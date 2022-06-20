Freelance design thoroughly revised!
We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.
Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.
We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.
Is it a paid work to be beta tester ? Do we get a discount if we find and report bugs ?
We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.
Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.
We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.Our designers, developers and testers have done their best to make the new Freelance more welcoming. Enjoy your experience!
OK, thanks for all are new things!
Now, should create short instruction(as article) to customers like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/117
regards...
- 2010.07.14
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Hello, found bug:
It seems, it is 1-april joke )
It seems, it is 1-april joke )
:)
correct,
some coder are just amateur, i mean not the professional coder.
and their job maybe will not fulfil the requirement.
so just waste the customer time and money.
A programmer might have tons of experience. But recently joined mql5 freelance section, in that case his/her profile will show up just like an amateur.
This is one-sidedly correct. But there is another side of the iceberg. There are many beginner coders(inexperienced coders) too and they are already much more than experienced.
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We have finally completed our work on the new Freelance layout and are pleased to present it to you. Now, it has become easier to create and track an order execution - we have expanded the Categories, added popular skills and made passing the steps more convenient and comprehensible. We have removed the "Model/Prototype submission" step and added the ability to increase an order execution period and cost in the process.
Communication between a Developer and a Customer is now presented in the form of a convenient chat, while the Customer can easily switch between candidates before concluding an Agreement.
We have not only updated the external Freelance design, buy also considerably re-worked the service functionality code. If you have detected an error or come across an issue, please report it right here or contact Service Desk.Our designers, developers and testers have done their best to make the new Freelance more welcoming. Enjoy your experience!