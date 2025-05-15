I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos
You need to create demo account first (at least - free demo account) for some broker.
Because the symbols are related to the broker.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
More -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Leading MetaTrader 5 brokers launch cryptocurrency trading
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.10.13 10:37
Bitcoin trading gains popularity, and the impressive volatility of cryptocurrencies attracts more and more traders. To satisfy this trend, MetaTrader 5 brokers started to offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. Last month, several leading market players have launched Bitcoin, Dashcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple trading through the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The rapidly growing and highly volatile cryptocurrency market is seen as a promising alternative to traditional trading instruments. Over the past 9 months, Bitcoin price has risen more than three times. The dynamics of Ethereum is even more impressive, which started with 8 USD at the beginning of the year and has reached the current price of 298 USD. Naturally, such dramatic price changes attract both Forex professionals and beginners.
"Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology may be the future of payments, but MetaTrader 5 is already the future of trading platforms," says Jens Chrzanowski, Management Board Member of Admiral Markets. "The platform provides extensive features and is future-proofed for the coming years. Last, but not least, our Supreme Edition add-on package is also available for our new MetaTrader 5, boosting the platform with over 60 dynamic trading tools."
Jens Chrzanowski, Management Board Member of Admiral Markets Group AS
"Now, trading cryptocurrencies means keeping pace with the times. This opportunity has become available in MetaTrader 5, which is one of the most advanced and highly technological multi-asset trading platforms," comments Kirill Kirichenka, the Product Manager. "Cryptocurrency trading is now available to our clients 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. It is the only asset that is traded without breaks and holidays, and passionate traders will definitely enjoy the possibility to trade on Saturdays and Sundays. The hype around cryptocurrencies is extremely high, because now it is the most volatile market, which gives traders a chance to earn high profits. Is it another dot-com inflated bubble or a new reality? The answer will become clear later, as soon as the cryptocurrency market is completely formed. In the meantime, the market is shaping up. However, no matter how the situation develops in the future, it is clear that the priceless technologies brought by cryptocurrencies will stay with us."
Alexander Kapustin, the head of Marketing in the BCS Forex Operations department, also commented the launch of new symbols, "The launch of Bitcoin trading on BCS Forex MetaTrader 5 accounts is more than just a desire to follow the trend. It is first of all the reaction to an overwhelming number of customer requests. Our specialists have chosen the most balanced and profitable conditions for BTCUSD and BTCEUR trading. Cryptocurrencies are new trading instruments, and now their movements can hardly be subject to technical and fundamental analysis. BCS Forex provides clients everything they need to successfully trade Bitcoin, while urging them to carefully follow proper risk management rules when trading cryptocurrencies."
Angus Walker, IC Markets Director
"We're extremely pleased to now be giving traders access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lite Coin, Dash Coin and Bitcoin Cash with flexible trading conditions," adds Angus Walker, IC Markets Director. "The Cryptocurrency market is unlike any other offered by IC Markets. Completely unregulated, incredibly volatile and driven primarily by the fear and greed of retail speculators. Over 2017 we have seen the market cap of many cryptos soar to record highs, and at the same time we've seen governments and regulators across the world beginning to embrace this digital currency. With this in mind it was an easy decision to add the largest and most popular cryptocurrencies to our growing multi-asset offering."
And the other broker which is proposing Bitcoin for trading -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34
There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):
I created a MetaQuotes-demo account, but there's no cryptos in the Symbol. Please help how to have it.
MetaQuotes-Demo accounts are mainly used by the people who want to test beta versions of Metatrader and who wants to update their MT5 to beta builds.
If you are the beta tester so no need to have the cryptos for that ...
But if you want to get the trading account for trading (demo or the real/live) so open the accounts with the brokers.
And select the brokers who are proposing the cryptos (because all the symbols are related to the brokers only).
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Could someone please give me instruction how to pull up cryptos . I just downloaded mt5 but I am not sure how to find cryptos.
Thank you for your help
Regards
Daniel