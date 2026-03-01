DoIt MultiStrategy Pro: Complete Setup Guide — 5 Strategies, 4 Markets, 1 Portfolio

Most traders aren't failing because they don't have an EA. They fail because they bet everything on one strategy — and every strategy has bad phases.

One bad month. One regime shift. One choppy week that doesn't match your strategy's conditions. That's all it takes to lose confidence, pull the plug, and start searching for the next "perfect EA."

This is the portfolio EA for MT5 that changes that — a complete setup designed to absorb bad phases instead of being destroyed by them.

DoIt MultiStrategy Pro runs 5 strategy modules across 4 markets — Gold, Ethereum, EURJPY, and USDJPY — with coordinated account protection, PropFirm mode, and professional money management. One EA, one setup, real diversification.

Here's exactly how to configure it.

The 5 Strategy Modules

Each module is a distinct strategy calibrated for a specific instrument and timeframe. They're designed to respond to different market conditions — so when one enters a drawdown phase, the others can compensate.

XAUUSD M15 Strategy A — Gold

Gold is the most actively traded commodity, with unique price drivers: inflation expectations, central bank policy, geopolitical risk, and USD strength. The M15 timeframe captures intraday momentum moves while avoiding the noise of lower timeframes.

When Gold trends — and it trends hard — this module capitalizes. During choppy consolidation phases, the other modules carry the weight.

ETHUSD M15 Strategy A — Ethereum

Crypto operates on a different cycle than traditional markets. Ethereum has its own volatility patterns, driven by DeFi activity, network upgrades, and broader crypto sentiment — factors that have almost zero correlation with forex pairs.

This is the most uncorrelated module in the portfolio. When forex and Gold move together during risk-off events, Ethereum often follows its own path.

EURJPY H1 Strategy A — Forex Cross

EURJPY is a volatile cross pair with strong trending characteristics. The H1 timeframe captures broader swing moves — fewer trades, wider targets, different rhythm than the M15 modules.

This isn't just another forex strategy on a different pair. The H1 timeframe fundamentally changes the trade profile — holding trades longer, responding to different price patterns than intraday M15 entries.

EURJPY H1 Strategy B — Different Approach, Same Pair

Two strategies on the same pair might sound redundant. It's not — they use different entry logic and respond to different conditions. Strategy A might enter during momentum continuation; Strategy B might capitalize on different setups entirely.

The key: they don't always trade at the same time or in the same direction. That's diversification within an instrument, not duplication.

USDJPY M15 Strategy A — Major Forex Pair

USDJPY is one of the most liquid pairs in forex, driven primarily by Fed vs BOJ policy divergence. The M15 strategy captures intraday momentum in one of the most predictable pairs for algorithmic trading.

This is also the module available free as a standalone — same trading logic, same entry and exit conditions. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a zero-risk way to evaluate the quality before committing to the full portfolio.

Step-by-Step Setup for MT5

Setting up the full portfolio takes about 10-15 minutes. Here's the exact process:

Step 1: Open your charts

Open one chart per strategy module in MT5:

XAUUSD — M15 timeframe

ETHUSD — M15 timeframe

EURJPY — H1 timeframe (first chart)

EURJPY — H1 timeframe (second chart, for Strategy B)

USDJPY — M15 timeframe

Each chart will run one EA instance. Five charts, five strategy modules.

Step 2: Attach the EA and select the strategy module

Drag MultiStrategy Pro onto each chart. In the settings, select the correct strategy module from the dropdown — XAUUSD M15-A, ETHUSD M15-A, EURJPY H1-A, EURJPY H1-B, or USDJPY M15-A.

Assign a unique magic number to each instance. This is how the portfolio tracks performance per strategy and ensures trades from different modules don't interfere with each other.

Step 3: Configure money management

Three options available:

Fixed Dollar Risk $ (recommended) — You set the exact dollar amount risked per trade. Precise control, easy to calculate maximum daily exposure

— You set the exact dollar amount risked per trade. Precise control, easy to calculate maximum daily exposure Account % — Risk a percentage of account equity per trade. Automatically scales with account growth or drawdown

— Risk a percentage of account equity per trade. Automatically scales with account growth or drawdown Fixed Lot — Manual lot size. Full control, but doesn't scale automatically

For most traders, Fixed Dollar Risk gives the clearest picture of actual risk per trade. For funded accounts, Account % at 0.5% is the standard conservative setup.

Step 4: Enable account protection

This is the critical step that separates a coordinated portfolio from "five EAs running independently."

Set your protection parameters:

Daily Loss Limit: Percentage or dollar amount. When the portfolio's combined losses hit this level, all five strategies stop trading for the day

Percentage or dollar amount. When the portfolio's combined losses hit this level, all five strategies stop trading for the day Daily Drawdown Limit: Tracks from the day's equity high (00:00 broker time), not just from opening balance. Catches intraday equity swings that balance-only tracking misses

Recommended starting point: 2-3% for both limits. If you're on a funded account, set these at half the prop firm's limits — your protection should trigger well before the firm's rules end your challenge.

Step 5: Enable PropFirm mode (if applicable)

If you're trading a funded account or plan to in the future:

PropFirm Mode: ON — Enables execution variability and Friday close

— Enables execution variability and Friday close Broker UTC Offset: Match your broker's server time for accurate daily tracking

Match your broker's server time for accurate daily tracking Friday Close: Closes all positions before weekend to avoid gap risk on Monday open

Step 6: Verify and run

Before going live, run the full setup on demo for 1-2 weeks. Check that:

Each strategy module is trading on the correct chart and instrument

Magic numbers are unique per instance

Daily limits trigger correctly when tested

PropFirm mode is closing positions before weekend (if enabled)

Account Protection Deep Dive

Account protection is what makes this a portfolio system instead of just five separate EAs.

Without coordinated protection, here's what can happen: Strategy A loses 1.5%, Strategy B loses 1.2%, Strategy C loses 0.8%, Strategy D loses 0.5%, and Strategy E loses 0.3%. Each individual loss looks manageable. Combined: 4.3% in one day — enough to fail most funded account daily limits.

With portfolio-wide protection at 3%: the portfolio stops all trading when the combined loss hits 3%, regardless of which strategies contributed to it. Strategy A's bad day doesn't get amplified by the other four strategies continuing to trade in difficult conditions.

The daily drawdown limit adds another layer — tracking from the day's peak equity, not just the opening balance. If the portfolio gains 1% in the morning and then starts losing, the drawdown tracks from that peak. This catches scenarios where a profitable morning turns into a losing day that wouldn't trigger a balance-only limit.

Money Management: Which Mode to Choose

The money management mode you choose affects how the portfolio behaves as your account grows or during drawdowns:

Fixed Dollar Risk $ — Best for funded accounts and precise risk control. You know exactly how much each trade risks in dollar terms. Drawdowns don't automatically reduce position sizes (you maintain exposure), and growth doesn't automatically increase them (you stay disciplined).

Account % — Best for growth-oriented live accounts. Position sizes scale with equity — larger during profitable periods, smaller during drawdowns. Natural risk reduction during tough phases, natural leverage of winning streaks.

Fixed Lot — Best for testing and specific lot-size requirements. Full manual control. Useful when your prop firm requires specific position sizing or when you want to isolate strategy behavior from position sizing effects.

The GUI: What You See

MultiStrategy Pro includes a clean two-tab GUI on your charts:

Overview Tab: Current status of the strategy module — open positions, daily P/L, protection status, and whether the strategy is active or stopped by daily limits.

Performance Tab: Running statistics — win rate, profit factor, maximum drawdown, net P/L, and trade count. Track each strategy module's performance individually to understand how each contributes to the overall portfolio.

This isn't cosmetic. Monitoring individual strategy performance within the portfolio tells you when one module is carrying the weight (and might be overexposed) versus when the portfolio is balanced across strategies.

Broker Selection for Portfolio Trading

Running five strategies across four markets requires a broker with good execution across all instruments. Not all brokers are equal here — some have excellent forex spreads but poor crypto execution, or fast execution on Gold but wider spreads on cross pairs.

For tight spreads and professional execution, I recommend IC Markets (raw spreads, excellent for scalping and M15 strategies) or Pepperstone (reliable all-around execution). For capital scaling without challenge fees, I use Axi Select — performance-based funding where capital allocation grows with consistent results (all affiliate links at no extra cost).

Forward Testing Transparency

I'm not going to show you cherry-picked backtest equity curves and call it proof.

MultiStrategy Pro forward testing is in progress. You can follow the real results here — no cherry-picking, no hiding:

MSP Forward Test on Myfxbook

The data is early. Use it to evaluate behavior and risk controls, not as a guarantee. What you can evaluate right now: the portfolio logic, the protection system, and the free USDJPY module's trading quality on demo.

Common Mistakes When Setting Up a Portfolio EA

Mistake 1: Skipping account protection. Five EAs without coordinated daily limits can compound losses faster than one EA alone. The entire point of portfolio trading is risk distribution — without protection, you get risk multiplication instead.

Mistake 2: Using the same magic number for multiple instances. Each strategy module needs a unique magic number. If two instances share a magic number, they'll interfere with each other's trade management — closing positions they shouldn't, misreading open trade counts, creating chaos.

Mistake 3: Cranking up risk because "it's diversified." Diversification smooths drawdowns — it doesn't eliminate them. If you use 5% risk per trade across five strategies, your maximum daily exposure is enormous. Keep individual risk conservative (0.5-2% per trade) and let the portfolio effect do the work.

FAQ

Do I need to run all 5 strategies?

No. You can run any combination. But the portfolio effect — drawdown smoothing through uncorrelated strategies — works best with more modules active. Running 2-3 is still significantly better than running one.

Can I run this on MT4?

Yes. MultiStrategy Pro is available for both MT5 and MT4.

What's the minimum account size?

With conservative risk settings (0.5% per trade), $5,000 is workable for the full portfolio. Smaller accounts can run fewer modules — start with 2-3 and expand as capital allows.

How is this different from running 5 separate EAs?

Coordinated account protection. Five separate EAs each have their own risk parameters — they don't communicate. MultiStrategy Pro coordinates daily loss and drawdown limits across all instances. When the portfolio approaches your risk threshold, everything stops.

What about VPS requirements?

Any standard forex VPS handles 5 EA instances comfortably. The key requirement isn't processing power — it's latency. Get a VPS geographically close to your broker's servers for best execution. Under 5ms ping is ideal.

How much does it cost?

MultiStrategy Pro is $97 one-time purchase. No monthly subscription, no recurring fees. If you want to test the waters first, start with the 1-month rent option or download the free USDJPY module to evaluate the trading logic before buying.

The Bottom Line

Single-strategy trading is structurally fragile. Every strategy has conditions where it underperforms. The question is what happens to your account during those phases.

A portfolio distributes that risk. Different strategies, different instruments, different timeframes — responding differently to the same market conditions. When one struggles, others compensate. The combined result is smoother than any individual component.

MultiStrategy Pro puts that logic into a single EA with coordinated protection. Five strategies. Four markets. One portfolio.

Set it up on demo. Watch how the strategies interact. Evaluate the portfolio effect with real forward data. Then decide.

Resources

Are you running a single EA or already building a portfolio? What's holding you back from diversifying?