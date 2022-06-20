Freelance design thoroughly revised!

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We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.

Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.

Discussing the order in the new Freelance


We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.

Our designers, developers and testers have done their best to make the new Freelance more welcoming. Enjoy your experience!
 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.

Seems interesting.

Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.

A change was not needed. The main problem is the blind communication, you have to accept a job without knowing who is the customer (programmer), that's just unusable for my needs. Why programmers with hundreds of jobs can't see who are the potential customers ?

We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.

Is it a paid work to be beta tester ? Do we get a discount if we find and report bugs ?

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.

Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.


We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.

Our designers, developers and testers have done their best to make the new Freelance more welcoming. Enjoy your experience!

OK, thanks for all are new things!

Now, should create short instruction(as article) to customers like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/117

regards...

How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4
How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4
  • 2010.07.14
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
The main advantage of the MetaTrader trading terminal is the ability to create automated trading systems that can perform trading operations without the intervention of the trader, thus eliminating the influence of psychology on the results of the trade. To do this, we need to formulate a trading strategy and implement it in the form of a...
 

Hello, found bug:


 
Shukurjon Beknazarov:

Hello, found bug:


It seems, it is 1-april joke )

 
Mikhail Zhitnev:

It seems, it is 1-april joke )

:)

 

Customer can not see profile of developer.

Not good.

[Deleted]  
Nguyen Nga:

Customer can not see profile of developer.

Not good.

correct,

some coder are just amateur, i mean not the professional coder.

and their job maybe will not fulfil the requirement.

so just waste the customer time and money.

 
forextime8:

correct,

some coder are just amateur, i mean not the professional coder.

and their job maybe will not fulfil the requirement.

so just waste the customer time and money.

A programmer might have tons of experience. But recently joined mql5 freelance section, in that case his/her profile will show up just like an amateur.

If every customer offers jobs only to those who have a million jobs completed on this site, how can you expect the freelance program to grow? If new developers are not given a chance to showcase their talent. Then the freelance program will be a ticking time bomb
 
Nguyen Nga:

Customer can not see profile of developer.

Not good.

confirm

 
Chidera Anakpe:
A programmer might have tons of experience. But recently joined mql5 freelance section, in that case his/her profile will show up just like an amateur.

If every customer offers jobs only to those who have a million jobs completed on this site, how can you expect the freelance program to grow? If new developers are not given a chance to showcase their talent. Then the freelance program will be a ticking time bomb

This is one-sidedly correct. But there is another side of the iceberg. There are many beginner coders(inexperienced coders) too and they are already much more than experienced.

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