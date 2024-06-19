How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service

Freelance for algo traders



MQL5 Freelance is a specialized service for trading application developers. Traders come here when they need custom-made trading robots, indicators, and other utility apps developed in MQL5/MQL4, Python, C++, and other modern programming languages.

The MQL5.com Freelance service was launched in June 2010 and has, over the 14 years of its existence, provided professional developers with the opportunity to generate profits. As of June 2024, the service has over 100,000 projects completed to date, totaling $7 million in value.

Over the past 14 years, 54,000 developers have undertaken the creation of trading programs, with 25,000 clients satisfied with their work. A developer actively working on the Freelance platform can earn several thousand dollars per month. You can earn just as much.

Your potential clients include millions of traders using MetaTrader platforms, as they access the Freelance service directly from their terminals.













Streamlined workflows



The service provides well-designed functionality, allowing you to focus on the main task: selecting suitable orders and submitting applications with estimated deadlines and costs. All work processes are performed within the service, ensuring your interests are protected: you receive the job from the customer, complete it, and receive payment right here. This mechanism is convenient and safe, allowing you to focus without distractions.

Freelance projects are divided into stages, each recorded in the system:





Both the developer and the customer are required to confirm every step. Agree on the order terms, and the technical specifications, and finalize the agreement. The relevant funds will be automatically reserved on the client's account.

Once the customer accepts the delivered solution, the system will automatically transfer the reserved funds to the developer's account.

All orders are displayed on the service's main page. You can sort them by creation date, cost or project name:





Choose a suitable order, specify the timeline and budget, and submit your application:









Current job applications are visible to all users of MQL5.community, but all applicants remain anonymous. Each application shows the developer rating, statistics on executed orders, and current workload.

Do not forget to scroll down and check the "Similar Orders" sections, as you might find more suitable orders here:





Get Seller status to take on freelance orders on MQL5.com. Request Seller status and start earning through MQL5 services.



You already know how to work with customers, and you might have completed some orders. Remember, you are not the only developer applying for freelance jobs.





How to maximize your income

Regularly check new job postings and make it a habit to monitor the Freelance section daily. Interesting orders with high starting prices always attract many developers, so delays can cost you great orders and a few hundred dollars. Stay focused!



Make sure to specify your MetaQuotes ID in your profile to receive timely notifications. With the MetaQuotes ID added to your profile, you will receive notifications about important events:

Personal messages, including their content

Conversations with customers in the Freelance service

Status changes of your publications in Code Base, Articles, Market, and Signals

Moderator comments on your publications in Code Base, Articles, Market, and Signals

Information about rented virtual hosting

Comments on forum topics and blog comments



Announcements of new Code Base publications and articles

Notifications of new orders in the Freelance service

Notifications of your Seller registration status

Many developers focus on English-language orders, while there are job postings in different languages. To take on such orders, you can use the built-in translator to communicate in any language.







Improve your profile

Write about yourself , your key skills, and your participation in various projects.

, your key skills, and your participation in various projects. List your advantages as a freelancer, upload a good profile picture, and choose a high-quality cover image.

as a freelancer, upload a good profile picture, and choose a high-quality cover image. Describe previously completed projects and share interesting experiences in your feed. These details will catch the eye of potential clients, increasing the likelihood of being chosen for personal projects.







Ask customers to leave fair reviews of your work. You can be sure that a well-executed project will always receive positive feedback. Such reviews help traders choose the most suitable developer from the many applications.















Use tips in Freelance

Freelance helps you save time on basic communications with customers by using specialized tips.

We have compiled suggestions from regular freelance developers and created short tips with illustrations. All questions and answers are grouped into Categories for easy searching. Just click the "How to..." button to get a list of the most frequently asked questions and search by keywords.









Each tip can be found and used straight within the order page. To insert a response into the chat, simply click on the desired tip. Use these tips to save time by using ready-made solutions.





Summary of the Freelance service for algo trading



Direct access to customers. Millions of traders using MetaTrader platforms can find you through the terminal, ensuring a constant flow of orders. Convenient workflow. All stages of work, from application submission to payment, take place within the service, making the process secure and efficient. Funds are automatically reserved in the customer's account and transferred to the freelancer upon acceptance of the delivered solution. Transparency and control. Every step of the process is registered in the system and confirmed by both the customer and the developer to minimize misunderstandings. Extensive order search capabilities. You can sort orders by creation date, cost, and name to find suitable tasks easier. Support and notifications. Notifications about new orders and customer messages ensure you don't miss out on profitable opportunities. Communicate with customers in any language with the built-in translator.

Hundreds of professional MQL4 and MQL5 programmers complete dozens of orders daily. The most successful Freelance developers have earned between $60,000 and $220,000.













