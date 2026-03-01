Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (March 2–6, 2026)

As traders navigate the first full week of March 2026, several high-stakes economic releases are set to drive volatility across global financial markets. Below are the five most impactful events from the economic calendar, listed in chronological order (all times UTC), that warrant close attention for their potential to move currency pairs, equities, and commodities.

1. Monday, March 2, 15:00 UTC – USD: ISM Manufacturing PMI

Forecast: 53.0 | Previous: 52.6

The ISM Manufacturing PMI is a leading indicator of US economic health. A reading above 50 signals expansion in the manufacturing sector. Given the Federal Reserve's focus on growth and inflation data, any significant deviation from expectations could trigger sharp moves in the US Dollar, S&P 500, and Treasury yields. Pay special attention to the Prices Paid and Employment sub-indices for inflation and labor market clues.

2. Tuesday, March 3, 10:00 UTC – EUR: CPI y/y and Core CPI y/y CPI Forecast: 1.8% (prev. 1.7%) | Core CPI Forecast: 2.3% (prev. 2.2%)

Eurozone inflation data remains pivotal for ECB policy expectations. With the ECB carefully balancing growth concerns against persistent inflation pressures, a hotter-than-expected print could fuel speculation about delayed rate cuts, strengthening the Euro. Conversely, a miss may weigh on EUR/USD and European equities. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is especially watched by policymakers.

3. Wednesday, March 4, 00:30 UTC – AUD: GDP q/q

Focus: Quarter-on-quarter growth rate

Australian GDP is a tier-one event for the Aussie Dollar. The quarter-on-quarter growth rate will be the key metric. Strong GDP data could support the AUD amid shifting RBA rate expectations, while a contraction may accelerate selling pressure against major peers like USD and JPY. (Note: Year-over-year figures in the source calendar appear anomalous; traders should prioritize official q/q releases.)

4. Wednesday, March 4, 15:00 UTC – USD: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Forecast: 52.3 | Previous: 53.8

The US services sector accounts for roughly 70% of economic activity. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI often carries even more weight than its manufacturing counterpart. A surprise move above or below the 50 threshold can drive significant volatility in USD crosses, US equity indices, and risk sentiment globally. The Employment and Prices Paid components offer additional insights into labor market tightness and inflationary pressures.

5. Friday, March 6, 13:30 UTC – USD: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings NFP Forecast: 79K (prev. 130K) | Unemployment Rate: 4.2% (prev. 4.3%) | Avg. Hourly Earnings m/m: 0.2% (prev. 0.4%)

The US employment report is the week's undisputed headline event. Nonfarm Payrolls, combined with wage growth (Average Hourly Earnings) and the unemployment rate, provide a comprehensive snapshot of the labor market—the Fed's primary focus. A strong beat could boost the USD and lift yields, while a miss may trigger risk-off flows. Expect heightened volatility across all USD pairs, gold, and US indices during and after the release.

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