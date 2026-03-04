Oil: Bank of America warns of "worst case scenario"

The global energy market is on the verge of an unprecedented crisis, warns Bank of America. In its recent analytical report, the bank describes a "worst-case scenario" in which prolonged disruptions to key shipping lanes could lead to a sharp spike in oil and natural gas prices, with serious economic consequences for the entire world.





Brent oil: the threat of exceeding $100 per barrel





According to Bank of America forecasts, in the event of prolonged disruptions in the straits, such as the Hormuz or Suez Canals, Brent crude oil prices may exceed $ 100 per barrel. This is due to the fact that a significant part of the world's oil supplies are carried out by sea, and any obstacles on these routes lead to a reduction in supply and, as a result, to higher prices.





Geopolitical risks: Tensions in key regions of the world, such as the Middle East, constantly pose a threat to maritime transportation. Any conflict or incident can lead to the blocking of the straits, which will instantly affect oil prices.

Infrastructure problems: Aging infrastructure, accidents on tankers or port facilities can also cause supply disruptions.

Cyber attacks: The growing threat of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, including ports and ship traffic control systems, can also cause major disruptions.

Exceeding the $100 per barrel mark for Brent will have far-reaching consequences. This will lead to higher fuel prices, transportation costs, and inflationary pressures in many countries, which will slow down economic growth and could trigger a recession.





Natural gas in Europe: up to 60 euros per megawatt hour





The European natural gas market is also under threat. Bank of America predicts that in the event of prolonged disruptions in the operation of the straits, natural gas prices in Europe could reach 60 euros ($70.17) per megawatt hour. This is significantly higher than current levels and will have disastrous consequences for the European economy.





Import dependence: Europe is heavily dependent on natural gas imports, most of which come via sea routes in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Any disruptions in LNG supplies will lead to shortages and a sharp rise in prices.

Limited storage capacity: Despite efforts to increase storage capacity, Europe remains vulnerable to sudden supply disruptions, especially during peak consumption periods.

Geopolitical tensions: Tensions with key gas suppliers such as Russia also pose risks to supply stability.

An increase in natural gas prices to 60 euros per megawatt hour will lead to a significant increase in electricity bills for households and businesses, which will negatively affect the competitiveness of European industry and may provoke social unrest. In addition, it may slow down the transition to cleaner energy sources, as higher gas prices may make fossil fuels more attractive in the short term.