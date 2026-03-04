ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

Introduction

The ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trading tool that automates the detection of AB=CD harmonic patterns. It scans up to 20 instruments across nine timeframes and presents every validated pattern in a compact, interactive six-column dashboard with configurable Fibonacci ratio ranges.

Key Features:

Automated ABCD Detection: Identifies both Bullish (HLHL) and Bearish (LHLH) harmonic patterns using swing pivot analysis

Identifies both Bullish (HLHL) and Bearish (LHLH) harmonic patterns using swing pivot analysis Fibonacci Validation: Every pattern is validated against configurable BC retracement (38.2%-88.6%) and CD extension (113%-261.8%) ranges

Every pattern is validated against configurable BC retracement (38.2%-88.6%) and CD extension (113%-261.8%) ranges Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets simultaneously

Watch up to 20 currency pairs, metals, indices, or crypto assets simultaneously Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes)

Monitor M1 through Monthly timeframes (9 timeframes) Non-Repainting Signals: Uses confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation -- signals never disappear

Uses confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation -- signals never disappear Yellow Triangle Visualization: Completed patterns are drawn with filled yellow triangles and labeled A/B/C/D points

Completed patterns are drawn with filled yellow triangles and labeled A/B/C/D points 6-Column Dashboard: Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and Chart navigation

Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and Chart navigation 4-Channel Alerts: Popup, sound, email, and push notifications with pattern details

Download the indicator:

TIP: Always combine pattern signals with proper position sizing and risk management -- never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade.

Understanding the AB=CD Pattern

What is the AB=CD Pattern?

The AB=CD pattern is a 4-point harmonic pattern that identifies potential reversal zones using Fibonacci relationships. It consists of two price legs (AB and CD) connected by a retracement leg (BC). When the CD leg completes at a valid Fibonacci extension level, a trading opportunity emerges at point D.

Bullish AB=CD (BUY Signal)

The bullish pattern follows a High-Low-High-Low (HLHL) sequence:

A (High): Starting swing high

Starting swing high B (Low): Price drops from A to B -- this is the AB leg

Price drops from A to B -- this is the AB leg C (High): Price retraces upward from B, but C must be lower than A

Price retraces upward from B, but C must be lower than A D (Low): Price drops from C to D, and D must be lower than B -- BUY HERE

Bearish AB=CD (SELL Signal)

The bearish pattern follows a Low-High-Low-High (LHLH) sequence:

A (Low): Starting swing low

Starting swing low B (High): Price rises from A to B

Price rises from A to B C (Low): Price retraces downward from B, but C must be higher than A

Price retraces downward from B, but C must be higher than A D (High): Price rises from C to D, and D must be higher than B -- SELL HERE

Fibonacci Ratios

Measurement Valid Range Description BC Retracement 0.382 - 0.886 of AB Point C retraces 38.2% to 88.6% of the AB leg CD Extension 1.13 - 2.618 of BC Point D extends 113% to 261.8% of the BC leg Tolerance 10% (default) Allows slight deviation from strict ratio boundaries

The indicator validates both ratios against these ranges (adjusted by the tolerance parameter) before displaying a pattern on the dashboard. Only patterns that pass both Fibonacci checks appear as signals.

NOTE: The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots (with InpPivotRight bars of right-side confirmation) to identify A, B, C, and D points. A pattern is only confirmed after point D has been validated by subsequent bars, ensuring non-repainting signals.

Installation Guide

For MetaTrader 5

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5

For MetaTrader 4

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4

Adding to a Chart

Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart Adjust settings as needed and click OK

After applying, you will see two components:

Dashboard Panel: A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes with pattern status

A separate window below your main chart showing all monitored symbols and timeframes with pattern status Pattern Visualization: Yellow-filled triangles, A/B/C/D labels, and BUY ENTRY/SELL ENTRY arrows on the chart

NOTE: The indicator must be attached to a chart of one of the symbols in your monitoring list to display the pattern visualization. For example, if you are monitoring EURUSD, attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart to see the yellow triangles and arrows on that pair.

Dashboard Overview

The dashboard displays in a separate indicator window below your main chart. It presents all detected ABCD patterns in a scrollable table with six columns:

Column Description Symbol The instrument where the pattern was detected (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) Timeframe The chart timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.) Direction Green arrow up (Bullish/BUY) or Red arrow down (Bearish/SELL) Pattern "Bullish ABCD" or "Bearish ABCD" when a pattern is active; "---" when no pattern Age Number of bars since point D formed (how fresh the signal is) Chart Click to navigate -- opens the symbol on the specified timeframe

Using the Dashboard

Scrolling: Use the scrollbar on the right side to view more rows when there are more signals than visible rows

Use the scrollbar on the right side to view more rows when there are more signals than visible rows Quick Navigation: Click any row's "Chart" button to instantly switch your main chart to that symbol and timeframe

Click any row's "Chart" button to instantly switch your main chart to that symbol and timeframe Color Coding: Green background tint for Bullish patterns, Red for Bearish

Green background tint for Bullish patterns, Red for Bearish Fresh Signals: Look for patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) for the most recent setups

Look for patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) for the most recent setups Visible Rows: The number of simultaneously visible rows is configurable (default: 12)

TIP: Use the dashboard to quickly scan all your markets for ABCD patterns. When you spot an interesting setup, click the Chart button to inspect the pattern visually before making a trading decision.

Input Parameters Reference

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY Comma-separated list of symbols to monitor (up to 20) Symbol Prefix (empty) Broker symbol prefix, e.g., "x" for xEURUSD Symbol Suffix (empty) Broker symbol suffix, e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro Enable M1 Timeframe false Toggle M1 scanning Enable M5 Timeframe true Toggle M5 scanning Enable M15 Timeframe true Toggle M15 scanning Enable M30 Timeframe true Toggle M30 scanning Enable H1 Timeframe true Toggle H1 scanning Enable H4 Timeframe true Toggle H4 scanning Enable D1 Timeframe true Toggle D1 scanning Enable W1 Timeframe true Toggle W1 scanning Enable MN Timeframe false Toggle Monthly scanning Visible Rows 12 Number of rows displayed in the dashboard at once

AB=CD Pattern Settings

Parameter Default Description Pivot Left Bars 5 Number of bars to the left required for swing pivot confirmation. Higher = finds major swings only Pivot Right Bars 5 Number of bars to the right required for swing pivot confirmation. This ensures non-repainting BC Min Retracement 0.382 Minimum BC retracement ratio (38.2% of AB). Point C must retrace at least this much BC Max Retracement 0.886 Maximum BC retracement ratio (88.6% of AB). Point C cannot retrace more than this CD Min Extension 1.13 Minimum CD extension ratio (113% of BC). Point D must extend at least this much CD Max Extension 2.618 Maximum CD extension ratio (261.8% of BC). Point D cannot extend more than this Ratio Tolerance 0.10 Tolerance percentage for Fibonacci validation (10%). Allows slight deviation from strict boundaries Max History Bars 500 Number of historical bars to scan per symbol-timeframe combination

Chart Display Settings

Parameter Default Description Show AB=CD Pattern true Draw the yellow triangle pattern overlay on the chart Show BUY/SELL Arrows true Display BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY arrows at point D Show Pattern Labels true Display A, B, C, D text labels at each swing point Bullish Pattern Color Lime Color for bullish (BUY) pattern arrows and elements Bearish Pattern Color Red Color for bearish (SELL) pattern arrows and elements Pattern Fill Color Yellow Color for the filled triangles connecting A-B-C-D Pattern Line Color Black Color for the lines connecting A to B to C to D Arrow Size 4 Size of entry arrows (scale 1-5, larger = bigger) Arrow Gap (ATR mult.) 0.8 Distance between arrow and price point D, measured as ATR multiplier

Alert Settings

Parameter Default Description Alert Title "ABCD Harmonic Dashboard" Title prefix for all alert messages Enable Popup Alerts true Show MetaTrader popup dialog on new pattern Enable Sound Alerts true Play WAV sound file on new pattern Sound File alert2.wav WAV file to play (must be in MT4/MT5 Sounds folder) Enable Email Alerts false Send email on new pattern (requires email config in terminal) Enable Push Notifications true Send mobile push notification via MT4/MT5 app

IMPORTANT: The source code uses InpAlertTitle = "ABCD Harmonic Dashboard" as the default alert title. Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe to prevent duplicate notifications.

Chart Pattern Visualization

When an ABCD pattern is detected on the current chart symbol and timeframe, the indicator draws the following visual elements:

Yellow Triangle Fill

Two filled triangles are drawn to highlight the pattern structure:

Triangle 1 (ABC): Connects points A, B, and C with a yellow filled area

Connects points A, B, and C with a yellow filled area Triangle 2 (BCD): Connects points B, C, and D with a yellow filled area

The triangles use the configurable Pattern Fill Color (default: Yellow) and are clearly visible against the chart background. Black lines ( Pattern Line Color ) connect A to B, B to C, and C to D to outline the pattern structure.

A/B/C/D Point Labels

Each swing point is labeled with red text:

A -- Starting point of the pattern

-- Starting point of the pattern B -- End of the first leg

-- End of the first leg C -- End of the retracement leg

-- End of the retracement leg D -- Pattern completion point (entry zone)

Labels are positioned slightly offset from the price point to avoid overlapping with candlesticks.

BUY ENTRY / SELL ENTRY Arrows

At point D, a large arrow is drawn to indicate the signal direction:

Bullish (BUY): An upward-pointing arrow in Lime (green) color, placed below the D point

An upward-pointing arrow in Lime (green) color, placed below the D point Bearish (SELL): A downward-pointing arrow in Red, placed above the D point

The arrow size is configurable (default: 4 on a 1-5 scale) and the distance from price is controlled by the Arrow Gap parameter (default: 0.8 x ATR).

TIP: If the yellow triangles or arrows are too large or too small for your screen, adjust the Arrow Size and Arrow Gap parameters. For higher timeframes (H4, D1), you may want a larger arrow size to keep signals visible.

Alert Configuration

Alert Message Format

When a new ABCD pattern is detected, the alert message contains all essential information:

ABCD Harmonic Dashboard: EURUSD BULLISH ABCD (BUY) pattern on H1

The message tells you: the symbol, the pattern type (Bullish or Bearish), the trading direction (BUY or SELL), and the timeframe.

Setting Up Email Alerts

In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email Enable the email option Enter your SMTP server, login, password, and recipient email Send a test email to verify configuration In the indicator settings, set Enable Email Alerts to true

Setting Up Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader mobile app on your phone (iOS or Android) In the mobile app, go to Settings and find your MetaQuotes ID In your desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID Click "Test" to verify the connection In the indicator settings, set Enable Push Notifications to true

Alert Best Practices

Keep Popup Alerts and Sound Alerts enabled for immediate notification when you are at your desk

and enabled for immediate notification when you are at your desk Use Push Notifications to receive alerts on your phone when away from the computer

to receive alerts on your phone when away from the computer Email Alerts are useful for creating a log of all detected patterns

are useful for creating a log of all detected patterns Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe combination to prevent duplicate notifications

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Direct Entry at Point D

This is the most straightforward approach:

Wait for a new ABCD pattern to appear on the dashboard (Age = 1-2) Click the Chart button to view the pattern Verify the yellow triangles look clean and the A/B/C/D points are well-defined Enter at the current price near point D Stop Loss: Place beyond point D by a buffer (e.g., 1x ATR beyond D, or at a nearby structural level) Take Profit: Target the B level first, then the A level for extended targets Risk-reward ratio is typically 1:1.5 to 1:3 depending on the pattern geometry

Strategy 2: Confirmation Entry

A more conservative approach that waits for price to confirm the reversal:

When a new ABCD pattern appears, note the D point level Wait for a confirmation candle: for a Bullish pattern, wait for a bullish close above the D-bar high; for a Bearish pattern, wait for a bearish close below the D-bar low Enter after the confirmation candle closes Stop Loss: Below the D point (Bullish) or above the D point (Bearish) Take Profit: B level as first target, A level as second target

This approach may give a slightly worse entry price but significantly reduces false signals.

Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Use the dashboard to find patterns that align across multiple timeframes:

Look for the same symbol showing ABCD patterns on two or more timeframes (e.g., EURUSD Bearish on both H1 and H4) When multiple timeframes agree on direction, the signal has higher confluence Enter on the lower timeframe pattern (for better entry) in the direction confirmed by the higher timeframe Use the higher timeframe B and A levels as extended targets

TIP: Multi-timeframe confluence is one of the strongest filters for ABCD pattern trading. When the dashboard shows the same direction on two or more timeframes for a symbol, the probability of a successful reversal increases significantly.

Pivot & Ratio Tuning

Adjusting Pivot Sensitivity

The Pivot Left Bars and Pivot Right Bars parameters control how significant a swing point must be to qualify as an A, B, C, or D point:

Setting Pivot Bars Effect Best For Aggressive 3-4 Finds minor swings, more patterns, faster detection Scalping M1-M15 Default 5 Balanced between quality and quantity Day trading M15-H4 Conservative 7-10 Only major swings, fewer but higher-quality patterns Swing trading H4-D1

Adjusting Fibonacci Ranges

Trading Style BC Range CD Range Tolerance Patterns Found Strict 0.50 - 0.786 1.27 - 2.00 5% Few, high quality Default 0.382 - 0.886 1.13 - 2.618 10% Balanced Relaxed 0.30 - 0.90 1.0 - 3.0 15% Many, wider criteria

Recommendations by instrument type:

Major Forex Pairs: Default settings work well. These instruments produce clean harmonic patterns

Default settings work well. These instruments produce clean harmonic patterns Minor/Exotic Forex: Consider slightly relaxed settings (tolerance 12-15%) as price action is less uniform

Consider slightly relaxed settings (tolerance 12-15%) as price action is less uniform Gold/Silver (XAUUSD, XAGUSD): Default or slightly strict. Metals produce well-defined patterns

Default or slightly strict. Metals produce well-defined patterns Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD): Relaxed settings (tolerance 15%) due to higher volatility and less geometric precision

Relaxed settings (tolerance 15%) due to higher volatility and less geometric precision Indices (US500, US30): Default settings. Index patterns tend to be well-formed

Max History Bars

Value Effect Best For 200 Faster calculation, only recent patterns Scalping, low-resource systems 500 (default) Good balance of depth and performance Most trading scenarios 1000+ Finds larger patterns spanning many bars Higher timeframes (D1, W1)

Broker Symbol Configuration

Many brokers add prefixes or suffixes to their symbol names. If your broker's EURUSD appears as something other than "EURUSD" in Market Watch, you need to configure the prefix and/or suffix:

Common Examples

Broker Symbol Prefix Suffix EURUSD (empty) (empty) xEURUSD x (empty) EURUSD.pro (empty) .pro mEURUSD.i m .i EURUSD_SB (empty) _SB

How to Configure

Open the Market Watch panel (Ctrl+M) Note the exact name of any symbol (e.g., "EURUSDpro") Identify the prefix (before "EURUSD") and suffix (after "EURUSD") In the indicator settings, enter the prefix in Symbol Prefix and suffix in Symbol Suffix In the Symbols field, enter the base names without prefix/suffix: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY

The indicator will automatically combine prefix + base name + suffix to find the correct symbol in your broker's feed.

TIP: If your dashboard shows "---" for all entries, the most common cause is incorrect symbol names. Check Market Watch and verify your prefix/suffix settings match your broker's naming convention.

Troubleshooting

Dashboard Shows "---" for All Entries

Possible causes:

Wrong symbol names: Check that the symbols in your configuration match your broker's naming exactly. Open Market Watch (Ctrl+M) and verify Missing prefix/suffix: If your broker uses prefixes or suffixes, set them in Symbol Prefix and Symbol Suffix parameters Symbols not loaded: The symbols must be available in your Market Watch. Add any missing symbols by right-clicking Market Watch > Symbols No patterns found: It is possible that no valid ABCD patterns exist within the lookback window. Try increasing Max History Bars

No Arrows or Triangles on Chart

Verify Show AB=CD Pattern and Show BUY/SELL Arrows are both set to true Ensure the chart symbol is in your monitored symbols list Check that the current chart timeframe is enabled (e.g., H1 timeframe is toggled on) Look at the dashboard -- if the corresponding row shows "---", there is no active pattern for this symbol-timeframe

Alerts Not Working

Popup not appearing: Check that Enable Popup Alerts is true . Also verify MT4/MT5 allows alerts (Tools > Options > Events) No sound: Verify Enable Sound Alerts is true and the sound file exists in the Sounds folder Email not received: Configure email in Tools > Options > Email. Send a test email first Push notification not received: Verify MetaQuotes ID is entered in Tools > Options > Notifications. Send a test notification

Indicator Loads Slowly

Reduce the number of monitored symbols (fewer than 20) Disable timeframes you do not need (e.g., disable M1 and MN) Reduce Max History Bars from 500 to 200-300 The first load always takes longer; subsequent calculations are faster

Patterns Seem Different Between MT4 and MT5

Minor differences in calculated patterns between MT4 and MT5 are normal due to slight differences in how each platform handles historical data, tick data, and ATR calculations. The same pattern detection logic runs on both platforms, but exact pivot timing may differ by 1-2 bars in some cases.

FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint? A: No. The indicator uses confirmed swing pivots that require Pivot Right Bars (default: 5) bars of confirmation on the right side. Once a pattern is displayed, it will never change or disappear.

Q: Can I use this on any symbol? A: Yes. The indicator works on any symbol available in your MetaTrader terminal -- forex pairs, metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD), indices (US500, US30), and more.

Q: What timeframes work best? A: The indicator works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly. For day trading, M15-H1 provides good pattern frequency and quality. For swing trading, H4-D1 provides higher-quality patterns at major swing points.

Q: How many symbols can I monitor? A: Up to 20 symbols simultaneously. Enter them as a comma-separated list in the Symbols parameter.

Q: Does the indicator provide Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels? A: The indicator identifies the ABCD pattern and the D point (entry zone). It does not calculate specific SL/TP levels -- you should set your stop loss beyond point D and target the B or A level for take profit, based on your risk management rules.

Q: What is the difference between the MT4 and MT5 versions? A: Both versions use identical pattern detection logic. The MT5 version uses handle-based indicator calculations and input group parameter organization. Functionality, parameters, and output are the same.

Q: How do I know if a pattern is still valid? A: Check the Age column in the dashboard. Patterns with low Age values (1-5 bars) are the freshest. As Age increases, the entry window may have passed. You should also check whether price has already moved significantly from point D.

Q: Can I adjust the Fibonacci ratios? A: Yes. All Fibonacci ranges are fully configurable. You can adjust BC Min/Max Retracement, CD Min/Max Extension, and Tolerance to match your preferred harmonic trading style.

If you need help with the ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator:

Product Pages:

Contact:

Developer: Forexobroker - Dominic Walsh

Forexobroker - Dominic Walsh Website: www.forexobroker.com

www.forexobroker.com MQL5 Profile: Use the "Message" button on the product page to contact the developer directly

Getting Help:

Use the Comments section on the product page for general questions Use the private Message feature for account-specific issues Include your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5) and broker name when reporting issues

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

The ABCD Harmonic Dashboard Indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies patterns in historical price data. It does not guarantee future results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No trading indicator, system, or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses.

Key Risk Considerations:

Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade

Always use stop losses

Practice on a demo account before trading with real money

The indicator identifies patterns; it does not make trading decisions for you

Harmonic patterns have a statistical edge but do not work 100% of the time

The developer and publisher of this indicator accept no liability for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Use it at your own risk.