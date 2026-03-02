#CADCHF: Another Bearish Wave is Coming 🇨🇦🇨🇭
📉CADCHF set a new local lower low lower close after the market opening.
We see a swift recovery this morning.
The market is going to test a strong falling trend line soon.
Expect another bearish wave from there.
Goal will be 0.561
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Daily time frame
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