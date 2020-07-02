Automatic Translation of MQL5.com Forum Messages from Any Language
Unfortunately, there are still barriers for translation is often far from good. I write this message in French, we'll see what gives the translation. Anyway it is a good improvement.
French to English seems good.
Unfortunately, there are still barriers for translation is often far from good. I write this message in French, we'll see what gives the translation. Anyway it is a good improvement.
French to English seems good.
Français à l'anglais semble bon.
:)
Good. But with Russian, there is a lot of thing I still doesn't understand after translation.
Example :
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Интересная тема для многих: что будет нового в MetaTrader 4 и MQL4 - большие изменения на подходе
zfs, 2013.08.09 11:54А ласт это Бид или Аск?
Traduction en français :
Une nageoire est un acheteur ou vendeur?
en anglais :
A fin is a Bid or Ask?
What does that mean ?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Интересная тема для многих: что будет нового в MetaTrader 4 и MQL4 - большие изменения на подходе
Urain, 2013.08.09 11:53В цене last.
That is slang. In English :
And last is a Bid or Ask?
That is slang. In English :
And last is a Bid or Ask?
Thanks.
But it's only a little example, translation from Russian to French is almost incomprehensible. From Russian to English is better but still often difficult to catch.
The automatic translation for portuguese is very good.
Actually, technical expressions are really very hard to translate in any language and area, for instance:
1. Candlestick Parts ---> translated to "Peças Candlestick" instead of "Partes Candlestick" - note here that word part has almost the same translation in portuguese (parte), but it was used the word pieces (peças).
2. There are three main parts to a candlestick: ---> translated to "Existem três partes principais para um castiçal:" - in this case the word candlestick is more popular in Brazil, and instead of "castiçal" the word "candelabro" is more usual in financial market.
The only problem I see is when you have a source code box in the post, that is translated too. In my opinion, in this case, automatic process must step this box or, the ideal situation, translate just comments.
Anyway, it is really a great first step.
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MQL5.com forum now features automatic translation of any messages. You can translate any forum message, regardless of its source language, into one of 12 languages: Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, Vietnamese, German, Korean, Chinese, French, Portuguese and Japanese. Thus, you can translate forum messages from any language.
Write in your mother tongue and communicate with MQL5.com participants in the way you like. Now, everyone will be able to understand you! Translate any Forum discussions in two clicks and read them in your native language. So, you will also be able to understand anyone!
The editor of forum messages has also obtained some new features. After you have prepared your message in any language, you can translate it into one of the three interface languages (English, Russian or Chinese) right in the editor. To do that, click Translate button on the editor's panel.
There are no linguistic barriers on MQL5.com forum any more. Now, you are able to find common language with all community members!