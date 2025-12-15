How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 113
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.15 16:45
Night trading during the Asian session: How to stay profitable
Many traders often come across the notion of night trading. The first thing that comes to mind when meeting this concept is that trading is carried out at night. However, everything is simpler: because of the difference in time zones, the night in different parts of the world comes at different times. American and European trading sessions take place in time zones -4 and +1 relative to the UTC World Coordinated Time, respectively.
Hi
my first experience with mt5 is not good. you can't even add a horizontal line or a trend line in the strategy tester as you can in mt4.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.23 07:42
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.03.05 15:17
The popular multi-asset platform now supports demo access to Asia's oldest stock exchange. Open an account on the MetaQuotes-BSE-Demo server and start receiving quotes of BSE featured securities. Also, you can apply technical analysis tools and perform back-testing using the exchange's historical price data.
Established in 1875, BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.) is the oldest stock exchange in India and Asia. It is the world's 12th largest stock exchange with an overall market cap of more than $2 trillion as of July, 2017.
"We are pleased to announce the start of MetaTrader 5 integration with BSE," commented Manoj Choudhary, head of MetaQuotes' Middle East office. We are optimistic that brokerage houses associated with BSE will be able to offer their clients trading in Indian Markets through the #1 multi-asset platform."
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange
Commenting on this development Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE said, "After the successful integration of currency segments with MetaTrader 5, we will be extremely happy and excited to integrate more BSE finance instruments with MetaTrader 5. I am sure this is an important and long-awaited development for the Indian community of traders and investors."
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.06 15:54
This is one of setup to be used with technical analysis - this post. But I uploaded on this thread Stochastic the other setup which we can use in technical analysis too (to create the threads and to make simple analysis of the market condition). This second one is related to Stochastic and it is here with one exception: period for slow MA should be 200 instead of 100 for example.
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.03.22 16:43
The fast growing asset management broker has offered its clients to move to the next level of trading. By launching MetaTrader 5, the broker supports the current industry-wide shift to MetaQuotes' multi-asset platform.
Darwinex positions itself as a way for talented traders to fast-track their evolution. The company offers clients DMA execution at competitive rates, combined with access to more than $50 million in 3rd party capital managed by Darwinex. It is most famous for creating a transparent social trading environment while being a FCA-regulated broker.
Juan Colón, CEO of Darwinex
Juan Colón, CEO of Darwinex, said, "When choosing the next platform to offer our clients, MetaTrader 5 was the obvious choice for us. It offers advanced capabilities for advanced users, while remaining accessible to those just starting out in the world of trading. We look forward to combining the MetaTrader 5 platform with Darwinex's unique proprietary asset management offering, so that Darwinex continues to be the broker of choice for talented traders worldwide!"