Phantom Trading System - MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION



1. What is Phantom Trading System?

Every trader has experienced it: price breaks above resistance, you enter long, and within minutes it reverses and stops you out. That was a false breakout — and you were the trapped trader.

Now imagine the opposite side. Another trader saw your stop get hit, entered a fakey reversal trade, and then THAT trade also failed. Both of you are now trapped. As both groups rush for the exit, the resulting move is fast, directional, and powerful.

Phantom Trading System detects exactly this double-trap moment.

It is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies Failed Fakey patterns — setups where a standard false breakout pattern forms, traps the first group of traders, then fails itself, trapping the reversal traders too. The indicator scores each setup by 17 quality factors, draws complete trading levels (entry, stop loss, and up to 4 take profit targets) on your chart, and monitors 150 symbols across 8 timeframes from a single window.

Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto — any symbol, any timeframe.

2. The Pattern: False Breakout Trap Reversal

The Phantom pattern tells a story in four candles. Understanding this story is the key to reading every signal the indicator produces.

Component 1: Range Candle (Mother Bar)

This is the battlefield. A single candle establishes a clear price range — its high and low become the boundaries that everything else is measured against. The bigger this candle relative to recent volatility, the more significant the range.

Component 2: Pause Candle(s) (Inside Bar)

After the Range Candle, price goes quiet. One to three smaller candles form entirely within the Range Candle boundaries, like a coiled spring compressing before release. This is the market catching its breath before someone makes a move.

More inside bars typically mean tighter compression and a more explosive eventual breakout. The indicator allows up to 3 inside bars per pattern (configurable).

Component 3: Breakout Candle (False Breakout)

Someone makes their move. Price breaks beyond one of the Range Candle boundaries:

Breaks above the high — breakout traders go long, setting up a potential bearish trap

the high — breakout traders go long, setting up a potential trap Breaks below the low — breakout traders go short, setting up a potential bullish trap

These traders believe the range has been broken. They commit capital. They are now exposed.

Component 4: Confirmation Candle (Return Bar)

The trap springs shut. Price closes back inside the Range Candle boundaries, confirming the breakout was false. The breakout traders are now holding losing positions on the wrong side of the market.

At this point, fakey reversal traders enter — they see the failed breakout and trade the reversal. This completes the standard Fakey pattern.

The Phantom Signal: When the Fakey Itself Fails

Here is where Phantom diverges from every other fakey indicator on the market.

After detecting a complete Fakey pattern, Phantom does not immediately generate a signal. Instead, it continues watching. If price then breaks through the opposite boundary within a configurable window (default 10 bars), a Phantom signal fires.

Now two groups are trapped simultaneously:

Group 1 (breakout traders) — trapped by the original false breakout

(breakout traders) — trapped by the original false breakout Group 2 (fakey reversal traders) — trapped by the failure of the fakey

As both groups exit, their combined stop orders fuel a high-momentum directional move. The Phantom signal trades in this direction — opposite to the original fakey.

3. Two-Phase Detection Engine

The indicator runs a two-phase state machine on every completed bar. Understanding this flow helps you interpret what you see on the chart.

Phase 1 — Fakey Detection

The engine scans for complete 4-component fakey patterns using configurable thresholds for range size, compression, breakout depth, and confirmation strength. When a valid fakey is found, it enters the Phase 2 monitoring queue. On the chart, monitored patterns appear as gray candles (if visible).

Phase 2 — Failure Monitoring

Each queued fakey is watched for up to N bars (the "Monitor Duration" setting). On every bar, the engine checks: has price closed beyond the opposite boundary with enough depth to confirm the failure?

If failure is confirmed:

A Phantom signal fires (BUY if bearish fakey failed, SELL if bullish fakey failed)

Pattern candles are recolored: green for BUY, red for SELL

Entry, SL, and TP1-TP4 levels are drawn

Alerts fire if enabled

If the monitor window expires with no failure:

The fakey is silently removed. No signal. The original fakey simply played out as expected.

Why this order matters: Phase 2 runs FIRST on each bar (checking existing fakeys for failure), then Phase 1 runs (detecting new fakeys). This prevents a newly detected fakey from being immediately checked for failure on the same bar.

4. 17-Factor Quality Scoring

Not all patterns are created equal. A sloppy, shallow breakout that barely touches the boundary is not the same as a deep penetration with a strong rejection wick. The 17-factor quality scoring system (0.0 to 1.0) measures how closely each pattern matches the ideal textbook formation.

Range Candle (5 factors)

Factor What it Tells You Range vs ATR Is the range candle significant relative to current volatility? Body Ratio How decisive was the candle? Bigger body = stronger conviction Wick Balance Are the wicks symmetrical? Balanced wicks indicate fair price discovery Close Position Where did it close? Extremes signal stronger directional pressure Volume Was institutional volume present? (optional factor)

Pause Candle (3 factors)

Factor What it Tells You Inside Bar Count More inside bars (1-3) = deeper compression = more potential energy Compression Ratio How tightly do the inside bars fit? Tighter = more explosive Position Where are inside bars sitting? Centered = balanced pressure from both sides

Breakout Candle (5 factors)

Factor What it Tells You Penetration Distance How far did the fake breakout extend? Deeper = more traders trapped Close Depth Did the breakout candle close deep inside the range? Deeper = stronger rejection Rejection Wick How big is the rejection wick? Larger = more aggressive rejection Body Ratio Body conviction in the breakout move Formation Speed How fast did the breakout sequence form? Faster = more impulsive

Confirmation Candle (3 factors)

Factor What it Tells You Body Ratio How strong is the reversal momentum? Bigger body = more convincing Close Depth How deep back into the range did it close? Deeper = more committed Engulfing Ratio Does the confirmation body dwarf the breakout body? Bigger = stronger

Pattern Context (1 factor)

Factor What it Tells You Pattern Speed How compact is the entire formation? Tighter patterns carry more momentum

The quality score appears on the chart next to each signal marker. Use the Quality Filter input to set a minimum threshold — anything below your standard is automatically blocked before it reaches your chart.

5. Signal Engine v2.0 — Confluence Pipeline

The quality score tells you how clean the pattern is. The Signal Engine tells you how strong the overall setup is by analyzing the pattern in context. It runs each signal through 4 layers of evaluation:

Layer A — Base Quality Assessment

The 17-factor quality score serves as the starting point. Every signal begins here.

Layer B — Component Enhancement

Looks at relationships between candle components that the base score does not capture:

How does breakout depth compare to confirmation strength?

Are there multi-bar confirmation patterns?

Each finding adds bonus or penalty to the score

Layer C — Context Analysis

Zooms out to examine the market environment around the pattern (configurable window, default 10 bars):

Are there indecision candles signaling uncertainty near the pattern?

Is momentum shifting in the signal direction?

Does the surrounding price action support or contradict the trade?

Layer D — Confluence Aggregation

Combines all layers into a final confluence score and assigns a tier:

Tier Score What it Means for Your Trading SOLO 0.35+ Pattern detected, minimal supporting evidence — proceed with caution CONFIRMED 0.50+ Multiple factors align — solid setup worth considering STRONG 0.65+ High confluence across pattern and context — high-confidence signal ULTRA 0.80+ Everything aligns — the strongest signals the engine can produce

Tier labels appear on the chart with color coding so you can spot STRONG and ULTRA signals at a glance.

Exit Signal Monitor

Once a signal enters the ACTIVE state (entry price hit), the Exit Monitor watches for signs the trade may be invalidating:

Level What to Do CAUTION Stay alert — early reversal patterns forming WARNING Consider tightening your stop or taking partial profit CRITICAL Strong reversal confirmed — seriously consider closing

The Exit Monitor expires after a configurable number of bars (default 20) so it does not generate stale alerts on old signals.

6. Trading Levels

Every confirmed Phantom signal comes with a complete trade plan drawn on your chart — no manual calculations needed.

Entry

BUY signal: Entry is set above the pattern range high

Entry is set above the pattern range high SELL signal: Entry is set below the pattern range low

Entry is set below the pattern range low Default mode is PENDING — the indicator waits for price to reach the level before marking the trade as active

Stop Loss

Choose the method that fits your trading style:

Method How it Works When to Use Donchian Channel Highest high / lowest low over N bars. Adapts to volatility. (Default: 20 bars) You want structure-based stops that breathe with the market ATR Multiplier Fixed distance from entry based on ATR. (Default: 2.0x) You want consistent, predictable stop distances

Take Profit (4 levels)

Level Default R:R Purpose TP1 0.5R Quick partial exit — secure early profit TP2 1.0R Risk recovered — the trade is now "free" TP3 1.5R Runner target for strong moves TP4 2.0R Extended target for high-momentum setups

Set any TP to 0 to disable it. All levels show as horizontal lines with pip distance and R:R labels.

7. Detection Presets

Not everyone trades the same way. Three presets let you match the indicator to your style without touching dozens of parameters:

Quality Preset

For traders who prefer fewer, cleaner signals. Stricter thresholds across the board — higher minimum quality for both the original fakey and the failure, all Signal Engine layers enabled. You may wait longer between signals, but each one meets strict technical criteria.

Quantity Preset

For traders who want more frequent opportunities. Lower thresholds to capture more patterns, relaxed formation requirements, broader detection window. Includes weaker formations that may still produce valid setups — combine with filters to manage quality.

Custom (Default)

Full manual control. Every parameter is adjustable. Start here once you understand the pattern and want to fine-tune detection to your specific market and timeframe.

When a preset is active, overridden parameters are locked. Switch to Custom to regain full control.

8. Risk Filters

Five independent filters act as gatekeepers between pattern detection and your chart. Each one blocks signals that fail a specific market condition check.

1. Extreme Zone Filter

Prevents trading into exhaustion. Blocks BUY signals when price is near the top of its Donchian Channel range (default: above 80%) and SELL signals near the bottom (below 20%). This keeps you from buying high or selling low.

2. Direction Filter

Keeps you on the right side of the trend. Auto mode reads market structure (BOS/CHOCH) and only allows trend-aligned signals. Manual mode lets you lock specific directions. Configurable behavior during sideways markets.

3. Stoploss Hunt Filter

Confirms genuine liquidity sweeps. Validates that the breakout candle actually swept a prior swing level — not just random noise. Configurable lookback (default 15 bars) with optional adaptive sensitivity.

4. Signal Zone Filter

Requires structural context. Signals must form near meaningful market events — swing sweeps, Break of Structure, or Change of Character. Prevents isolated signals that lack structural backing.

5. Opposite Signal Filter

Prevents contradictory signals. When a new BUY appears while an active SELL exists (or vice versa), the conflicting signal is blocked. Keeps your chart clean and your trading direction consistent.

Blocked signals appear as gray markers (if enabled) or are hidden entirely. Each filter is independently toggleable.

9. Feature Overview

Beyond pattern detection and filters, here is everything included in the box:

Feature What it Does for You MTF Scanner Scan 150 symbols across 8 timeframes from one chart — find setups across the entire market without flipping charts Market Structure Built-in BOS/CHOCH detection with swing labels (HH, HL, LH, LL) — see the trend context without adding extra indicators Trailing Stop Loss Donchian-based trail that activates at your chosen R:R and locks at breakeven on TP1 — manages the trade for you Zone Fill Colored rectangles showing risk (entry-to-SL) and reward (entry-to-TP) zones — instantly visualize your exposure Signal Dashboard Draggable panel with live stats: total signals, win rate, active/completed counts — track performance at a glance Scanner Dashboard Grid panel showing all MTF results with quality scores — one-screen overview of every detected setup 4-Channel Alerts Desktop popup, sound, and mobile push — never miss a signal, configurable per event type Chart Themes 4 color schemes (Dark Muted, Dark, Light, Custom) — original colors restored on removal EA Signal Buffers 8 output buffers for Expert Advisors — plug in your EA for automated execution Signal Tracking Full lifecycle tracking with dotted path and profit/loss markers — review every trade outcome visually

10. Installation

Step 1: Download

After purchasing from MQL5 Market, the indicator file is automatically placed in your MetaTrader 5 data folder.

Step 2: Attach to Chart

Open MetaTrader 5 Open any chart (any symbol, any timeframe) Navigate to Insert > Indicators > Custom > PhantomTradingSystem The settings dialog appears

Step 3: Configure (Optional)

The defaults are designed to work immediately. For your first run, these are the only settings worth checking:

Setting Default First-Run Recommendation Preset Mode Custom Leave on Custom to see all signals, or try Quality for cleaner output SL Method Donchian Recommended — adapts to market structure Theme Dark Muted Pick based on your chart background preference Scanner Enabled Keep on to see multi-symbol, multi-TF results

Step 4: Enable Push Notifications (Optional)

In MetaTrader 5: Tools > Options > Notifications Enable push notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MT5 mobile app In the indicator settings: set "Push notification" to true

11. Quick Start — Your First 5 Minutes

1. Attach and observe. Drag the indicator onto XAUUSD H1 (recommended starting point). Within seconds, historical signals appear as colored candle groups with trading levels drawn.

2. Read the colors.

Green candles = BUY signal (bullish Phantom pattern — sellers trapped)

= BUY signal (bullish Phantom pattern — sellers trapped) Red candles = SELL signal (bearish Phantom pattern — buyers trapped)

= SELL signal (bearish Phantom pattern — buyers trapped) Gray candles = Pattern being monitored or blocked by filters

3. Check a trading level. Click on any colored candle group. You will see horizontal lines for Entry, SL, TP1-TP4 with pip distance and R:R labels. A dotted path shows where price went after the signal.

4. Open the Signal Dashboard. It shows total signals, win/loss count, win rate, and how many signals are currently active vs completed.

5. Open the Scanner Dashboard. It displays a grid of all detected signals across multiple symbols and timeframes — your market overview on one screen.

6. Turn on a filter. Start with the Direction Filter (Auto mode) to see only trend-aligned signals. Then enable the Extreme Zone Filter to block overbought/oversold entries. Notice how the signal count drops but quality improves.

7. Set up alerts. Enable popup and push alerts so you are notified in real-time when a new Phantom signal fires, without watching the chart.

12. Recommended Settings

By Timeframe

Timeframe Monitor Duration Min Quality Trading Style M15 15 bars 0.30+ Scalping — more signals, tighter quality filter needed M30 12 bars 0.25+ Intraday — good balance of frequency and quality H1 10 bars 0.20+ Swing entry — recommended starting point H4 10 bars 0.20+ Position — fewer signals with higher structural weight D1 8 bars 0.20+ Daily — each signal carries significant conviction

By Market

Market Suitability Why Forex major pairs Excellent False breakouts around S/R are frequent and well-defined XAUUSD (Gold) Excellent Gold frequently traps traders at key levels with sharp reversals Indices Good Works well on H1+ where institutional trapping is visible Crypto Good High volatility creates frequent and deep trap setups

Filter Combinations

Conservative approach — fewer trades, higher conviction:

Preset: Quality

Direction Filter: Auto

Extreme Zone Filter: Enabled (80/20)

Min Failure Quality: 0.30+

Active approach — more opportunities, manual filtering:

Preset: Quantity

Direction Filter: Disabled

Extreme Zone Filter: Disabled

Min Failure Quality: 0.15+

13. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What makes Phantom different from other fakey indicators?

Most fakey indicators detect the false breakout and trade the reversal. Phantom waits for that reversal to fail too — catching the moment when TWO groups of traders are trapped simultaneously. This produces higher-momentum entries at the cost of lower signal frequency.

Q: Does this indicator repaint?

No. All signals are confirmed on bar close only. Completed bars (bar index 1+) are used for every calculation. Once a signal appears on your chart, it stays exactly where it is.

Q: What does "Monitor Duration" do?

After a Fakey pattern is detected (Phase 1), this setting controls how many bars the indicator watches for the failure (Phase 2). Default is 10. Shorter values catch fast failures; longer values allow more time but may detect weaker, late failures.

Q: Can I automate trades with an Expert Advisor?

Yes. The indicator outputs 8 EA-readable buffers: signal direction, entry price, stop loss, TP1-4, and quality score. Your EA reads these via iCustom(). A companion EA is included with purchase — contact the author via MQL5 messaging.

Q: Why are some candles gray?

Gray candles mean one of two things:

A Fakey pattern is in the Phase 2 monitoring queue (waiting for potential failure)

A signal was detected but blocked by one of the risk filters

Hide gray candles by enabling "Hide blocked (gray) signals" in settings.

Q: What is the difference between the quality score and the confluence tier?

The quality score (0.0-1.0) measures the pattern formation — how clean the 4 candle components are. The confluence tier (SOLO through ULTRA) is the Signal Engine assessment — it combines the quality score with component cross-checks, market context analysis, and overall confluence. Think of the score as "how good is the pattern?" and the tier as "how good is the trade?"

Q: Can I run Phantom and Mirage on the same chart?

Yes. They use different object prefixes (PTS_ vs MTS_) so there are no conflicts. For performance, consider running them on separate charts of the same symbol.

Q: How much CPU does the scanner use?

The scanner processes symbols in configurable batches (default 50 per cycle) using asynchronous timer-based scanning. Chart lag is prevented by design. Reduce batch size if you run on lower-spec hardware.

14. Further Reading

Each feature has a dedicated user guide with parameter explanations, chart examples, and recommended settings:

Guide What You Will Learn Signal Types and Lifecycle How signals move through Pending, Active, Win, Loss, Expired, Blocked states Risk/Reward and SL Method Donchian vs ATR stop loss, configuring your R:R targets Quality Filter Deep dive into the 17 factors, how to tune thresholds for your market Extreme Zone Filter Avoiding overbought/oversold entries with Donchian position Stoploss Hunt Filter Validating genuine liquidity sweeps Signal Zone Filter Requiring market structure context for each signal Opposite Signal Filter How conflicting signals are handled Direction Filter Auto trend detection vs manual direction control Market Structure (BOS/CHOCH) Understanding Break of Structure and Change of Character Trailing Stop Loss Donchian trailing mechanics and breakeven lock MTF Scanner and Dashboard Scanning 150 symbols across 8 timeframes Visualization and Zone Fill Customizing chart display and zone rectangles Chart Theme Configuration Setting up your preferred color scheme Alerts and Notifications Desktop, sound, and mobile push alert setup EA Signal Configuration Buffer layout and iCustom() integration

Support

Product comments section on the MQL5 Market product page

Direct message to the author via MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Response time: within 24 hours

Phantom Trading System v1.00 — False Breakout Trap Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5