MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with Unlimited Number of Parameters

Introduction

The multi-currency Expert Advisor considered in the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach", can be very useful if the number of symbols and trading strategy parameters used is small. However, there is a restriction on the number of input parameters of an Expert Advisor in MQL5: they should be no more than 1024.

And even though this number will very often be sufficient, it is very inconvenient to use such a huge list of parameters. Every time a change or optimization of parameters for a given symbol is required, you have to search parameters for that specific symbol in the long parameter list.

You can familiarize yourself with further restrictions in the Inputs section of the client terminal Help.

In this article, we will create a pattern that uses a single set of parameters for optimization of a trading system, while allowing for unlimited number of parameters. The list of symbols will be created in a standard text file (*.txt). Input parameters for each symbol will also be stored in files.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Expert Advisor will work on one symbol in the normal operation mode but you will be able to test it in the Strategy Tester on a variety of selected symbols (on each symbol separately).

It would, in fact, be even more convenient to create the symbol list directly in the Market Watch window, considering that it even allows for saving ready made symbol sets. We could even make the Expert Advisor to get the symbol list in the Market Watch window directly from the Strategy Tester. But unfortunately, it is currently not possible to access the Market Watch window from the Strategy Tester, so we will have to create the symbol list manually in advance or using a script.





Expert Advisor Development

The multi-currency Expert Advisor featured in the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach" will be taken as a template. Let's first decide on the input parameters. As mentioned above, we will only leave one set of parameters. Below is the list of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput int SymbolNumber = 1 ; sinput bool RewriteParameters = false ; sinput ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE ParametersReadingMode=FILE; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; input int IndicatorPeriod = 5 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep = 10 ;

Only parameters with the input modifier will be written to a file. Further, we should expand on the three new parameters that we have never come across before.

SymbolNumber - this parameter indicates the number of the symbol from the file that contains the symbol list. If it is set to 0, all symbols from the list will be tested. If you go beyond the list, the test will not be performed.

- this parameter indicates the number of the symbol from the file that contains the symbol list. If it is set to 0, all symbols from the list will be tested. If you go beyond the list, the test will not be performed. RewriteParameters - if this parameter value is set to true, the file with parameters of the specified symbol (number in the SymbolNumber parameter) will be rewritten using current input parameter values. Alternatively, if it is set to false , parameters will be read from a file.

- if this parameter value is set to true, the file with parameters of the specified symbol (number in the parameter) will be rewritten using current input parameter values. Alternatively, if it is set to , parameters will be read from a file. ParametersReadingMode - this parameter indicates the reading mode with respect to input parameters. The parameter type is the ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE custom enumeration that offers two options: to read from a file and to use current parameters.

The ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE enumeration code:

enum ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE { FILE = 0 , INPUT_PARAMETERS = 1 };

The number of symbols was previously determined using the NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS constant. This value now depends on different modes so we will change it to the SYMBOLS_COUNT global variable:

int SYMBOLS_COUNT= 0 ;

At the beginning of the Expert Advisor's code, we declare another constant, TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT, that determines array sizes and the number of loop iterations when iterating over input parameters:

#define TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT 8

The file with the symbol list, as well as the file folder containing parameters for each symbol must be placed in the common folder of the terminal as it can be accessed on a program level both during the normal operation of the Expert Advisor and when testing it.

Now we need to prepare arrays to work with later. All arrays in the multi-currency Expert Advisor from the previous article that we are going to modify are static, i.e. with a preset size of elements. We should make all of them dynamic as the size will now depend on the number of symbols used in the file and the input parameter reading mode. We are also going to add new arrays (highlighted in yellow) which are required for working with files:

string InputSymbols[]; int InputIndicatorPeriod[]; double InputTakeProfit[]; double InputStopLoss[]; double InputTrailingStop[]; bool InputReverse[]; double InputLot[]; double InputVolumeIncrease[]; double InputVolumeIncreaseStep[]; int spy_indicator_handles[]; int signal_indicator_handles[]; struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[]; PriceData high[]; PriceData low[]; PriceData close[]; PriceData indicator[]; struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[]; datetime new_bar[]; string input_parameters[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT]= { "IndicatorPeriod" , "TakeProfit" , "StopLoss" , "TrailingStop" , "Reverse" , "Lot" , "VolumeIncrease" , "VolumeIncreaseStep" }; string temporary_symbols[]; double tested_parameters_from_file[]; double tested_parameters_values[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT];

Then we need to determine the array sizes and initialize them to values.

The array of input parameter values created above will be initialized in the InitializeTestedParametersValues() function that we are going to create in the InitializeArrays.mqh file. That array will be used in writing input parameter values to the file.

void InitializeTestedParametersValues() { tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]=TakeProfit; tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]=StopLoss; tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]=TrailingStop; tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]=Reverse; tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]=Lot; tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]=VolumeIncrease; tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Now let's consider file operations. First, create another function library, FileFunctions.mqh, in UnlimitedParametersEA\Include folder of your Expert Advisor. This library will be used for creating functions related to reading and writing data to a file. Include it in the main file of the Expert Advisor and other files of the project.

#include "Include\Enums.mqh" #include "Include\InitializeArrays.mqh" #include "Include\Errors.mqh" #include "Include\FileFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include\TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\ToString.mqh" #include "Include\Auxiliary.mqh"

We start with creating a function for reading the symbol list from a text file - ReadSymbolsFromFile(). This file (let's name it TestedSymbols.txt) should be placed in the \Files sub-folder of the common folder of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal. In my case it will be C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common but you should carefully check the path using the standard TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH constant:

TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )

\Files sub-folder of the client terminal's common folder or in <Terminal Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\. All custom files should be placed in thesub-folder of the client terminal's common folder or in File functions can only access these folders.

To check the functionality, add a few symbols to the created text file, separating each of the symbols with a line break ("\r

"):





Fig. 1. Symbol list in the file from the common folder of the terminal.

Further, let's have a look at the ReadSymbolsFromFile() function code:

int ReadSymbolsFromFile( string file_name) { int strings_count= 0 ; int file_handle= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ulong offset = 0 ; string text = "" ; while (! FileIsEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { text= FileReadString (file_handle); offset= FileTell (file_handle); if (! FileIsEnding (file_handle)) offset++; FileSeek (file_handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); if (text!= "" ) { strings_count++; ArrayResize (temporary_symbols,strings_count); temporary_symbols[strings_count- 1 ]=text; } break ; } if ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)) break ; } FileClose (file_handle); } return (strings_count); }

Here, the text file is read line by line. The name of each financial instrument that has been read is written to the temporary temporary_symbols[] array created earlier (the actual accessibility of the symbol on the trade server will be checked later). Moreover, at the end the function returns the number of read strings, i.e. the number of symbols on which our Expert Advisor will be tested.

Always refer to MQL5 Reference for detailed information on functions and identifiers you never came across before. The comments provided in the code will simplify the learning process.

Let's get back to the InitializeArrays.mqh file where we are going to create the InitializeInputSymbols() function for filling the InputSymbols[] array of symbol names declared earlier. Beginners will probably find it quite complex so I have provided detailed comments to the code:

void InitializeInputSymbols() { int strings_count= 0 ; string checked_symbol= "" ; strings_count=ReadSymbolsFromFile( "TestedSymbols.txt" ); if (IsOptimization() || ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber> 0 )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if (s==SymbolNumber- 1 ) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]=checked_symbol; } return ; } } } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if (ParametersReadingMode==FILE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT++; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[SYMBOLS_COUNT- 1 ]=checked_symbol; } } return ; } if (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); return ; } } if (IsRealtime()) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); } }

Once the size of the array of input parameters has been determined by the number of symbols used, you should set the size of all other arrays of input parameters. Let's implement it as a separate function - ResizeInputParametersArrays():

void ResizeInputParametersArrays() { ArrayResize (InputIndicatorPeriod,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTakeProfit,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputStopLoss,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTrailingStop,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputReverse,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputLot,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncrease,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncreaseStep,SYMBOLS_COUNT); }

Now, we need to create the functionality that will allow us to read input parameter values for each symbol, as well as to write those parameter values to a separate file (for each symbol) depending on the input mode selected and the Expert Advisor settings. This will be done similarly to how we read the symbol list from the file. It is a complex task so let's break it into several procedures.

First, we should learn to read input parameter values from a file to an array. The array will contain double type values. We will later convert some of them (indicator period and position reversal flag) to int and bool types, respectively. The open file handle and the array where the parameter values from the file are stored are passed to the ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() function:

bool ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile( int handle, double &array[]) { int delimiter_position = 0 ; int strings_count = 0 ; string read_string = "" ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); while (! FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); read_string= FileReadString (handle); delimiter_position= StringFind (read_string, "=" , 0 ); read_string= StringSubstr (read_string,delimiter_position+ 1 ); array[strings_count]= StringToDouble (read_string); offset= FileTell (handle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (handle)) offset++; FileSeek (handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (handle)) break ; } return ( true ); }

What file handles and arrays are we going to pass to this function? It will depend on what symbols we will work with after reading them from the "TestedSymbols.txt" file. Each symbol will correspond to a certain text file containing input parameter values. There are two case scenarios to consider:

The file exists and we read input parameter values from that file using the ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() function described above. The file does not exist or we need to rewrite the existing input parameter values.

The format of the text file (an .ini file, although you can choose any other extension you may consider necessary) containing input parameter values will be simple:

input_parameter_name1=value input_parameter_name2=value .... input_parameter_nameN=value

Let's combine this logic in one single function, ReadWriteInputParameters(), whose code is provided below:

void ReadWriteInputParameters( int symbol_number, string path) { string file_name=path+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini" ; Print ( "Find the file '" +file_name+ "' ..." ); int file_handle_read= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle_read!= INVALID_HANDLE && !RewriteParameters) { Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' exists, reading..." ); ArrayResize (tested_parameters_from_file,TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT); ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(file_handle_read,tested_parameters_from_file); if ( ArraySize (tested_parameters_from_file)==TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT) { InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_from_file[ 0 ]; Print ( "InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] = " +( string )InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number]); InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_from_file[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 7 ]; } FileClose (file_handle_read); return ; } if (file_handle_read== INVALID_HANDLE || RewriteParameters) { FileClose (file_handle_read); int file_handle_write= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "" ); if (file_handle_write!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string delimiter= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT; i++) { FileWrite (file_handle_write,input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); Print (input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); } InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]; InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]; if (RewriteParameters) Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been rewritten'" ); else Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } FileClose (file_handle_write); } }

The last file function CreateInputParametersFolder() will create a folder with the name of the Expert Advisor in the common folder of the client terminal. This is the folder from which text files (in our case, .ini files) with input parameter values will be read/written. Just like in the previous function, we will check whether the folder exists. If the folder has been successfully created or already exists, the function will return the path or an empty string in case of an error:

string CreateInputParametersFolder() { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string EA_root_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; string returned_filename = "" ; string search_path = "" ; string folder_filter = "*" ; bool is_root_folder = false ; search_path=folder_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (search_path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) is_root_folder= true ; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!is_root_folder) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( "" ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) { is_root_folder= true ; break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or " "the folder '" + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )+ "' is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); search_path=EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; if (!is_root_folder) { if ( FolderCreate (EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { is_root_folder= true ; Print ( "The root folder of the '..\\" +EXPERT_NAME+ "\\ Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating " "the root folder of the Expert Advisor: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (is_root_folder) return (search_path+ "\\" ); return ( "" ); }

Let's now put the above function calls together in a single function - InitializeInputParametersArrays(). This function covers 4 input parameter initialization options when working with the Expert Advisor:

Standard operation mode (or parameter optimization for a selected symbol) using current input parameter values Rewriting parameters in files when testing or optimizing Testing a selected symbol Testing all symbols on the list from the file

All operations are explained in detailed comments to the code:

void InitializeInputParametersArrays() { string path= "" ; if (IsRealtime() || IsOptimization() || (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS && !RewriteParameters)) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); return ; } if (RewriteParameters) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) ReadWriteInputParameters( 0 ,path); return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber> 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } }

In modes #1 and #2 we use the InitializeWithCurrentValues() function. It initializes zero (sole) index to current input parameter values. In other words, this function is used when only one symbol is required:

void InitializeWithCurrentValues() { InputIndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; InputTakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit; InputStopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss; InputTrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop; InputReverse[ 0 ]=Reverse; InputLot[ 0 ]=Lot; InputVolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Now we need to do the simplest, yet the most important thing: to implement consecutive calls of the above functions from the entry point, the OnInit() function:

void OnInit () { InitializeTestedParametersValues(); InitializeInputSymbols(); ResizeInputParametersArrays(); InitializeIndicatorHandlesArrays(); InitializeInputParametersArrays(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeNewBarArray(); ResizeDataArrays(); }

So, we are done with the code. You can familiarize yourself with the described functions using the files attached to the article, there is nothing complicated in them. Now, let's move further to see what we have got as a result and how it can be used.





Optimizing Parameters and Testing Expert Advisor

As already mentioned, you should have the TestedSymbols.txt file with the symbol list in the common folder of the client terminal. As an example/for testing purposes, we will create a list of three symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD and NZDUSD. We will now consecutively optimize input parameters for each symbol separately. The Strategy Tester needs to be set as shown below:





Fig. 2. Strategy Tester settings.

You can set any symbol (in our case, EURUSD) in the "Settings" tab since it does not affect the Expert Advisor. Then we select parameters for optimization of the Expert Advisor:





Fig. 3. Input parameters of the Expert Advisor.

The above figure shows that the SymbolNumber parameter (Number of the tested symbol) is set to 1. This means that when running the optimization the Expert Advisor will use the first symbol on the list from the TestedSymbols.txt file. In our case, it is AUDUSD.

Note: due to peculiarities of this Expert Advisor (the symbol list is set by reading from the text file), optimization with remote agents will not be possible. We will try to circumvent this restriction in one of the following articles of this series.

After completing the optimization, you can run tests, studying the results of different optimization passes. If you want the Expert Advisor to read parameters from the file, you should select File in the drop-down list of the ParametersReadingMode parameter (Parameter reading mode). To be able to use current parameters of the Expert Advisor (set in the "Settings" tab), you should select the Input parameters option.

The Input parameters option is certainly required in viewing the optimization results. When running the test for the first time, the Expert Advisor will create a folder with the corresponding name in the common folder of the terminal. The created folder will contain a file with current parameters of the tested symbol. In our case, this is AUDUSD.ini. You can see the content of this file in the below figure:





Fig. 4. List of input parameters in the symbol's file.

When the required combination of parameters has been found, you should set true in the RewriteParameters parameter (Rewriting parameters) and run the test again. The parameter file will be updated. You can afterwards set false again and check other results of optimization passes. It is also convenient to compare results by values written to the file against those that are set in the input parameters by simply switching between the options of the Parameter reading mode parameter.

Then, we run the optimization for EURUSD, which is the second symbol on the list from the symbol list file. To do this, we need to set the value of the Number of the tested symbol parameter equal to 2. Following the optimization, and after determining the parameters and writing them to the file, the same will also need to be done for the third symbol on the list.

Once parameters for all the symbols have been written to the file, you can either view results for each symbol separately, by specifying the symbol number, or view the cumulative result for all the symbols, by setting the Number of the tested symbol to 0. I have got the following cumulative result for all the symbols:





Fig. 5. The cumulative result of the multi-currency Expert Advisor.





Conclusion

As a result, we have got a fairly convenient pattern for multi-currency Expert Advisors. It can be developed further, if desired. Attached to the article is the downloadable archive with the files of the Expert Advisor for your consideration. After unzipping, place the UnlimitedParametersEA folder under <MetaTrader 5 terminal folder>\MQL5\Experts. The EventsSpy.mq5 indicator should be placed in <MetaTrader 5 terminal folder>\MQL5\Indicators. Besides that, do not forget to create the TestedSymbols.txt text file in the common folder of the client terminal.