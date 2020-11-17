emails when my account takes a trade
I am copying a signal, but i want to receive a message when it takes a trade.
Is there a some manual for these different kind of settings?
- Yes, there is a manual. It is called "Help" annd you get it from pressing F1 or selecting it from the Menu. It is also available online at https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help
- Without using any code, you can receive "Push" notifications via an Mobile app:
- If you can't use "Push Notification" or if you have to have it via emails, then you will have to use code (via an Expert Advisor) to send you that information, but you will also have to enable the email settings:
- Yes, there is a manual. It is called "Help" annd you get it from pressing F1 or selecting it from the Menu. It is also available online at https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help
- Without using any code, you can receive "Push" notifications via an Mobile app:
- If you can't use "Push Notification" or if you have to have it via emails, then you will have to use code (via an Expert Advisor) to send you that information, but you will also have to enable the email settings:
Thanks for this information Fernando.
So if the broker doesn't support mobile app of MT5, i can't get notifications on my mobile Phone?
Is it possible to do it with a code when you are copying trades from another trader?
Is it possible to do it with a code when you are copying trades from another trader?
The mobile app is from MetaQuotes, not from the Broker. Just download it to your iPhone or Android phone.
Yes, if you prefer to use eMail, then yes obviously it is possible with the use of code (EA - Expert Advisor) as I stated before.
The mobile app is from MetaQuotes, not from the Broker. Just download it to your iPhone or Android phone.
Yes, if you prefer to use eMail, then yes obviously it is possible with the use of code (EA - Expert Advisor) as I stated before.
Then you have not configured it correctly. Look at your MT5 Desktop setup to see the full name of the Broker's Server being used in order to find it on the mobile app.
Yes, that broker does work with Mobile apps, they just don't offer "Customer Support" which is something completely different.
I am absolutely certain about this because they are one of the brokers I use for both MT4 and MT5 and I receive notifications on my Mobile app regularly (on iPhone).
EDIT: I just checked and I logged into my MT5 account with no problem at all on my Mobile App. - Server Name: RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 (Europe #1)
Yes, that broker does work with Mobile apps, they just don't offer "Customer Support" which is something completely different.
I am absolutely certain about this because they are one of the brokers I use for both MT4 and MT5 and I receive notifications on my Mobile app regularly (on iPhone).
EDIT: I just checked and I logged into my MT5 account with no problem at all on my Mobile App. - Server Name: RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 (Europe #1That is strange
That is strange. I try to login and i find the server "Roboforex-Metatrader 5" and then i got the message "connection closed due to invalid server name. Contact your broker.
You must be using the wrong account number for that server. Are you sure you are not using an MT4 Account number by mistake?
As I said, you must be doing something wrong because I have multiple accounts with them and they all work correctly.
You must be using the wrong account number for that server. Are you sure you are not using an MT4 Account number by mistake?
As I said, you must be doing something wrong because I have multiple accounts with them and they all work correctly.
I contacted my broker again. For people from the Netherlands its only possible to open an account at Roboforex (cy) LTD. Here its not possible to login from you Phone.
You have an account at Roboforex LTD.
I have to find a way to get emails when my account takes trades.
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Hello guys,
Is it possible that MT5 send me an email to my private emailadres, when my account makes a trade?
I am copying a signal, but i want to receive a message when it takes a trade.
Is there a some manual for these different kind of settings?
Thank you.