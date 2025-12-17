The SECRET Trading Method That Guarantees 90% Win Rate (E.A.S.Y. Method Revealed!)

This is the philosophy behind the E.A.S.Y. Trading Method, a comprehensive strategy designed to bring clarity and high probability to your trading. We will break down this method and show you how the Tdi mt5 indicator on the MQL5 Market is the essential tool for executing its most critical component with surgical precision.

What is the E.A.S.Y. Trading Method?

The E.A.S.Y. Method is an acronym that defines the core principles of the strategy:

Acronym Principle Description E Effective Provides a proven, statistical edge in the market. A Accurate Delivers a high degree of probability and predictability in trade setups. S Simple Keeps market analysis straightforward, allowing for quick, low-stress trading decisions. Y Yield Aims for a higher ratio of winning trades versus losing trades, focusing on consistent returns.

The method is built on analyzing three primary market conditions to identify high-probability trades: Price Action, Momentum, and Strength [1].

The Three Pillars of the E.A.S.Y. Strategy

The E.A.S.Y. Method utilizes a three-part chart setup to confirm a trade:

1. Average Price Bars (APB)





Instead of traditional candlesticks, the strategy uses Heiken Ashi bars, which are referred to as Average Price Bars (APB). The Heiken Ashi technique smooths out price fluctuations, providing a clearer depiction of the underlying trend and market strength.

Function: Eliminates market "noise" and reveals periods of consolidation or strong trending movement.

Eliminates market "noise" and reveals periods of consolidation or strong trending movement. Signal: Positive (green/blue) bars indicate a BUY trend, while negative (red) bars indicate a SELL trend. A change in bar color or a significant shortening of the bar suggests a potential trend change or exhaustion.

2. Price Action Channel (PAC)





The Price Action Channel is used to define the overall trend direction and acts as a dynamic target for entries. It is constructed using two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMAs): a 5-period SMA applied to the High price and a 5-period SMA applied to the Low price.

Function: Identifies the current trend (uptrend, downtrend, or range-bound) and provides a clear boundary for price movement.

Identifies the current trend (uptrend, downtrend, or range-bound) and provides a clear boundary for price movement. Signal: For a strong BUY trend, the APBs should be "riding the top" of the channel. For a strong SELL trend, the APBs should be "riding the bottom" of the channel.

3. Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) – The Momentum Engine





The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is the most crucial component, acting as an "all-in-one" hybrid indicator that confirms market momentum, volatility, and strength. It is the final filter that ensures you are entering a trade with the market's full backing.

The Essential Tool: Tdi mt5 Indicator

To execute the E.A.S.Y. Method effectively, you need a reliable, high-performance TDI indicator. The Tdi mt5 indicator, available on the MQL5 Market, is specifically designed to provide the clean, non-repainting signals required by this strategy.

The Tdi mt5 indicator features four key lines and bands:

Component Color E.A.S.Y. Role RSI Price Line Green Momentum: Shows real-time market sentiment and reacts quickly to price changes. Trade Signal Line (TSL) Red Entry/Exit Confirmation: A smoothed version of the Green Line, used for crossover signals. Market Base Line (MBL) Yellow Overall Trend: Represents the dominant market direction. Staying above or below this line aligns you with the major trend. Volatility Bands Blue Volatility/Strength: Measures market volatility. Narrow bands suggest compression (potential breakout), while wide bands indicate strong momentum.

The Tdi mt5 indicator is non-repainting, meaning its signals are stable and calculated only on closed bars, eliminating the false signals that plague many other versions of this powerful tool.

E.A.S.Y. Method: The High-Probability Entry Rules

The E.A.S.Y. Method requires all three pillars to align for a high-probability entry.

Long (Buy) Entry Conditions:

Price Action (APB): The Average Price Bar (Heiken Ashi Close) must be above the PAC High Moving Average. Trend Direction (PAC): The Price Action Channel must be clearly trending up. Momentum & Strength (TDI): The TDI must show a strong bullish signal: The Green Line must be above the Red Line, the Yellow Line, and the 50-level.

Short (Sell) Entry Conditions:

Price Action (APB): The Average Price Bar (Heiken Ashi Close) must be below the PAC Low Moving Average. Trend Direction (PAC): The Price Action Channel must be clearly trending down. Momentum & Strength (TDI): The TDI must show a strong bearish signal: The Green Line must be below the Red Line, the Yellow Line, and the 50-level.

E.A.S.Y. Method: Exit and Trade Management

The E.A.S.Y. Method provides clear rules for exiting a trade, ensuring you lock in profits and avoid unnecessary losses:

APB Exit: Exit when the positive bar becomes significantly shorter than the previous bar, or when the bar changes color at the close.

Exit when the positive bar becomes significantly shorter than the previous bar, or when the bar changes color at the close. PAC Exit: Exit if the Average Price Bar closes inside the Price Action Channel.

Exit if the Average Price Bar closes the Price Action Channel. TDI Exit: Exit when the Green Line crosses back over the Red Line (TSL) in the opposite direction, or when the Green Line reaches an extreme level (above 68 for a Long, below 32 for a Short).

Conclusion: Trade with Clarity and Confidence

The E.A.S.Y. Trading Method provides the structure and clarity that professional traders rely on. By combining the smoothing power of Heiken Ashi (APB), the trend definition of the Price Action Channel (PAC), and the comprehensive momentum analysis of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI), you gain a powerful, stress-free edge.

To successfully implement the most critical part of this strategy—the TDI analysis—you need a tool you can trust.

References

[1] Dean Malone, Dean E.A.S.Y. Trading Method (2007). [PDF provided by user]