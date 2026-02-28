Gold (XAU/USD) 2H Technical Outlook For Monday (2 March 2026)– Breakout Structure in Play

The current price action reflects a classic range-to-expansion breakout setup, where consolidation transitions into momentum continuation.
📊 Market Structure Overview
For multiple sessions, price was compressing below 5,241.97, forming a clear horizontal resistance. At the same time, higher lows were developing — signaling accumulation and building bullish pressure.
Now we see:
-
✅ Strong breakout above 5,241.97
-
✅ Momentum candles with follow-through
-
✅ Acceptance above prior range high
-
✅ Price holding above breakout zone
This behavior typically reflects strong participation and liquidity shift, not just short-term volatility.
Chart Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades
🔎 Key Technical Levels
-
Major Resistance / Liquidity Target: 5,451.91
-
Breakout Level (Now Support): 5,241.97
-
Current Trading Zone: 5,270–5,285
As long as price holds above 5,241 on pullbacks, the bullish continuation scenario remains valid.
🧠 Structural Interpretation
The sequence is clear:
-
Prolonged consolidation
-
Liquidity build-up below resistance
-
Breakout with momentum
-
Potential pullback to confirm new support
-
Expansion toward higher liquidity
We are currently between the breakout and potential continuation phase.
If buyers defend 5,250–5,240, the next natural projections sit near:
-
5,330 (intermediate resistance)
-
5,380 zone
-
5,451 major liquidity level
⚠️ Invalidation Scenario
A strong 2H close back below 5,241 would weaken the breakout structure and could pull price back inside the previous range.
Structure always comes before bias.
📈 Bias
Current structure favors bullish continuation while above 5,241.
Momentum + breakout acceptance = continuation probability higher than reversal, unless structure fails.
📌 Chart is shared in the channel.
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades
📊 Subscribe for daily structured market analysis and high-probability setups.