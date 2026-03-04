ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trading tool that automates the detection of AB=CD harmonic patterns. It scans up to 20 instruments across nine timeframes and presents every validated pattern in a compact, interactive six-column dashboard with configurable Fibonacci ratio ranges.
Key Features:
- Automated ABCD Detection: Identifies both Bullish (HLHL) and Bearish (LHLH) harmonic patterns using swing pivot analysis
- Fibonacci Validation: Every pattern is validated against configurable BC retracement (38.2%-88.6%) and CD extension (113%-261.8%) ranges
- Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets simultaneously
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes)
- Non-Repainting Signals: Uses confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation -- signals never disappear
- Yellow Triangle Visualization: Completed patterns are drawn with filled yellow triangles and labeled A/B/C/D points
- 6-Column Dashboard: Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and Chart navigation
- 4-Channel Alerts: Popup, sound, email, and push notifications with pattern details
Download the indicator:
- MetaTrader 5: ABCD Harmonic Dashboard MT5
- MetaTrader 4: ABCD Harmonic Dashboard MT4
TIP: Always combine pattern signals with proper position sizing and risk management -- never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade.
Understanding the AB=CD Pattern
What is the AB=CD Pattern?
The AB=CD pattern is a 4-point harmonic pattern that identifies potential reversal zones using Fibonacci relationships. It consists of two price legs (AB and CD) connected by a retracement leg (BC). When the CD leg completes at a valid Fibonacci extension level, a trading opportunity emerges at point D.
Bullish AB=CD (BUY Signal)
The bullish pattern follows a High-Low-High-Low (HLHL) sequence:
- A (High): Starting swing high
- B (Low): Price drops from A to B -- this is the AB leg
- C (High): Price retraces upward from B, but C must be lower than A
- D (Low): Price drops from C to D, and D must be lower than B -- BUY HERE
Bearish AB=CD (SELL Signal)
The bearish pattern follows a Low-High-Low-High (LHLH) sequence:
- A (Low): Starting swing low
- B (High): Price rises from A to B
- C (Low): Price retraces downward from B, but C must be higher than A
- D (High): Price rises from C to D, and D must be higher than B -- SELL HERE
Fibonacci Ratios
|Measurement
|Valid Range
|Description
|BC Retracement
|0.382 - 0.886 of AB
|Point C retraces 38.2% to 88.6% of the AB leg
|CD Extension
|1.13 - 2.618 of BC
|Point D extends 113% to 261.8% of the BC leg
|Tolerance
|10% (default)
|Allows slight deviation from strict ratio boundaries
The indicator validates both ratios against these ranges (adjusted by the tolerance parameter) before displaying a pattern on the dashboard. Only patterns that pass both Fibonacci checks appear as signals.
NOTE: The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots (with InpPivotRight bars of right-side confirmation) to identify A, B, C, and D points. A pattern is only confirmed after point D has been validated by subsequent bars, ensuring non-repainting signals.
Installation GuideFor MetaTrader 5
- Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically
- Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it
- If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5
- Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal
- Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it
- If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4
- Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart
- Adjust settings as needed and click OK
After applying, you will see two components:
- Dashboard Panel: A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes with pattern status
- Pattern Visualization: Yellow-filled triangles, A/B/C/D labels, and BUY ENTRY/SELL ENTRY arrows on the chart
NOTE: The indicator must be attached to a chart of one of the symbols in your monitoring list to display the pattern visualization. For example, if you are monitoring EURUSD, attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart to see the yellow triangles and arrows on that pair.
Dashboard Overview
The dashboard displays in a separate indicator window below your main chart. It presents all detected ABCD patterns in a scrollable table with six columns:
|Column
|Description
|Symbol
|The instrument where the pattern was detected (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD)
|Timeframe
|The chart timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.)
|Direction
|Green arrow up (Bullish/BUY) or Red arrow down (Bearish/SELL)
|Pattern
|"Bullish ABCD" or "Bearish ABCD" when a pattern is active; "---" when no pattern
|Age
|Number of bars since point D formed (how fresh the signal is)
|Chart
|Click to navigate -- opens the symbol on the specified timeframe
Using the Dashboard
- Scrolling: Use the scrollbar on the right side to view more rows when there are more signals than visible rows
- Quick Navigation: Click any row's "Chart" button to instantly switch your main chart to that symbol and timeframe
- Color Coding: Green background tint for Bullish patterns, Red for Bearish
- Fresh Signals: Look for patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) for the most recent setups
- Visible Rows: The number of simultaneously visible rows is configurable (default: 12)
TIP: Use the dashboard to quickly scan all your markets for ABCD patterns. When you spot an interesting setup, click the Chart button to inspect the pattern visually before making a trading decision.
Input Parameters Reference
Dashboard Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Symbols
|EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY
|Comma-separated list of symbols to monitor (up to 20)
|Symbol Prefix
|(empty)
|Broker symbol prefix, e.g., "x" for xEURUSD
|Symbol Suffix
|(empty)
|Broker symbol suffix, e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro
|Enable M1 Timeframe
|false
|Toggle M1 scanning
|Enable M5 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle M5 scanning
|Enable M15 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle M15 scanning
|Enable M30 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle M30 scanning
|Enable H1 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle H1 scanning
|Enable H4 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle H4 scanning
|Enable D1 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle D1 scanning
|Enable W1 Timeframe
|true
|Toggle W1 scanning
|Enable MN Timeframe
|false
|Toggle Monthly scanning
|Visible Rows
|12
|Number of rows displayed in the dashboard at once
AB=CD Pattern Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Pivot Left Bars
|5
|Number of bars to the left required for swing pivot confirmation. Higher = finds major swings only
|Pivot Right Bars
|5
|Number of bars to the right required for swing pivot confirmation. This ensures non-repainting
|BC Min Retracement
|0.382
|Minimum BC retracement ratio (38.2% of AB). Point C must retrace at least this much
|BC Max Retracement
|0.886
|Maximum BC retracement ratio (88.6% of AB). Point C cannot retrace more than this
|CD Min Extension
|1.13
|Minimum CD extension ratio (113% of BC). Point D must extend at least this much
|CD Max Extension
|2.618
|Maximum CD extension ratio (261.8% of BC). Point D cannot extend more than this
|Ratio Tolerance
|0.10
|Tolerance percentage for Fibonacci validation (10%). Allows slight deviation from strict boundaries
|Max History Bars
|500
|Number of historical bars to scan per symbol-timeframe combination
Chart Display Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Show AB=CD Pattern
|true
|Draw the yellow triangle pattern overlay on the chart
|Show BUY/SELL Arrows
|true
|Display BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY arrows at point D
|Show Pattern Labels
|true
|Display A, B, C, D text labels at each swing point
|Bullish Pattern Color
|Lime
|Color for bullish (BUY) pattern arrows and elements
|Bearish Pattern Color
|Red
|Color for bearish (SELL) pattern arrows and elements
|Pattern Fill Color
|Yellow
|Color for the filled triangles connecting A-B-C-D
|Pattern Line Color
|Black
|Color for the lines connecting A to B to C to D
|Arrow Size
|4
|Size of entry arrows (scale 1-5, larger = bigger)
|Arrow Gap (ATR mult.)
|0.8
|Distance between arrow and price point D, measured as ATR multiplier
Alert Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Alert Title
|"ABCD Harmonic Dashboard"
|Title prefix for all alert messages
|Enable Popup Alerts
|true
|Show MetaTrader popup dialog on new pattern
|Enable Sound Alerts
|true
|Play WAV sound file on new pattern
|Sound File
|alert2.wav
|WAV file to play (must be in MT4/MT5 Sounds folder)
|Enable Email Alerts
|false
|Send email on new pattern (requires email config in terminal)
|Enable Push Notifications
|true
|Send mobile push notification via MT4/MT5 app
IMPORTANT: The source code uses InpAlertTitle = "ABCD Harmonic Dashboard" as the default alert title. Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe to prevent duplicate notifications.
Chart Pattern Visualization
When an ABCD pattern is detected on the current chart symbol and timeframe, the indicator draws the following visual elements:
Yellow Triangle Fill
Two filled triangles are drawn to highlight the pattern structure:
- Triangle 1 (ABC): Connects points A, B, and C with a yellow filled area
- Triangle 2 (BCD): Connects points B, C, and D with a yellow filled area
The triangles use the configurable Pattern Fill Color (default: Yellow) and are clearly visible against the chart background. Black lines ( Pattern Line Color ) connect A to B, B to C, and C to D to outline the pattern structure.
A/B/C/D Point Labels
Each swing point is labeled with red text:
- A -- Starting point of the pattern
- B -- End of the first leg
- C -- End of the retracement leg
- D -- Pattern completion point (entry zone)
Labels are positioned slightly offset from the price point to avoid overlapping with candlesticks.
BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY Arrows
At point D, a large arrow is drawn to indicate the signal direction:
- Bullish (BUY): An upward-pointing arrow in Lime (green) color, placed below the D point
- Bearish (SELL): A downward-pointing arrow in Red, placed above the D point
The arrow size is configurable (default: 4 on a 1-5 scale) and the distance from price is controlled by the Arrow Gap parameter (default: 0.8 x ATR).
TIP: If the yellow triangles or arrows are too large or too small for your screen, adjust the Arrow Size and Arrow Gap parameters. For higher timeframes (H4, D1), you may want a larger arrow size to keep signals visible.
Alert Configuration
Alert Message Format
When a new ABCD pattern is detected, the alert message contains all essential information:
ABCD Harmonic Dashboard: EURUSD BULLISH ABCD (BUY) pattern on H1
The message tells you: the symbol, the pattern type (Bullish or Bearish), the trading direction (BUY or SELL), and the timeframe.
Setting Up Email Alerts
- In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email
- Enable the email option
- Enter your SMTP server, login, password, and recipient email
- Send a test email to verify configuration
- In the indicator settings, set Enable Email Alerts to true
Setting Up Push Notifications
- Install the MetaTrader mobile app on your phone (iOS or Android)
- In the mobile app, go to Settings and find your MetaQuotes ID
- In your desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications
- Enter your MetaQuotes ID
- Click "Test" to verify the connection
- In the indicator settings, set Enable Push Notifications to true
Alert Best Practices
- Keep Popup Alerts and Sound Alerts enabled for immediate notification when you are at your desk
- Use Push Notifications to receive alerts on your phone when away from the computer
- Email Alerts are useful for creating a log of all detected patterns
- Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe combination to prevent duplicate notifications
Trading Strategies
Strategy 1: Direct Entry at Point D
This is the most straightforward approach:
- Wait for a new ABCD pattern to appear on the dashboard (Age = 1-2)
- Click the Chart button to view the pattern
- Verify the yellow triangles look clean and the A/B/C/D points are well-defined
- Enter at the current price near point D
- Stop Loss: Place beyond point D by a buffer (e.g., 1x ATR beyond D, or at a nearby structural level)
- Take Profit: Target the B level first, then the A level for extended targets
- Risk-reward ratio is typically 1:1.5 to 1:3 depending on the pattern geometry
Strategy 2: Confirmation Entry
A more conservative approach that waits for price to confirm the reversal:
- When a new ABCD pattern appears, note the D point level
- Wait for a confirmation candle: for a Bullish pattern, wait for a bullish close above the D-bar high; for a Bearish pattern, wait for a bearish close below the D-bar low
- Enter after the confirmation candle closes
- Stop Loss: Below the D point (Bullish) or above the D point (Bearish)
- Take Profit: B level as first target, A level as second target
This approach may give a slightly worse entry price but significantly reduces false signals.
Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confluence
Use the dashboard to find patterns that align across multiple timeframes:
- Look for the same symbol showing ABCD patterns on two or more timeframes (e.g., EURUSD Bearish on both H1 and H4)
- When multiple timeframes agree on direction, the signal has higher confluence
- Enter on the lower timeframe pattern (for better entry) in the direction confirmed by the higher timeframe
- Use the higher timeframe B and A levels as extended targets
TIP: Multi-timeframe confluence is one of the strongest filters for ABCD pattern trading. When the dashboard shows the same direction on two or more timeframes for a symbol, the probability of a successful reversal increases significantly.
Pivot & Ratio Tuning
Adjusting Pivot Sensitivity
The Pivot Left Bars and Pivot Right Bars parameters control how significant a swing point must be to qualify as an A, B, C, or D point:
|Setting
|Pivot Bars
|Effect
|Best For
|Aggressive
|3-4
|Finds minor swings, more patterns, faster detection
|Scalping M1-M15
|Default
|5
|Balanced between quality and quantity
|Day trading M15-H4
|Conservative
|7-10
|Only major swings, fewer but higher-quality patterns
|Swing trading H4-D1
Adjusting Fibonacci Ranges
|Trading Style
|BC Range
|CD Range
|Tolerance
|Patterns Found
|Strict
|0.50 - 0.786
|1.27 - 2.00
|5%
|Few, high quality
|Default
|0.382 - 0.886
|1.13 - 2.618
|10%
|Balanced
|Relaxed
|0.30 - 0.90
|1.0 - 3.0
|15%
|Many, wider criteria
Recommendations by instrument type:
- Major Forex Pairs: Default settings work well. These instruments produce clean harmonic patterns
- Minor/Exotic Forex: Consider slightly relaxed settings (tolerance 12-15%) as price action is less uniform
- Gold/Silver (XAUUSD, XAGUSD): Default or slightly strict. Metals produce well-defined patterns
- Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD): Relaxed settings (tolerance 15%) due to higher volatility and less geometric precision
- Indices (US500, US30): Default settings. Index patterns tend to be well-formed
Max History Bars
|Value
|Effect
|Best For
|200
|Faster calculation, only recent patterns
|Scalping, low-resource systems
|500 (default)
|Good balance of depth and performance
|Most trading scenarios
|1000+
|Finds larger patterns spanning many bars
|Higher timeframes (D1, W1)
Broker Symbol Configuration
Many brokers add prefixes or suffixes to their symbol names. If your broker's EURUSD appears as something other than "EURUSD" in Market Watch, you need to configure the prefix and/or suffix:
Common Examples
|Broker Symbol
|Prefix
|Suffix
|EURUSD
|(empty)
|(empty)
|xEURUSD
|x
|(empty)
|EURUSD.pro
|(empty)
|.pro
|mEURUSD.i
|m
|.i
|EURUSD_SB
|(empty)
|_SB
How to Configure
- Open the Market Watch panel (Ctrl+M)
- Note the exact name of any symbol (e.g., "EURUSDpro")
- Identify the prefix (before "EURUSD") and suffix (after "EURUSD")
- In the indicator settings, enter the prefix in Symbol Prefix and suffix in Symbol Suffix
- In the Symbols field, enter the base names without prefix/suffix: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY
The indicator will automatically combine prefix + base name + suffix to find the correct symbol in your broker's feed.
TIP: If your dashboard shows "---" for all entries, the most common cause is incorrect symbol names. Check Market Watch and verify your prefix/suffix settings match your broker's naming convention.
Troubleshooting
Dashboard Shows "---" for All Entries
Possible causes:
- Wrong symbol names: Check that the symbols in your configuration match your broker's naming exactly. Open Market Watch (Ctrl+M) and verify
- Missing prefix/suffix: If your broker uses prefixes or suffixes, set them in Symbol Prefix and Symbol Suffix parameters
- Symbols not loaded: The symbols must be available in your Market Watch. Add any missing symbols by right-clicking Market Watch > Symbols
- No patterns found: It is possible that no valid ABCD patterns exist within the lookback window. Try increasing Max History Bars
No Arrows or Triangles on Chart
- Verify Show AB=CD Pattern and Show BUY/SELL Arrows are both set to true
- Ensure the chart symbol is in your monitored symbols list
- Check that the current chart timeframe is enabled (e.g., H1 timeframe is toggled on)
- Look at the dashboard -- if the corresponding row shows "---", there is no active pattern for this symbol-timeframe
Alerts Not Working
- Popup not appearing: Check that Enable Popup Alerts is true . Also verify MT4/MT5 allows alerts (Tools > Options > Events)
- No sound: Verify Enable Sound Alerts is true and the sound file exists in the Sounds folder
- Email not received: Configure email in Tools > Options > Email. Send a test email first
- Push notification not received: Verify MetaQuotes ID is entered in Tools > Options > Notifications. Send a test notification
Indicator Loads Slowly
- Reduce the number of monitored symbols (fewer than 20)
- Disable timeframes you do not need (e.g., disable M1 and MN)
- Reduce Max History Bars from 500 to 200-300
- The first load always takes longer; subsequent calculations are faster
Patterns Seem Different Between MT4 and MT5
Minor differences in calculated patterns between MT4 and MT5 are normal due to slight differences in how each platform handles historical data, tick data, and ATR calculations. The same pattern detection logic runs on both platforms, but exact pivot timing may differ by 1-2 bars in some cases.
FAQ
Q: Does this indicator repaint? A: No. The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots that require Pivot Right Bars (default: 5) bars of confirmation on the right side. Once a pattern is displayed, it will never change or disappear.
Q: Can I use this on any symbol? A: Yes. The indicator works on any symbol available in your MetaTrader terminal -- forex pairs, metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD), indices (US500, US30), and more.
Q: What timeframes work best? A: The indicator works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly. For day trading, M15-H1 provides good pattern frequency and quality. For swing trading, H4-D1 provides higher-quality patterns at major swing points.
Q: How many symbols can I monitor? A: Up to 20 symbols simultaneously. Enter them as a comma-separated list in the Symbols parameter.
Q: Does the indicator provide Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels? A: The indicator identifies the ABCD pattern and the D point (entry zone). It does not calculate specific SL/TP levels -- you should set your stop loss beyond point D and target the B or A level for take profit, based on your risk management rules.
Q: What is the difference between the MT4 and MT5 versions? A: Both versions use identical pattern detection logic. The MT5 version uses handle-based indicator calculations and input group parameter organization. Functionality, parameters, and output are the same.
Q: How do I know if a pattern is still valid? A: Check the Age column in the dashboard. Patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) are the freshest. As Age increases, the entry window may have passed. You should also check whether price has already moved significantly from point D.
Q: Can I adjust the Fibonacci ratios? A: Yes. All Fibonacci ranges are fully configurable. You can adjust BC Min/Max Retracement, CD Min/Max Extension, and Tolerance to match your preferred harmonic trading style.
Support & Contact
If you need help with the ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator:
Product Pages:
- MetaTrader 5: ABCD Harmonic Dashboard MT5
- MetaTrader 4: ABCD Harmonic Dashboard MT4
Contact:
- Developer: Forexobroker - Dominic Walsh
- Website: www.forexobroker.com
- MQL5 Profile: Use the "Message" button on the product page to contact the developer directly
Getting Help:
- Use the Comments section on the product page for general questions
- Use the private Message feature for account-specific issues
- Include your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5) and broker name when reporting issues
Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.
The ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies patterns in historical price data. It does not guarantee future results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No trading indicator, system, or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses.
Key Risk Considerations:
- Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade
- Always use stop losses
- Practice on a demo account before trading with real money
- The indicator identifies patterns; it does not make trading decisions for you
- Harmonic patterns have a statistical edge but do not work 100% of the time
The developer and publisher of this indicator accept no liability for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Use it at your own risk.