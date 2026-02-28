Gold (XAU/USD) 2H Technical Outlook For Monday (2 March 2026)– Breakout Structure in Play

The current price action reflects a classic range-to-expansion breakout setup , where consolidation transitions into momentum continuation.



📊 Market Structure Overview

For multiple sessions, price was compressing below 5,241.97, forming a clear horizontal resistance. At the same time, higher lows were developing — signaling accumulation and building bullish pressure.

Now we see:

✅ Strong breakout above 5,241.97

✅ Momentum candles with follow-through

✅ Acceptance above prior range high

✅ Price holding above breakout zone

This behavior typically reflects strong participation and liquidity shift, not just short-term volatility.

Chart Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades





🔎 Key Technical Levels

Major Resistance / Liquidity Target: 5,451.91

Breakout Level (Now Support): 5,241.97

Current Trading Zone: 5,270–5,285

As long as price holds above 5,241 on pullbacks, the bullish continuation scenario remains valid.

🧠 Structural Interpretation

The sequence is clear:

Prolonged consolidation Liquidity build-up below resistance Breakout with momentum Potential pullback to confirm new support Expansion toward higher liquidity

We are currently between the breakout and potential continuation phase.

If buyers defend 5,250–5,240, the next natural projections sit near:

5,330 (intermediate resistance)

5,380 zone

5,451 major liquidity level

⚠️ Invalidation Scenario

A strong 2H close back below 5,241 would weaken the breakout structure and could pull price back inside the previous range.

Structure always comes before bias.

📈 Bias

Current structure favors bullish continuation while above 5,241.

Momentum + breakout acceptance = continuation probability higher than reversal, unless structure fails.

📌 Chart is shared in the channel.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades

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