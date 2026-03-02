Analytics & Forecasts

#CADCHF: Another Bearish Wave is Coming

2 March 2026, 12:16
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
178

#CADCHF: Another Bearish Wave is Coming 🇨🇦🇨🇭


📉CADCHF set a new local lower low lower close after the market opening.


We see a swift recovery this morning.

The market is going to test a strong falling trend line soon.


Expect another bearish wave from there.

Goal will be 0.561

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Daily time frame


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#cadchf