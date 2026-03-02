AGERA GUIDE

This Blog will help you if you don't know exactly how to Install AGERA EA MT5

Installation is as simple as possible and settings and optimization are available in the neighboring articles on the Blog.

In general, there are a lot of useful secrets in My Blog, it will really help you become a professional in the future. 1. How to buy an advisor

Buying Guide for MQL5 Expert Advisors has already , I advise you to read if you have questions about it

2. How to set up the terminal and adviser



2.1. Adding required servers to the list of allowed URLs

Open MT4/MT5 terminal, go to menu "Tools" and select "Parameters" .

You can also press Ctrl+O to quickly get to this menu next time.

Click on the tab "Advisors" . Here you must allow requests for:

https://ec.forexprostools.com





https://worldtimeserver.com















2.2. Installing an adviser on the MT5 platform

Launch your MT5 Terminal.

Find the Expert Advisors section under the Navigator panel on the left side of the platform.

Click on the plus icon and the available advisors should be listed there.

Click on the Expert Advisor you want to install and drag it to one of the charts on your platform.





For AGERA EA you will need to open One Chart XAUUSD or GOLD H4 Chart with DEFAULT Settings You can use the Default settings and Add a Risk of no more than 10% I usually Recommend Starting on a Demo Account to Make sure that you are doing everything correctly













I will always be Glad to help you and answer your questions personally or in Telegram @AmazeEA







