Oil forecast: JPMorgan Chase predicts a rise in brent prices to $120 amid risks in the Middle East

Oil forecast — Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point, and major financial institutions are beginning to assess the potential consequences for global markets. JPMorgan Chase, one of the world's leading banks, has issued an alarming warning: Brent crude oil prices could soar to $120 per barrel in the event of a full-scale conflict that would lead to a prolonged disruption of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.





The Strait of Hormuz is not just a waterway, it is a vital artery for global energy. About 20% of global oil consumption passes through it, making it one of the most strategically important nodes in the global supply chain. Any serious disruption of its functioning will inevitably cause a shock in the markets and lead to a sharp increase in prices.





Disaster Scenario: Closure Of The Strait Of Hormuz





JPMorgan Chase analysts paint a grim picture. According to their estimates, in the event of a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil producers in the Persian Gulf will be able to maintain normal production only for a limited period of about 25 days. This period is due to the available storage facilities for the extracted oil.





After the storage tanks are exhausted, the situation will become critical. The inability to export will lead to the fact that production in the region will be forced to stop. This means not just a temporary reduction in supply, but the complete disappearance of a significant share of oil from the world market.





Price Implications: Skyrocketing to Unprecedented Heights





Oil forecast: JPMorgan Chase's forecast increase in Brent prices to $120 per barrel is not just a figure, but a reflection of the severity of the potential shortage. Current oil prices are already under pressure from geopolitical tensions, but closing the Strait of Hormuz will take the situation to a whole new level.





Such a price spike will have far-reaching consequences for the global economy.:





Inflationary pressure: Rising energy prices are one of the main drivers of inflation. An increase in the cost of oil will lead to an increase in the cost of fuel, transport, production and, as a result, to an increase in prices for a wide range of goods and services.

Economic slowdown: High oil prices can become a drag on economic growth, reducing consumer purchasing power and increasing business costs. Oil importing countries will face a deterioration in the trade balance.

Geopolitical instability: A sharp rise in oil prices may increase geopolitical tensions, creating new challenges to international relations and security.

what to do? Strategies and Expectations





In the face of such uncertainty, governments and energy companies will be forced to take emergency measures. This may include:





Using strategic oil reserves: Many countries have oil reserves that can be used to mitigate the effects of shortages.

Increased production in other regions: Oil producers outside the Persian Gulf, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway, may try to increase production, but this process requires time and investment, and will not be able to instantly compensate for the loss of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Search for alternative energy sources: In the long term, high oil prices can accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources and increase fuel efficiency.

Diplomatic efforts: The international community will make every effort to de-escalate the conflict and prevent the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Market is Waiting: How Should Investors React?





For investors, JPMorgan Chase's warning is a signal of increased caution. The energy sector, in particular, shares of oil producing companies, may show significant growth in the event of a negative scenario. However, investments in commodities always involve high risk, and it is necessary to carefully analyze the situation and diversify the portfolio.





Conclusion





The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense, and the potential consequences for global oil markets could be catastrophic. JPMorgan Chase's forecast of Brent prices rising to $120 per barrel is not just speculation, but a serious warning about the fragility of global energy security. The world is holding its breath, waiting for the development of events, and hopes that diplomacy will be able to prevent an "oil storm" that could hit the global economy.