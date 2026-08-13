How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 146

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 07:09

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases

In today's article, we will take a closer look at the stage of publishing the edits made in the repository, a certain set of changes that form a complete solution, whether it's adding new functionality to a project or fixing a discovered issue. This is the process of committing or releasing a new product version. We will see how to organize this process and what capabilities MQL5 Algo Forge provides for it.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 07:54

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings

In the previous two parts of our article series, we made serious preparations for further experiments with auto optimization of trading EAs. 

In this new article, we will delve into the implementation of a new mechanism for loading parameters of final EAs, which should allow for partial or complete replacement of the composition and parameters of single instances of trading strategies, both during a single run in the strategy tester and when the final EA is running on a trading account.

 
It is impossible to insert a picture into a post here. There is no icon, as suggested by the advert before the comment.
 
BoDasBo #:
It is impossible to insert a picture into a post here. There is no icon, as suggested by the advert before the comment.
You can't insert a picture due to your low rating.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can't insert a picture due to low rating.

because of a low "member" rating.

...

 
BoDasBo #:
It is impossible to insert a picture into a post here. There is no icon, as the advert before the comment suggests.
You can insert a picture as an attachment ("Attach file").
 

this is where my text is not corrected correctly.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can insert a picture as an attachment ("Attach a file").
I don't have the "attach file" option. I guess the problem is that I'm on a computer and not on my phone?
 
BoDasBo #:
I don't have the "attach a file" option. I guess the problem is that I'm on a computer and not a phone?

When you make a post, you will see a link to attach a file.

 

This is what the terminal looks like

Here is another picture of the terminal

Why isn't the account working? It was working fine.

Files:
2bb4vkd8fgMQL5_3.jpg  328 kb
xgnrzb254jMQL5_4.jpg  483 kb
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