MetaTrader Market?The process of purchasing
Everything starts with the Activation in the Market. When you buy a product you do not actually get the product itself but the right to use it an unlimited number of times, but on a limited number of computers. This parameter is set for each paid product individually and it is disabled for free products.
After one activation you can use the product on a computer without any restrictions. You will not be able to download the copy of the product on another computer. If you installed the file manually, you will not open it either. Number of activations can be found on the page with a detailed description of the product in the column with its specifications (described above).
How to Test a Trading Robot Before BuyingBuying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system, seeing that every Expert Advisor offered on MQL5 Market has a demo version available.
============
TIPS FOR PURCHASING A PRODUCT ON THE MARKET. STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
============
The buyer can use the product according to the number of the activations which are linked to the PC and OS:
Rules of Using the Market Service -
13. The number of free Product Activations available to the Buyer on another PC after purchasing the Product is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations is 4.
14. The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
So, 1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
===========
If the robot trading multiple symbols based on currency strength, lets say it trades the 28 pairs of Forex. Is there any way to test?
With MT4 it is impossible as I know.
If the robot trading multiple symbols based on currency strength, lets say it trades the 28 pairs of Forex. Is there any way to test?
With MT4 it is impossible as I know.
It is possible with MT5 - examples:
----------------
This part of the article: MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! -
5. Testing and Optimization
One of the most important and expected updates in MetaTrader 5 is the multicurrency strategy tester. Now, traders have unlimited possibilities for testing and optimizing the Expert Advisors that trade several symbols.
----------------
and MetaTrader 5 Help - Strategy Testing
The Strategy Tester is a multi-currency tool, which allows you to test and optimize strategies trading multiple financial instruments. The tester automatically processes information of all symbols that are used in the trading strategy, so you do not need to manually specify the list of symbols for testing/optimization.
----------------
And we can see the practical example posted on this small article: Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments
The technical side of implementing the program code in order for a single Expert Advisor, launched on a single chart, to be able to trade with different financial assets at the same time. In general, this was not a problems even in MQL4. But only with the advent of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal, traders finally got the opportunity to perform a full analysis of the work of such automates, using strategy testers.
So now multi-currency automates will become more popular than ever, and we can forecast a surge of interest in the construction of such trading systems. But the main problem of implementation of such robots is in the fact that their dimensions in the program code expand, at best, in an arithmetic progression, and this is not easy to embrace for a typical programmer.
The Expert Advisor is ready, it's time to begin with testing! There are no visible serious differences in the testing of the multi-currency Expert Advisor from his fellow single-currency Expert Advisor.
The passing time of the first test of the Expert Advisor may turn out to be very significant, due to the loading of the history for all twelve symbols. After completing the test in the strategy tester, open the tab "Results" and the "Journal":
----------------------
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 1): Indicator Signals based on ADX in combination with Parabolic SAR - the articleHow to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator
- the article
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session - the article
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average - Indicator Signals - the article
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel - Indicators Signal - the article
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines - the articleHow to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal - the article
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:37As the users are asking om PM about how to promote their signals and market products so I am just re-posting this information about.
And just want to remind that the promotion of signals and market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
-----------
One way to promote your signal is to create any external blog and place a widget there:
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
This is the my personal example with my google blog:
MQL5 Widget
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.23 11:51
I installed widget (Top Signals) for my google blog in easy way using this link for example so everybody can do it (widget for some particular signal or signals, or widget for some broker). I did not place it on some other websites because I am not a signal provider and I am not market vendor. But I think that google blogs' promotion as a widget (together with simple promotion using facebook, twitter and google+) are fully enough to get some subscribers/clients.
But if some signal provider (or Market vendor) wants to get many subscribers/clients so it may be necessary to go to more quick way - go to the other Metatrader forums to promote your signal or product in direct way - just my experience.
New good article published -
Patterns available when trading currency baskets. Part III
This is the third and most probably the last article on this topic. We have examined and analyzed the main and secondary patterns, as well as their application tactics. The list of our objectives has not included description of complex and ambiguous techniques, like wave analysis or VSA, but I believe, the provided material is already quite sufficient for the initial acquaintance with trading currency pair baskets. In this article, we will try to bring closure to studying the patterns occurring when applying combined oscillators and trend-following indicators. Here we will talk about the combined trend-following indicators.
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
How to make a search on the forum -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24
To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.
hi, i am new hear, i thought this was a trading platform. i am here. i have deposited some amount but i realised. it is not what i thought it was. what can i do/
How to open account - MetaQuotes company is not a broker - MT5 real account:
key post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
----------------
and read this key article:
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
------------------------
And this is the MT5 user manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual