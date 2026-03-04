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#GBPCHF: Bearish Move From Trend Line 🇬🇧🇨🇭
📉GBPCHF will likely drop lower after a test of a solid
falling trend line on a daily.
I expect a bearish continuation at least to 1.038 level.
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Daily/4H time frames
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