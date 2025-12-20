Course 4: Advanced Price Action 1o1

COURSE 4: ADVANCED PRICE ACTION 101

This course builds your technical foundation with structured price action: trends, ranges, pullbacks, breakouts, support/resistance, candlestick logic, and market phases. It prepares you for deeper structural analysis in later courses.

































































































COURSE 5: T.A.T S.E.T — THE MAP TRADING SYSTEM

A rule-based system that organizes the chart into logical zones to help you read structure, identify high-probability areas, and remove noise. This course teaches how to “map” the market and stay aligned with clean price movement.