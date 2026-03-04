Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPCHF: Bearish Move From Trend Line

4 March 2026, 11:12
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
145

#GBPCHF: Bearish Move From Trend Line 🇬🇧🇨🇭


📉GBPCHF will likely drop lower after a test of a solid

falling trend line on a daily.


I expect a bearish continuation at least to 1.038 level.

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Daily/4H time frames

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#gbpchf