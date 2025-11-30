Trade Panel — a multifunctional trading assistant

🔥Trade Panel🔥 is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations.

✅ Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation.

Open multiple orders and positions with one click.

Open order grid.

Open orders on multiple symbols with one click.

Close pending orders and positions by groups.

Reversal of the position (close Buy > open Sell and close Sell > open Buy).

Locking a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening a position with the missing volume).

Partial closing of all positions with one click.

Setting take profit and stop loss for all positions at the same price level.

Setting stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level of the position.

✅ When opening orders and positions, the following functions can be applied:

Distribution of the calculated volume between several orders or positions (when opening several orders and positions with one click).

Visualization of trading levels of the future order on the chart.

Cancel opening a position if the current spread exceeds the specified one.

Automatic ratio between take profit and stop loss.

Virtual stop loss and take profit.

Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the size of the current spread.

Calculation of take profit and stop loss based on the ATR indicator readings.

Setting the expiration date of a pending order.

Trailing for a pending order (a pending order automatically moves following the current price).

The ability to manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (phone).

✅ Risk manager and trading report. Allows you to analyze your trading history:

Displays the trading history on the chart. Allows you to choose which trades to display on the chart, all trades, only Buy, Sell, Profitable, Loss positions.

Generates a trading report for the current symbol or the entire account.

✅ Allows you to control the risk on your trading account:

Shows profit per day, week and month.

Limits daily, weekly and monthly loss.

Limits daily, weekly and monthly profits.

Limits the number of trades per day.

✅ When the limit is reached, the panel can:

Display messages on the chart, send notifications to the phone or send an email.

Close all positions and pending orders.

Lock positions (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening a position with the missing volume).

Close the terminal until the next day.

✅ OCO orders. Allows you to create OCO orders.

An OCO order is two pending orders linked by a mutually canceling function: when one order is executed, the second order is deleted.

✅ Closing orders and positions. Allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

Can close orders and positions on the current symbol or on the entire account.

Can take into account the profit on Buy+Sell positions, or only Buy, or only Sell.

Can close all positions and orders, or only selected types.

✅ Tasks. Allows you to set deferred tasks for opening and closing orders and positions:

The task is activated when the specified time is reached, when the price touches the task line, or when another task is activated.

The task can open or close any type of orders and positions.

✅ Trailing stop function. Allows you to set the trailing stop function for a position (moving the stop loss towards profit according to a certain algorithm).

7 types of trailing stop.

Has a "Start" function.

You can use a virtual stop loss.

✅ Break-even function. Allows you to set a break-even function for a position (move stop-loss to the position opening price when a specified profit is reached):

The number of break-even levels per position is unlimited.

Allows you to set an indent from the position opening price to the stop-loss price.

You can use a virtual stop-loss.

Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a percentage of stop-loss, as a percentage of take-profit, or price.

✅ Partial close function. l Allows you to set the partiaclose function for a position (close part of the position when a specified profit or loss is reached):

The number of partial close levels per position is unlimited.

Allows you to set the close volume in one of three measurement options: fixed lot size, % of the current lot size, % of the initial lot size.

Allows you to set the distance in one of five measurement options: in points, in stop loss percentage, in take profit percentage, price, points+trailing.

✅ Alert. Allows you to set an alert that will trigger when the price touches a specified line or reaches a specified time.

Alerts can be displayed on the chart and in messages sent to email or mobile.

✅ Chart management. Allows you to switch symbols on terminal charts and analyze symbol data:

You can create up to 4 lists with symbols. The list of symbols and its name is set by the user.

You can select a symbol to Favorites.

A separate list of symbols that have open orders and positions.

Buttons with a symbol can be highlighted in any color.

✅ Information panel. Shows current information about the symbol:

Spread.

Time until the bar closes.

Profit on the current symbol.

Number of positions and their trading volume.

ATR indicator readings.

ATR indicator power reserve.

Break-even price for positions on the current symbol.

✅ Orders and positions management. Allows you to manage order and position settings:

Edit stop loss and take profit.

Edit virtual stop loss and take profit.

Edit trailing stop function.

Edit breakeven function.

Edit partial close function.

Full or partial position closure.

Automatically delete a pending order at a specified time or price.

✅ Order grid management. Allows you to manage the order grid settings: