How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 146
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 07:09
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 07:54
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings
In the previous two parts of our article series, we made serious preparations for further experiments with auto optimization of trading EAs.In this new article, we will delve into the implementation of a new mechanism for loading parameters of final EAs, which should allow for partial or complete replacement of the composition and parameters of single instances of trading strategies, both during a single run in the strategy tester and when the final EA is running on a trading account.
It is impossible to insert a picture into a post here. There is no icon, as suggested by the advert before the comment.
You can't insert a picture due to low rating.
because of a low "member" rating.
...
It is impossible to insert a picture into a post here. There is no icon, as the advert before the comment suggests.
this is where my text is not corrected correctly.
You can insert a picture as an attachment ("Attach a file").
I don't have the "attach a file" option. I guess the problem is that I'm on a computer and not a phone?
When you make a post, you will see a link to attach a file.
This is what the terminal looks like
Here is another picture of the terminal
Why isn't the account working? It was working fine.