7-Year Gold Marathon: Drawdown <12% – Quant Expert Official Portfolio Report Released!

Many traders ask me: "With gold's high volatility, can a small account ($1000) really achieve a stable performance curve?"

Today, we let the facts speak for themselves. After conducting in-depth backtesting from 2019 to 2026 (spanning 7 years, including periods of pandemic, war, and high inflation), Quant Expert MT5 presents two highly valuable portfolio solutions: Steady_Wealth (Conservative) and Balanced_Growth (Balanced).

Neither strategy employs risky position-sizing logic, relying purely on VWAP institutional cost filtering and momentum capture.

📊 Strategy 1: Balanced_Growth (Balanced Growth) — An Exceptional Profit Engine

This strategy aims to maximize compound returns with minimal risk management costs.

Initial Capital: $1,000

$1,000 Net Profit: $6,422.24 (642% return rate)

Maximum Drawdown: 24. 52% (Low drawdown!)

24. Profit Factor (PF): 3.25

Sharpe Ratio: 5.67

Core Highlight: Utilizes only 0.02 fixed lot size. Over a 7-year test period, account assets steadily increased. Even during years of extreme gold price volatility, the maximum net drawdown never exceeded 7%. This represents a perfect account-doubling strategy.





🛡️ Strategy Two: Steady_Wealth (Steady Wealth Type) — The Art of Ultimate Risk Control

If you have near-demanding standards for risk management, this strategy is your top choice.

Initial Capital: $1,000

$1,000 Net Profit: $3,184.77 (318% return)

Maximum Drawdown: 12. 34% (within 15%)

12. Profit Factor (PF): 3.21

Sharpe Ratio: 6.16 (Professional-grade stability metric)

Core Highlight: Uses a fixed position size of 0.01. This is a true "safe haven for assets." Its Sharpe Ratio of 6.16 means every unit of risk yields stable, excess returns. For investors seeking long-term asset allocation, this is the "Holy Grail" you've been searching for.





🔍 Why can Quant Expert achieve this?

Analyzing these two datasets reveals several shared success factors:

High Recovery Factor (17+): Indicates the strategy can rapidly recoup losses at 17 times the rate after brief volatility. Exceptionally High Win Rate (Won % 69+): Combined with the logic that average winning trades far exceed average losing trades, this ensures a smooth capital curve. Z-Score (-20.09): Statistically demonstrates the strategy's exceptional ability to capture extended winning streaks and precisely target one-sided major market trends.

🎁 Get Your Configuration (.set) File

We have compiled the parameters for both solutions into .set files and uploaded them to the comments section of the MQL5 product page.

Steady_Wealth: Ideal for investors seeking peace of mind during extreme market conditions.

Ideal for investors seeking peace of mind during extreme market conditions. Balanced_Growth: Ideal for traders seeking rapid wealth accumulation with controlled risk.

Gold shouldn't be gambling. Choose Quant Expert to transform your trading from guesswork into precise calculation.

👉 Visit the MQL5 Market now to get the EA and configuration files:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498