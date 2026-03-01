Evolved Logic: How ATR Integration Gives Our Advisor a "Market Pulse"

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🧠 Red Riding Hood just got smarter! We've upgraded all 24 hourly models with fresh data and integrated ATR (Average True Range) into the core logic.
Now, the advisor doesn't just follow patterns—it feels the market's pulse. It accurately gauges impulse strength and dynamically adjusts entry points to current volatility. The result? Even higher stability and fewer false signals.
⚠️ Price Alert: Due to these major improvements, the price will jump from $199 to $249 this Monday.
That's a $50 increase you can still avoid! Secure the upgraded version at the current rate before the deadline.