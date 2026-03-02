#CADCHF: Another Bearish Wave is Coming 🇨🇦🇨🇭





📉CADCHF set a new local lower low lower close after the market opening.





We see a swift recovery this morning.

The market is going to test a strong falling trend line soon.





Expect another bearish wave from there.

Goal will be 0.561

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Daily time frame





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