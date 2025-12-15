How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 101
31 technical indicators available in the MetaTrader 5 mobile web platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.06.01 16:10
The new version of the MetaTrader 5 mobile web terminal features the full set of indicators for technical analysis. Now, you can use a set of 31 tools in your mobile browser. The same set of tools is available in the desktop version of the MetaTrader 5 web platform. 7 trend, 14 oscillator and 4 volume indicators, as well as the entire arsenal of Bill Williams' indicators are at your disposal now.
Support for the Market Depth (Level II) will be added at the next stage of the MetaTrader 5 mobile web platform development in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!
Launch the web platform from your smartphone right now to test the new functionality!
Go to the mobile web platform
copy signals
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:08
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Mobile or email notification when signal provider opens and closes position
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.06 09:29
First you go to MQL5.com Profile >> Settings >> Security and you set up your Metaquotes-ID through your smartphone or tablet:
and then you put your Metaquotes-ID back to your Tools >> Options >> Notifications tab in your MT4 platform and you're done:
How to subscribe to VPS
(MQL5 is the name of this portal, and MQL5 VPS can be used for MT4 and MT5 as well).
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
VTB24 Forex launches MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.06.07 10:19
The Russian licensed Forex dealer VTB24 Forex now offers traders to perform trading operations via MetaTrader 5. "VTB24 Forex" LLC is a subsidiary of VTB24 rendering services to individuals in the Foreх market. Last September, the company became the first licensee in the banking sector to receive the license for rendering services to the Russian OTC market.
The minimum amount of funds on a trading account required for performing transactions is 50 000 rubles, while the minimum transaction amount is 50 000 units of the base currency. Quotes of 24 currency pairs are available in total, including RUB ones. Clients are able to deposit funds to their trading accounts in VTB24 offices, as well as via VTB24 Online service with no commission. Withdrawing funds from trading accounts is also free.
Alexander Sokologorsky, VTB24 Forex
"We have never faced an issue of selecting a trading terminal", states Alexander Sokologorsky, CEO of VTB24 Forex. "We have previously used MetaTrader 5 to render Forex services in VTB24. The platform has earned the deserved popularity both among our customers and technical support staff. We strive to provide customers with the best service at all stages, including fast registration in almost 700 offices across Russia, comfortable trading conditions via the convenient desktop and mobile platform, as well as simple ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Therefore, we are glad to continue our cooperation with MetaQuotes Software Corp. We hope for a long and efficient joint work".
Download MetaTrader 5
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 08:45
Characteristics of the Main Currencies (based on the article)
Although there has been much press recently about the US Dollar loosing its status, there is no doubt that as of this lesson and most likely for the foreseeable future, the US Dollar still reigns supreme over all other currencies of the world. The price for the majority of traded commodities such as oil is quoted in US Dollars and the US Dollar represents over 60% of the worlds currency reserves (the currency held by central banks to back their liabilities). These facts combined with the fact that the US Economy is by far the largest economy in the world has resulted in a market where over 80% of all currency transactions involve the US Dollar. As you can probably imagine after hearing this, currency traders pay heavy attention to what is happening with the US Economy, as this has a very direct affect not only on the US Dollar but on every other currency in the world as well.
The rising power of the currency world is the Euro which was introduced in 1999 as part of an overall plan to unify Europe into something known as the European Union. In short the differing laws and currencies of the different European countries were making them less competitive in the global market place. To try and fix this problem and create one entity with a common set of laws and a common currency, 15 countries joined what is now referred to as the European Union and 12 of those countries adopted the Euro as their common currency. While the economies of the individual countries that make up the Euro Zone don’t come anywhere close to the size of the US Economy, when combined into one Euro Zone economy they do, and therefore some say the Euro will eventually rival or even replace the Dollar as the main currency of the world.
Japan, which is the second largest individual economy in the world, has the third most actively traded currency, the Japanese Yen. After experiencing impressive growth in the 60’s, 70’s and early 80’s Japan’s economy began to stagnate in the late 1980’s and has yet to fully recover. To try and stimulate economic growth, the central bank of Japan has kept interest rates close to zero making the Japanese Yen the funding currency for many carry trades, something which we will learn more about in later lessons. It is also important to understand at this stage that Japan is a country with few natural energy resources and an export oriented economy, so it relies heavily on energy imports and international trade. This makes the economy and currency especially susceptible to moves in the price of oil, and rising or slowing growth in the major economies in which it trades with.
While the United Kingdom is a member of the European Union it was one of the three countries that opted out of joining the European Monetary Union which is made up of the 12 countries that did adopt the Euro. The UK’s currency is known as the Pound Sterling and is a well respected currency of the world because of the Central Bank’s reputation for sound monetary policy.
Next in line is Switzerland’s currency the Swiss franc. While Switzerland is not one of the major economies of the world, the country is known for its sound banking system and Swiss bank accounts, which are basically famous for banking confidentiality. This, combined with the country’s history of remaining neutral in times of war, makes the Swiss Franc a safe haven currency, or one which attracts capital flows during times of uncertainty.
Also known as “The Aussie” the Australian Dollar is heavily dependant upon the price of gold as the Australian economy is the world’s 3rd largest producer of gold. As of this lesson interest rates in Australia are also among the highest in the Industrialized world creating significant demand for Australian Dollars from speculators looking to profit from the high yield the currency and other Australian Dollar denominated assets offer.
Like the Australian Dollar the New Zealand Dollar which is also known as “The Kiwi” is heavily dependant on commodity prices, with commodities representing over 40% of the countries total exports. The economy is also heavily dependant on Australia who is its largest trading partner. Like Australia, as of this lesson New Zealand also has one of the highest interest rates in the industrialized world, creating significant demand from speculators in this case as well.
Last but not least is the Canadian Dollar or otherwise affectionately known as “The Loony”. Like its commodity currency brothers, the Canadian Economy, and therefore the currency, is also heavily linked to what happens with commodity prices. Canada is the 5th largest producer of gold and while only the 14th largest producer of oil, unbeknownst to most; it is also the largest foreign supplier of oil to the United States. Its relationship with the US does not end here either as the country exports over 80% of its goods to the United States, making the economy and currency very susceptible to what happens not only with commodity prices, but to the overall health of the US Economy as well.
LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing
Table of Contents
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
Comparing the results allows us to assess the quality in various modes, as well as helps us to use the tester more efficiently in order to receive results faster. "1 minute OHLC" mode allows receiving quick estimated test results, "Every tick" mode is closer to reality, while testing on real ticks is most accurate but time-consuming. Keep in mind that errors in a trading robot's logic may affect the number of trading operations making the strategy test results more susceptible to a selected test mode.