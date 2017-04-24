MetaQuotes Software will participate in Moscow Financial Expo 2017
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MetaQuotes Software Corp. will present its latest developments at the Moscow Financial Expo 2017. The event is to be held on the 28th and 29th of April at the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel in Moscow bringing together more than 30 companies and 3000 visitors. The key topics of the event are trading, investments, payment systems, financial technology and software.
On the first day, we will hold a presentation "Why MetaTrader 5 is the best multi-asset platform for traders" in the "Tolstoy" hall. We will focus our attention on the recent changes in the trading platform, the updated services and the advantages of MetaTrader 5. The interest in the new generation platform among the industry participants remains high. The industry leaders switch to MetaTrader 5 every month offering traders the most advanced tool for trading in any financial market. Such an active migration gives rise to questions from the platform users. At the FinExpo, you will be able to receive answers firsthand.
The admission to the Moscow Financial Expo 2017 is free. Sign up for the event at the main page of the official Expo website.Moscow Financial Expo 2017
April 28-29
Moscow, Europe sq. 2
Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel