Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically
This is a great idea. Unfortuantely the mail option in MT4 is really buggy and doesn't work with common mail providers like Gmail. Is there a way to get this to work as a push notification?
Please don't say something is buggy when you can't use it.
MT4 is working well with Gmail if you configure it correctly.
Please don't say something is buggy when you can't use it.
MT4 is working well with Gmail if you configure it correctly.
Alain,
Now who is dreaming? No one has been able to connect successfully to Gmail servers on MT4 since 2012. Gmail requires SSL. GMX used to work and no longer works in newer builds. If I am wrong I am happy to be proven wrong as it would be nice to get email working.
Alain,
Now who is dreaming? No one has been able to connect successfully to Gmail servers on MT4 since 2012. Gmail requires SSL. GMX used to work and no longer works in newer builds. If I am wrong I am happy to be proven wrong as it would be nice to get email working.
Of course you are wrong. That's funny to see how people are saying me I am dreaming or I don't know what I am talking about when they are wrong
1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.
2° Configure your MT4
And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time).
Of course you are wrong. That's funny to see how people are saying me I am dreaming or I don't know what I am talking about when they are wrong
1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.
2° Configure your MT4
And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time).
Doesn't work. GMX doesn't require authorization to use with a third party app. I have tried the same with Gmail, with authorization. I've been trying this for years with dozens of broker's MT4 terminals. It never works. Do you even use email?
Doesn't work. GMX doesn't require authorization to use with a third party app. I have tried the same with Gmail, with authorization. I've been trying this for years with dozens of broker's MT4 terminals. It never works. Do you even use email?
I guess I"m the only one having this problem. I'll just go ahead and Google the solution. Oh wait, there is no solution. Only hundreds of threads like this one.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/158017
http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=436922
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149284
Anyway, my initial question remains - how can this be adapted to use as a push notification? Is it as simple as changing the SendMail function?
Yes but make sure the terminal knows where to send it.
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Mail All Order Status Periodically:
Author: Hongliang Liu